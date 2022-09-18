ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Ark. man located after leaving Memphis hospital: MPD

By Courtney Anderson
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

UPDATE on Sunday, 1:33 p.m. – Memphis Police have said they have located David Ward.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say an Arkansas man is missing after he left a Memphis hospital Saturday afternoon.

Police say 61-year-old David Ward of West Memphis left Methodist University Hospital at around 3:49 p.m. Saturday. Ward reportedly has a medical condition, and police say he may be disoriented.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q6qpX_0i00OX9S00
David Ward (photo courtesy of the Memphis Police Department)

Memphis Police say Ward was last seen wearing a striped shirt, black pants and white shoes. Police say Ward may be wearing a hospital band on his wrist.

Ward may also still have an IV attachment connected to him, police say.

Anyone who has seen David Ward or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Memphis Police Department at (901) 545-2677.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



