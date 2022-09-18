ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

19-year-old shot, killed outside Fairfax County apartment complex

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Police are investigating a shooting outside an apartment complex in the Woodlawn section of Alexandria, Virginia that left a 19-year-old man dead. Fairfax County Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 8300 block of Grave Street around 9:34 p.m. Saturday. Once there, officers found the...
WUSA

DC Police: Man shot on Valley Avenue, Southeast

WASHINGTON — Police say a man was shot Monday evening in Southeast, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the man was shot in the 900 block of Valley Avenue near Wheeler Road and one weapon has been recovered. No further identifying information has been confirmed about the victim....
WJLA

Police locate nonverbal child found wondering through Laurel

LAUREL, Md. (7News) — UPDATE: The child was found around 5:30 p.m., police said. The city of Laurel, Md., is asking for help identifying a child found wondering alone on Tuesday. Officers said the boy appears to be between 4-5 years old, and was found in the 900 block...
Bay Net

Three Suspects Arrested In Connection With Armed Carjacking At Gas Station

BOWIE, Md. – The Strategic Investigations Division’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit located and arrested three suspects in connection with a carjacking at a gas station in Bowie on Wednesday. The suspects are 19-year-old Antonio Tate, 19-year-old Kyree Hubbard and 21-year-old Donell Williams. All three suspects are from Washington, DC.
WUSA9

Police: Victim in Hyattsville home break-in shooting identified

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Prince George’s County Police have identified a 23-year-old man as the victim of an early morning fatal home invasion in Hyattsville. Giovanni Hayles was killed early Tuesday morning, and a second man, who was found dead in the home, has not yet been identified by investigators, but is believed to be the home invader.
arlnow.com

NEW: A bank was robbed in the Courthouse area Friday afternoon

The robbery happened on the 2500 block of Wilson Blvd, near the border of the Courthouse and Clarendon neighborhoods, around 3:15 p.m. BANK ROBBERY, 2022-09160150, 2500 block of Wilson Boulevard. At approximately 3:20 p.m. on September 16, police were dispatched to the report of an armed robbery just occurred. Upon arrival, it was determined that the unknown male suspect entered the bank, approached a teller, implied he had a weapon and demanded money. The suspect then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapon was seen or displayed and no injuries were reported. The suspect is described as a light-skin Black male, approximately 40-60 years old, 5’04”, 180 pounds, wearing a black and white hat, black glasses, black face mask, light-gray long sleeve button-up shirt, black pants, and dark shoes, carrying a grocery bag. The investigation is ongoing.
WJLA

Child struck by vehicle in Anne Arundel County: Police

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A child is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Anne Arundel County, authorities said. The crash involving the pedestrian happened around 8 a.m. on Cannon Ridge Drive and Town Center Boulevard, according to police. The child was...
