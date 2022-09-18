Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Back-to-back wins send App State merchandise sales toward record levels
BOONE, N.C. (WLOS) — Appalachian State students and fans are still celebrating the football team's Hail Mary win Saturday against Troy University. Several people were injured during the celebration after App State quarterback Chase Brice's 53-yard scoring strike to Christan Horn on the final play of the game secured a 32-28 Sun Belt Conference win.
WLOS.com
Top 5 Plays of Week 5
Bostic — (WLOS) Week 5 of the high school football season saw standout performances from both sides of the ball. Maria Santora runs down the best of the best in this weeks Top 5 Plays.
Bowman Gray being resurfaced after crews discover 'premature deterioration'
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Each summer, thousands of race fans fill the stands of Winston-Salem's historic Bowman Gray Stadium. But, after just one racing season on a new surface, city leaders say they have found several areas of "premature deterioration" to the track. This has prompted contractors to return to...
In two months, we will know whether or not Greensboro will be hosting the World University Games
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Representatives from the International University Sports Federation better known as the FISU visited the Greensboro Coliseum Complex Sunday. The visit to the coliseum was part of its final site to visit North Carolina in conjunction with the United States bid for the 2027 World University Games which features central North Carolina as the host city partner.
‘Armed suspects’ near UNC Greensboro campus; students told to evacuate area
The area listed in the Spartan Alert is a mere .2 miles away from UNCG campus locations such as Lexington Hall and McCormick Hall.
country1037fm.com
Popular Restaurant Opens Their 7th North Carolina Location
One famous restaurant just opened its 7th location in North Carolina. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is opening another North Carolina location in Kings Mountain. Are you ready for another Crave location to enjoy?. Restaurant News released an article stating that the new location will be located at 222 S....
anglerschannel.com
Mixon Wins Two-Day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super Tournament on High Rock Lake
SALISBURY, N.C. (Sept. 19, 2022) – Boater Robert Mixon of Lexington, North Carolina, caught 10 bass weighing 37 pounds, 1 ounce, to win the two-day MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on High Rock Lake in Salisbury, North Carolina. The tournament was the fifth and final regular-season event for the Bass Fishing League Piedmont Division. Mixon earned $4,189 for his victory.
kiss951.com
Which North Carolina City is the State’s Capital for Cheaters?
Once a cheater, always a cheater? I personally do not think that is the case, but some people beg to differ. Which I completely understand, because cheating can be very hurtful and damaging to a relationship. Isn’t it crazy when you think about people who cheated on you in the past and now you may not even be worried about them anymore? Life does happen and as sad as it is, we eventually get over it. But, sometimes cheaters do in fact remain cheaters. Some people just do not believe in monogamy, but cheating for me is never okay. So, how do you avoid a cheater? I am not sure, but when you find out be sure to tell me!
WXII 12
North Carolina gets $100M grant to help widen Interstate 85
North Carolina is getting $100 million from last year’s federal infrastructure law to widen an often-congested stretch of Interstate 85 near Charlotte and build amenities for modern travel and communications. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. The state Department of Transportation’s...
Raleigh News & Observer
Suitcase spotted ‘moving’ along North Carolina highway leads to odd animal rescue
An unusual animal rescue played out along a North Carolina highway, when passersby noticed an abandoned suitcase mysteriously “moving” by itself. A closer inspection revealed four live puppies were zipped inside, according to Guilford County Animal Services. It happened Saturday, Sept. 17, and agency officials are lauding the...
Stanly News & Press
Community comes out for Waddell Center grill-off competition
Eric Lee is dedicated to his grilling. That was evident by the fact that he had been stationed at the E.E. Waddell Community Center’s football field since 3 p.m. Friday, getting ready for the annual grill-off competition on Saturday. He said the best part is people voting on his...
North Carolina state trooper shoots kidnapping suspect who opened fire from bed of truck
A North Carolina trooper shot a kidnapping suspect who opened fire on him from the bed of a truck after a traffic stop early Tuesday.
All lanes of Holden Road in Greensboro reopened after being closed due to crash involving injuries
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes are now reopen. A part of North Holden Road in Greensboro has been reopened after it was closed Tuesday due to a crash involving injuries. Greensboro city officials said North Holden Road between Hill-N-Dale Drive and Shady Lane Drive was temporarily closed. Drivers...
Chaos erupts at Scarowinds in North Carolina after false reports of gunshots
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – People at the recently opened Scarowinds got quite a different scare than what they were expecting Saturday night after confusion sparked fears of a shooting. Good Day Charlotte anchor Jason Harper was able to capture video outside of the park after people started running and screaming saying someone had […]
Lexington Middle School cleared after social media threat
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A middle school was locked down due to a threat shared on social media. Lexington City Schools posted on their Twitter Tuesday that they had locked down Lexington Middle School due to a threat. Later in the day, they posted that the school had been cleared, thanking the Lexington Police Department […]
Shots fired near Spring Garden Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UNC-Greensboro tweeted Sunday that shots were fired near Spring Garden Street in Greensboro. School officials said shots are ongoing. Officials said if you are near Spring Garden Street to stay in a safe place and follow the directions of police on scene. WFMY is working to...
North Carolina trooper shoots woman reportedly involved in armed kidnapping after she fired at him from bed of pickup on Interstate 40
Interstate-40 East was closed for several hours in Burke County Tuesday following an armed kidnapping and shooting involving an NC State trooper.
Crash that closed NC road for 14 hours involved new BMW M3 stolen from Rocky Mount
The driver of the stolen BMW collided with a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette driven by a 79-year-old Greensboro man, police said.
Army paratrooper shot to death at his North Carolina apartment
A 22-year-old man shot outside of his apartment in North Carolina has been identified as a paratrooper in the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division based at Fort Bragg.
Mary J. Blige sets the tone on opening night of ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ Tour
Mary J. Blige, set the stage ablaze this weekend with her Good Morning Gorgeous Tour in Greensboro, NC. Presented by Hologic, the event was held at the Greensboro Coliseum. R&B singers, Ella Mai and Queen Naija also graced the stage before Blige performed to a packed house. Prior to Blige...
