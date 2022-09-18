ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

City commissioner in Florida proposes paying bounties on iguanas

 3 days ago
City officials are so fed up with the iguana population in Miami Beach that one commissioner suggested that a bounty should be put on the invasive species.

The city of Miami Beach paid iguana hunters $50,000 in 2021 and is expected to quadruple its budget to $200,000 to deal with the lizards.

According to WPLG, Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez suggested a unique approach to the problem in the Wednesday meeting.

“I don’t know — dead or alive. But if we pay per iguana, we’re going to get more iguanas,” Rosen Gonzalez said.

“People are going to go out and hunt them for money. I think that’s a better use of our money,” she added.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said the idea could work as long as it was legal.

The city will form a committee to investigate some of the solutions suggested, according to WPLG.

Brian Schoenberger
2d ago

How about putting bounties on illegal bikes and bad drivers. The iguanas are here because we invaded nature not them. Maybe we should start culling the human race for stupidity.

TorpTalk
2d ago

Iguanas are protected in the Bahamas. There are several uninhabited islands in the Bahamian chain. Might want to ask the Bahamian government if we could relocate them. Just an idea.

Donna
2d ago

Florida let’s all these critters that doesn’t belong here to come in for pets people don’t want them anymore so they let them loose 🤦🏻‍♀️ So who’s at blame here 🤷🏻‍♀️

Dan Gelber
