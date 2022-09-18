Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 14:59:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 23:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northwest TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Northwest * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 35 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect property should now be complete. The area remains subject to limited wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from hazardous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
Hurricane Local Statement issued for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 22:39:00 Expires: 2022-09-20 02:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Central Interior; Culebra; Eastern Interior; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Southwest; Vieques; Western Interior This product covers Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands **TROPICAL STORM DISCONTINUED FOR PUERTO RICO** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - All watches and warnings have been canceled * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * STORM INFORMATION: - About 210 miles west-northwest of Aguadilla PR or about 210 miles northwest of Mayaguez PR - 20.1N 69.8W - Storm Intensity 100 mph - Movement Northwest or 325 degrees at 10 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Hurricane Fiona is currently located north of the Dominican Republic. However, Fiona`s rain bands will continue to impact Puerto Rico as it lifts northwards. Periods of torrential rains are therefore expected to continue affecting the territory, creating life threatening flash flood conditions, overflowing rivers and small streams and debris flow. Additional heavy rains tonight will only aggravate the already flooded areas and will trigger mudslides and rockfall due to the unstable soil. Trailing moisture is expected to continue to affect the region especially Puerto Rico at least through Tuesday or into Wednesday. Since the risk of winds have diminished, the tropical storm warning for Puerto Rico was discontinued. Marine conditions should gradually improve as well, but hazardous seas will prevail for the offshore Atlantic waters. Additionally, life-threatening rip currents will prevail across the local beaches at least into tomorrow. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Additional impacts from flooding rain are still a concern across Puerto Rico. Remain well guarded against life-threatening flood waters having further impacts of extensive potential. Additional 4 to 8 inches expected across Puerto Rico. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Do not return to evacuated areas until it is safe. Listen for the all- clear signal from local authorities. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Do not attempt to return to evacuated areas until local authorities give the All-Clear signal. Do not go sightseeing within impacted communities simply to observe storm damage. Sightseers can interfere with the timeliness of rescuers and first responders to needlessly jeopardize lives. When inspecting damage, use flashlights rather than candles or flamed lighting. Be aware of sparks that can ignite leaking gas or other flammables. Do not go up on your roof until the rain and strong winds have subsided. Ladders can be slippery in the rain and unexpected wind gusts can blow you off of the roof. Do not risk bodily harm in an attempt to reduce property damage. When clearing out fallen trees, be careful with chain saws and axes. Always wear protective gear and keep others at a safe distance. Use these tools according to operating manuals and safety instruction. Leaning trees and those which have fallen on roof tops can be especially challenging. If you are not in good health or unsure about what you are doing, have someone else with tree cutting experience do the job. Never cut trees without a partner. If using a generator, avoid carbon monoxide poisoning by following instructions by the manufacturer. Make sure that the generator is run in a well ventilated space. Problems with sewer backups can further contaminate standing flood waters. Keep children away. Also, listen for boil water alerts relative to communities whose tap water may have become non-potable. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- As it pertains to this event...this will be the last local statement issued by the National Weather Service in San Juan PR regarding the effects of tropical cyclone hazards upon the area.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake, Northern Cook by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake; Northern Cook BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High waves up to 5 feet and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...Lake IL and Northern Cook Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.
Flood Warning issued for Cabo Rojo, Hormigueros, Mayaguez by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 09:50:00 Expires: 2022-09-21 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cabo Rojo; Hormigueros; Mayaguez FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Cabo Rojo, Hormigueros and Mayaguez. * WHEN...Until 500 PM AST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. Several structures are flooded and some sand bagging operations continue. Several roads remain closed or hazardous due to flooding. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 818 AM AST, River gauges indicate that Rio Guanajibo remains dangerously high and currently at moderate flood stage. Flooding continues due to excessive runoff in the warned area based on reports from local emergency managers and observers. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hormigueros and Monte Grande. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Sutter, Yolo by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 21:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-20 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Butte; Colusa; Glenn; Sutter; Yolo FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Sutter and Yolo. * WHEN...Until midnight PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 904 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Thunderstorms have a history of producing flooding on roadways/on ramps and off ramps. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Maxwell, Colusa, Sycamore, Colusa National Wildlife, Meridian, College City, Tisdale, Cranmore, Pennington, Dunnigan, Afton, Delevan, Kirkville, Williams and Arbuckle. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Weather Statement issued for Hamilton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 21:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-19 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hamilton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL HAMILTON COUNTY At 835 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Syracuse, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Hamilton County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Antrim, Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Benzie by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-22 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Antrim; Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Benzie; Charlevoix; Emmet; Leelanau; Manistee BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High waves and strong currents leading to dangerous swim conditions. * WHERE...Emmet, Leelanau, Antrim, Benzie, Manistee, Beaver Island and surrounding islands and Charlevoix Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Wednesday through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
High Surf Advisory issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 09:02:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-22 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...High Surf. * WHERE...St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...Until noon AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Waves will wash to the top of the beach. Beach erosion will occur, especially on south facing shorelines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...South winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph will continue through tonight. Winds will decrease Thursday morning. This will cause high surf from through early Thursday. High surf will cause beach erosion, but flooding is not expected.
Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 07:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-21 10:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Maricopa FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 1030 AM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 759 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.25 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages Daggs Wash, Beardsley Canal, Trilby Wash, Wagner Wash and Hassayampa River. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Surprise, Buckeye and Wittmann. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flash Flood Warning issued for Kane by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 12:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-21 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Kane The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Kane County in southern Utah * Until 315 PM MDT. * At 1217 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across Buckskin Gulch. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of slot canyons and normally dry washes. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Buckskin Gulch, House Rock Valley Road, Wire Pass, and the Wave. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Van Buren by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 10:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-21 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Jefferson; Van Buren A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Van Buren and southern Jefferson Counties through 1130 AM CDT At 1040 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Batavia, or 11 miles west of Fairfield, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Libertyville and Douds around 1050 AM CDT. Maharishi Vedic City around 1055 AM CDT. Fairfield and Birmingham around 1100 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Stockport and Lockridge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for St. Clair by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 11:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-21 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: St. Clair A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ST. CLAIR COUNTY At 1134 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of St. Clair to Marine City to 9 miles southwest of Harsens Island, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern St. Clair County, including the following locations Anchorville, Adair, Columbus, Rattle Run, Pearl Beach, Smiths Creek and Fair Haven. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 06:00:00 SST Expires: 2022-09-21 18:00:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A High Surf Advisory remains in effect * WHAT...Surf up to 10 to 12 feet. * WHERE...Southern and eastern shores of all islands. * WHEN...through Friday. * IMPACTS...MINOR...Expect some strong breaking waves, shorebreak, and strong longshore and rip currents making water recreation difficult and dangerous. Some coastal erosion is also possible for vulnerable locations. Larger set waves may occasionally impact harbor entrances. Precautionary/Preparedness Actions: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by safety officials and exercise caution. Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 600 AM TAEAO ASO LULU SETEMA 21 2022 ...O loo faaauau le Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * MAFUAAGA...O galu maualuluga ma malolosi e 10 i le 12 futu. * NOFOAGA AAFIA...E aafia ai talafatai i saute ma sasae o motu uma o le atunu`u. * TAIMI...Seia oo i le Aso Faraile. * AAFIAGA...LAITI...O le a iai taimi e fafati maualuluga ai galu i le matafaga ma le aau, e aave foi le sami e faafaigata ma e lamatia ai fuafuaga tumatafaga. E ono tutupu foi nai sologa i talafatai o le atunuu. E iai foi taimi, e ono fafati ai galu i le muliava(gutu) o le uafu. Puipuiga/Tapenaga Faatino: Tagata uma o loo tafafao i le matafaga, auau, fa`apea le `au fa`ase`e i galu, e tatau ona fa`autagiaina fautuaga uma e aumaia e tagata o loo puipuia le saogalemu ma ia faatinoina ma le faaeteete. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.
High Surf Advisory issued for Yukon Delta by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 09:02:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-22 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Yukon Delta HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...High Surf. * WHERE...Yukon Delta coast. * WHEN...Until noon AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Localized beach erosion. * IMPACTS...Waves will wash to the top of the beach. Beach erosion will occur, especially on south facing shorelines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...South winds of 30 to 40 mph will continue today. Winds will decrease late tonight. This will cause high surf today through early Thursday. High surf will cause beach erosion, but flooding is not expected.
Wind Advisory issued for Lincoln County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-21 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lincoln County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...Lincoln County including Caliente and Pioche. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
High Surf Advisory issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 09:02:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-22 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...High Surf. * WHERE...Southern Seward Peninsula Coast. * WHEN...Until noon AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Waves will wash to the top of the beach. Beach erosion will occur, especially on south facing shorelines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southeast winds 30 mph gusting to 40 mph will continue through tonight. Winds will decrease on Thursday. This will cause high surf today into Thursday morning. High surf will cause beach erosion, but flooding is not expected.
High Surf Advisory issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 09:02:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-22 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...High Surf. * WHERE...Eastern Norton Sound. * WHEN...Until noon AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Waves will wash to the top of the beach. Beach erosion will occur, especially on south facing shorelines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southeast winds will increase to 25 mph gusting to 40 mph this afternoon and continue into early Thursday morning. Winds will decrease on Thursday. This will cause high surf to develop today and continue through Thursday morning. High surf will cause beach erosion, but flooding is not expected.
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Box Elder County, Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 04:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-21 12:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Box Elder County; Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Box Elder County through 1230 PM MDT At 1159 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles northeast of Great Salt Lake North of the Causeway, or 25 miles southwest of Tremonton, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Tremonton, Howell, Riverside, Great Salt Lake North of the Causeway, Promontory, Penrose, Bothwell, Thatcher and Golden Spike Historic Site. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 382 and 388. Interstate 84 between mile markers 22 and 40. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern St. Joseph, Elkhart, Lagrange, Noble, Steuben by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 14:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Eastern St. Joseph; Elkhart; Lagrange; Noble; Steuben A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Steuben, Elkhart, northern Noble, northeastern St. Joseph, Lagrange, Cass, St. Joseph and southwestern Branch Counties through 245 PM EDT At 205 PM EDT, trained weather spotters reported a cluster of strong thunderstorms stretching from near Dowagiac, Michigan to near Lagrange, Indiana, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Lagrange around 210 PM EDT. Topeka around 215 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Rome City, Kendallville and Albion. This includes the following highways Interstate 69 in Indiana near mile marker 350, and between mile markers 353 and 357. Interstate 69 in Michigan between mile markers 1 and 2. Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 82 and 145. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Fond Du Lac, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 13:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fond Du Lac; Ozaukee; Sheboygan; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Ozaukee, southeastern Fond du Lac, northeastern Washington and southern Sheboygan Counties through 145 PM CDT At 107 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Campbellsport, or near Kewaskum, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sheboygan, Sheboygan Falls, Oostburg, Belgium, Kohler, Cedar Grove, Campbellsport, Random Lake, Ashford, Cascade, Adell, Waldo, Silver Creek, Beechwood, Dundee, Waucousta, Boltonville, Harrington Beach St Park, Gibbsville and Batavia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
