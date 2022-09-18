Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Muslim residents speak out at Shaw meetingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Raleigh forum hosts District C City Council candidatesThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Is NC State’s Dave Doeren thinking UConn is a trap game this weekend?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State University left 14 points on the field Saturday, and today at his weekly press conference, head coach Dave Doeren said the Wolfpack has to do better. Is this week’s game against the University of Connecticut a trap game?. How much did...
NC State QB happy with 3-0 standing amid his own flat start
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a 3-0 start to the season, NC State’s Devin Leary said he’s happy with the outcome, despite his stats as quarterback not turning out as expected of him. “As long as your team is winning, you’re doing your job,” Leary said. “So,...
Shaw University head coach Adrian Jones celebrates first win for the Bears
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Shaw Bears handed Bowie State their first loss in conference play and head coach Adrian Jones picked up his first win over a ranked opponent Saturday—but the season is just getting started. Coach knows it’s just one win and they need to refocus...
Eagles’ Trei Oliver talks team’s national ranking, current undefeated season
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – After three weeks, the North Carolina Central Eagles are not only undefeated but ranked No. 25 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll. This is the first time they have been ranked since 2017 when they finished the season ranked as high as No. 19.
NCCU upsets No. 25 New Hampshire behind QB Davius Richard’s big day
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Central University junior quarterback Davius Richard ran for 140 yards and one touchdown while also throwing for 194 yards and two scores during NCCU’s 45-27 road victory over No. 25 New Hampshire this weekend. Here are Richard’s thoughts on the win and...
ACC announces game times for Week 5 of college football season
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The ACC, along with its television affiliates, have announced game times for Week 5 of the college football season (October 1st, 2022). Virginia (2-1) at Duke (3-0) is slated for 7 P.M and will air on a Regional Sports Network. ESPN has exercised a six-day...
Mack Brown gives Injury Report following Tar Heels Bye Week
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Football Head Coach Mack Brown told media on Monday morning that Offensive Tackle Spencer Rolland and Defensive Tackle Myles Murphy practiced last week and will be available for Saturday’s match-up with Notre Dame. Meanwhile, Wide Receivers Josh Downs and Antoine Green,...
State of the Heels: With Inside Carolina’s Adam Smith
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Adam Smith of Inside Carolina joins Jordan Crammer on Sunday Night Overtime to talk UNC Football. The pair discussed Drake Maye’s impressive opening games as Carolina’s starting quarterback, if an already Top 20 offense could see a boost with the potential return of wide receivers Josh Downs and Antoine Green, and how much of an improvement Tar Heels fans can expect from UNC’s struggling defense after the bye week.
Wake Tech plans new campus in Apex, pending a $353 million bond on the ballot
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Tech has released its plans for a new campus in western Wake County and it all hinges on whether voters approve a bond that’ll be on the November ballot. On Wednesday, county leaders were able to get a look at the 34-acre site...
UNC testing sirens, alert system Wednesday
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)—The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will be testing its emergency sirens and alert system Wednesday, according to officials. This will be happening on Sept. 21 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Officials said there will be siren and messaging systems tests throughout the...
A Fayetteville man’s family picked his Powerball numbers. He listened and won $150,000
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man listened to his family when they picked his Powerball numbers, and it paid off in a big way. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday that Trevor Stewart, 56, won $150,000 in a Powerball drawing last week. “I asked family members to...
Social district interest spreading across central NC
RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – Since the state legislature passed HB 890 in Sept. 2021 allowing for social districts, interest has grown for the idea in larger cities across central North Carolina. It has been one month since Raleigh leaders implemented its first pilot social district area where people can...
Man in wig, carrying trash bag robs Raleigh bank near NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – NC State University Police said they received a report of an armed robbery Monday afternoon that happened at a Wells Fargo just off campus. Police said a victim told them the robbery had happened at the Wells Fargo Bank at 2001 Clark Ave. The suspect reportedly presented a note to a bank teller, demanded money and said they had a gun. However, police say no weapon was shown during the robbery.
Triangle cities, teams post in celebration of ‘919 Day’ online
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple cities and others in the Triangle took to social media to celebrate 919 Day on Monday. Each year on September 19, in observance of the 919 area code that connects many central North Carolina businesses and residents, a handful of fun shout out posts appear on social media.
1 injured in Raleigh shooting: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—One person was injured in a Raleigh shooting Wednesday, police said. This happened around 6:45 a.m. near New Bern Avenue and Sunnybrook Road. Police said one person was shot. The victim was taken to the hospital, according to police. Police said the shooting was not random. Officers...
Missing. Murdered. Unsolved: Family offers $5,000 reward to find Tonita Brooks
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Tonita Michelle Brooks loves to walk. She walks all over Durham. Although she has a limp from a childhood surgery, she never let that slow her down. “She was giving, she was kind. She could talk to anybody — that is the Tonita I know,” said her brother Michael Brooks.
Concerns that I-95 project is taking funds from NC schools
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just about every parent wants to make sure their child’s school is the best it can be and gets all the funding it deserves. However, one CBS 17 viewer says she’s concerned that the costly Interstate 95 widening project between Benson and Lumberton is taking money away from schools.
Tropical Storm Gaston forms in the North Atlantic
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The seventh named storm of the 2022 hurricane season has formed in the North Atlantic. Tropical Storm Gaston has sustained winds of 40 miles per hour as it moves to the north-northeast at 17 miles per hour. The storm will continue moving to the northeast...
WCPSS reassignment plan would move students from more than 2 dozen schools
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Even though no new schools are opening in Wake County next year, some students will be assigned to different schools for the 2023-24 school year. Tuesday, the school board got a look at the first draft of the enrollment plan. Eight-year-old Alexandros loves his school.
Gas prices continue to fall in the Raleigh area
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Gas prices have continued to fall in the Raleigh area, according to Gas Buddy experts. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded has fallen just over 4 cents in the past week, and the average is around $3.34 per gallon, Gas Buddy said. And, according...
