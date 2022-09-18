ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

WLOS.com

Back-to-back wins send App State merchandise sales toward record levels

BOONE, N.C. (WLOS) — Appalachian State students and fans are still celebrating the football team's Hail Mary win Saturday against Troy University. Several people were injured during the celebration after App State quarterback Chase Brice's 53-yard scoring strike to Christan Horn on the final play of the game secured a 32-28 Sun Belt Conference win.
WLOS.com

Top 5 Plays of Week 5

Bostic — (WLOS) Week 5 of the high school football season saw standout performances from both sides of the ball. Maria Santora runs down the best of the best in this weeks Top 5 Plays.
WFMY NEWS2

In two months, we will know whether or not Greensboro will be hosting the World University Games

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Representatives from the International University Sports Federation better known as the FISU visited the Greensboro Coliseum Complex Sunday. The visit to the coliseum was part of its final site to visit North Carolina in conjunction with the United States bid for the 2027 World University Games which features central North Carolina as the host city partner.
country1037fm.com

Popular Restaurant Opens Their 7th North Carolina Location

One famous restaurant just opened its 7th location in North Carolina. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is opening another North Carolina location in Kings Mountain. Are you ready for another Crave location to enjoy?. Restaurant News released an article stating that the new location will be located at 222 S....
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
anglerschannel.com

Mixon Wins Two-Day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super Tournament on High Rock Lake

SALISBURY, N.C. (Sept. 19, 2022) – Boater Robert Mixon of Lexington, North Carolina, caught 10 bass weighing 37 pounds, 1 ounce, to win the two-day MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on High Rock Lake in Salisbury, North Carolina. The tournament was the fifth and final regular-season event for the Bass Fishing League Piedmont Division. Mixon earned $4,189 for his victory.
SALISBURY, NC
kiss951.com

Which North Carolina City is the State's Capital for Cheaters?

Once a cheater, always a cheater? I personally do not think that is the case, but some people beg to differ. Which I completely understand, because cheating can be very hurtful and damaging to a relationship. Isn’t it crazy when you think about people who cheated on you in the past and now you may not even be worried about them anymore? Life does happen and as sad as it is, we eventually get over it. But, sometimes cheaters do in fact remain cheaters. Some people just do not believe in monogamy, but cheating for me is never okay. So, how do you avoid a cheater? I am not sure, but when you find out be sure to tell me!
WXII 12

North Carolina gets $100M grant to help widen Interstate 85

North Carolina is getting $100 million from last year’s federal infrastructure law to widen an often-congested stretch of Interstate 85 near Charlotte and build amenities for modern travel and communications. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. The state Department of Transportation’s...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Stanly News & Press

Community comes out for Waddell Center grill-off competition

Eric Lee is dedicated to his grilling. That was evident by the fact that he had been stationed at the E.E. Waddell Community Center’s football field since 3 p.m. Friday, getting ready for the annual grill-off competition on Saturday. He said the best part is people voting on his...
ALBEMARLE, NC
WBTW News13

Chaos erupts at Scarowinds in North Carolina after false reports of gunshots

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – People at the recently opened Scarowinds got quite a different scare than what they were expecting Saturday night after confusion sparked fears of a shooting. Good Day Charlotte anchor Jason Harper was able to capture video outside of the park after people started running and screaming saying someone had […]
Fox 46 Charlotte

Lexington Middle School cleared after social media threat

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A middle school was locked down due to a threat shared on social media. Lexington City Schools posted on their Twitter Tuesday that they had locked down Lexington Middle School due to a threat. Later in the day, they posted that the school had been cleared, thanking the Lexington Police Department […]
LEXINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Shots fired near Spring Garden Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UNC-Greensboro tweeted Sunday that shots were fired near Spring Garden Street in Greensboro. School officials said shots are ongoing. Officials said if you are near Spring Garden Street to stay in a safe place and follow the directions of police on scene. WFMY is working to...
GREENSBORO, NC

