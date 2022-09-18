Read full article on original website
19-year-old shot, killed in Mt. Vernon area of Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers were called to the Woodlawn Gardens apartment complex on the 8400 block of Graves Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 after someone heard gunshots and saw a person laying on the sidewalk.
WJLA
Alexandria man arrested in fatal shooting of 19-year-old at Fairfax County apartments
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — An exchange between two men on a sidewalk led to the murder of a 19-year-old man in Alexandria over the weekend, according to Fairfax County police. Authorities said Darlin Ariel Diaz Flores, 19, of Annandale, was shot and killed Saturday night outside the Woodlawn Garden...
WJLA
Suspect shoots at DC Denny's employee over missed order, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) released a video on Monday of a man who police say shot at an employee at Denny's restaurant in northeast D.C. back in June. The Denny's is located on the 1200 block of Bladensburg Road, NE. Watch the encounter below or...
fox5dc.com
19-year-old shot, killed outside Fairfax County apartment complex
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Police are investigating a shooting outside an apartment complex in the Woodlawn section of Alexandria, Virginia that left a 19-year-old man dead. Fairfax County Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 8300 block of Grave Street around 9:34 p.m. Saturday. Once there, officers found the...
WUSA
DC Police: Man shot on Valley Avenue, Southeast
WASHINGTON — Police say a man was shot Monday evening in Southeast, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the man was shot in the 900 block of Valley Avenue near Wheeler Road and one weapon has been recovered. No further identifying information has been confirmed about the victim....
WJLA
DC rapper 'No Savage', suspect in Tysons Corner shooting faces new charges
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The man who police said fired a gun inside Tysons Corner Center in Tysons, Va. in June will face trial after a Fairfax County grand jury approved seven charges against him on Monday including two new ones - brandishing a firearm and possession of a concealed firearm.
krcgtv.com
2 dead, including suspect, after shooting during home burglary in Maryland, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — Two people were killed, including the suspect, in a shooting during a home burglary in Maryland early Tuesday morning, authorities said. Officers responded to a home in Hyattsville around 12:18 a.m. EDT for reports of a burglary in progress, according to the Hyattsville City Police Department.
tysonsreporter.com
Suspect in Tysons Corner Center gunfire incident indicted, faces new charges
The man who allegedly fired a gun inside Tysons Corner Center this summer, sparking a chaotic evacuation of the mall, is expected to face trial after getting indicted by a Fairfax County grand jury yesterday (Monday). The circuit court jury indicted Noah Settles, a 22-year-old D.C. resident also known as...
Virginia man arrested, suspected of stabbing family member
A Virginia man has been charged with malicious wounding after police say he was involved in an argument that escalated into him stabbing one of his family members.
WJLA
Police locate nonverbal child found wondering through Laurel
LAUREL, Md. (7News) — UPDATE: The child was found around 5:30 p.m., police said. The city of Laurel, Md., is asking for help identifying a child found wondering alone on Tuesday. Officers said the boy appears to be between 4-5 years old, and was found in the 900 block...
mpdc.dc.gov
Suspects Sought in a Robbery (Fear) Offense: 1400 Block of Park Road, Northwest
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in a Robbery (Fear) offense that occurred on Monday, September 19, 2022, in the 1400 block of Park Road, Northwest. At approximately 9:33 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed...
Bay Net
Three Suspects Arrested In Connection With Armed Carjacking At Gas Station
BOWIE, Md. – The Strategic Investigations Division’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit located and arrested three suspects in connection with a carjacking at a gas station in Bowie on Wednesday. The suspects are 19-year-old Antonio Tate, 19-year-old Kyree Hubbard and 21-year-old Donell Williams. All three suspects are from Washington, DC.
Police: Two men attacked by strangers in Woodbridge
The two men reported being near the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Botts Avenue when they were approached by an unknown group of men who assaulted them without warning. One of the victims temporarily lost consciousness during the attack and the other was stabbed.
Police: Victim in Hyattsville home break-in shooting identified
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Prince George’s County Police have identified a 23-year-old man as the victim of an early morning fatal home invasion in Hyattsville. Giovanni Hayles was killed early Tuesday morning, and a second man, who was found dead in the home, has not yet been identified by investigators, but is believed to be the home invader.
arlnow.com
NEW: A bank was robbed in the Courthouse area Friday afternoon
The robbery happened on the 2500 block of Wilson Blvd, near the border of the Courthouse and Clarendon neighborhoods, around 3:15 p.m. BANK ROBBERY, 2022-09160150, 2500 block of Wilson Boulevard. At approximately 3:20 p.m. on September 16, police were dispatched to the report of an armed robbery just occurred. Upon arrival, it was determined that the unknown male suspect entered the bank, approached a teller, implied he had a weapon and demanded money. The suspect then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapon was seen or displayed and no injuries were reported. The suspect is described as a light-skin Black male, approximately 40-60 years old, 5’04”, 180 pounds, wearing a black and white hat, black glasses, black face mask, light-gray long sleeve button-up shirt, black pants, and dark shoes, carrying a grocery bag. The investigation is ongoing.
WJLA
Man dies after bucket truck strikes power line in Fairfax County, police say
MCLEAN, Va. (7News) — A bucket truck operator has died after his vehicle hit a power line Monday afternoon, Fairfax County police said. According to the police, a man was operating a bucket truck and struck a powerline along Georgetown Pike near Langley Fork Lane in McLean. Police said...
Man killed in shooting in Fairfax, police looking for suspects
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the shooting took place on the 8400 block of Madge Lane. A man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to the upper body.
WJLA
Child struck by vehicle in Anne Arundel County: Police
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A child is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Anne Arundel County, authorities said. The crash involving the pedestrian happened around 8 a.m. on Cannon Ridge Drive and Town Center Boulevard, according to police. The child was...
VIDEO: Propane grill causes house fire in Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, on Saturday, Sept. 17, a woman lit a propane grill at her home on the 7500 block of Inzer Street and walked away. She came back to the grill shortly after and found it on fire.
bethesdamagazine.com
Man sentenced to life in prison for stabbing woman to death in White Oak home
A Montgomery County Circuit Court judge sentenced a man to life in prison Tuesday for stabbing a woman to death and trying to kill two others in a White Oak-area home more than two years ago. Biet Van Tran, 65, was charged with killing Linh Pham, 23, in a home...
