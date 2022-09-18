ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

NC State QB happy with 3-0 standing amid his own flat start

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a 3-0 start to the season, NC State’s Devin Leary said he’s happy with the outcome, despite his stats as quarterback not turning out as expected of him. “As long as your team is winning, you’re doing your job,” Leary said. “So,...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

NCCU upsets No. 25 New Hampshire behind QB Davius Richard’s big day

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Central University junior quarterback Davius Richard ran for 140 yards and one touchdown while also throwing for 194 yards and two scores during NCCU’s 45-27 road victory over No. 25 New Hampshire this weekend. Here are Richard’s thoughts on the win and...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

ACC announces game times for Week 5 of college football season

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The ACC, along with its television affiliates, have announced game times for Week 5 of the college football season (October 1st, 2022). Virginia (2-1) at Duke (3-0) is slated for 7 P.M and will air on a Regional Sports Network. ESPN has exercised a six-day...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Mack Brown gives Injury Report following Tar Heels Bye Week

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Football Head Coach Mack Brown told media on Monday morning that Offensive Tackle Spencer Rolland and Defensive Tackle Myles Murphy practiced last week and will be available for Saturday’s match-up with Notre Dame. Meanwhile, Wide Receivers Josh Downs and Antoine Green,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

State of the Heels: With Inside Carolina’s Adam Smith

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Adam Smith of Inside Carolina joins Jordan Crammer on Sunday Night Overtime to talk UNC Football. The pair discussed Drake Maye’s impressive opening games as Carolina’s starting quarterback, if an already Top 20 offense could see a boost with the potential return of wide receivers Josh Downs and Antoine Green, and how much of an improvement Tar Heels fans can expect from UNC’s struggling defense after the bye week.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

UNC testing sirens, alert system Wednesday

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)—The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will be testing its emergency sirens and alert system Wednesday, according to officials. This will be happening on Sept. 21 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Officials said there will be siren and messaging systems tests throughout the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Social district interest spreading across central NC

RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – Since the state legislature passed HB 890 in Sept. 2021 allowing for social districts, interest has grown for the idea in larger cities across central North Carolina. It has been one month since Raleigh leaders implemented its first pilot social district area where people can...
cbs17

Man in wig, carrying trash bag robs Raleigh bank near NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – NC State University Police said they received a report of an armed robbery Monday afternoon that happened at a Wells Fargo just off campus. Police said a victim told them the robbery had happened at the Wells Fargo Bank at 2001 Clark Ave. The suspect reportedly presented a note to a bank teller, demanded money and said they had a gun. However, police say no weapon was shown during the robbery.
cbs17

Triangle cities, teams post in celebration of ‘919 Day’ online

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple cities and others in the Triangle took to social media to celebrate 919 Day on Monday. Each year on September 19, in observance of the 919 area code that connects many central North Carolina businesses and residents, a handful of fun shout out posts appear on social media.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 injured in Raleigh shooting: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—One person was injured in a Raleigh shooting Wednesday, police said. This happened around 6:45 a.m. near New Bern Avenue and Sunnybrook Road. Police said one person was shot. The victim was taken to the hospital, according to police. Police said the shooting was not random. Officers...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Concerns that I-95 project is taking funds from NC schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just about every parent wants to make sure their child’s school is the best it can be and gets all the funding it deserves. However, one CBS 17 viewer says she’s concerned that the costly Interstate 95 widening project between Benson and Lumberton is taking money away from schools.
LUMBERTON, NC
cbs17

Tropical Storm Gaston forms in the North Atlantic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The seventh named storm of the 2022 hurricane season has formed in the North Atlantic. Tropical Storm Gaston has sustained winds of 40 miles per hour as it moves to the north-northeast at 17 miles per hour. The storm will continue moving to the northeast...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Gas prices continue to fall in the Raleigh area

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Gas prices have continued to fall in the Raleigh area, according to Gas Buddy experts. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded has fallen just over 4 cents in the past week, and the average is around $3.34 per gallon, Gas Buddy said. And, according...
RALEIGH, NC

