Hurricane Watch issued for Southeast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-17 09:20:00 Expires: 2022-09-17 17:30:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Southeast TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Southeast * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 70 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for significant wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Localized storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through Monday evening - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground. - PREPARE: All flood preparations should be complete. Expect flooding of low-lying roads and property. - ACT: Stay away from storm surge prone areas. Continue to follow the instructions of local officials. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 12-18 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 14:59:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 23:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northwest TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Northwest * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 35 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect property should now be complete. The area remains subject to limited wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from hazardous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
Severe Weather Statement issued for Hamilton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 21:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-19 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hamilton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL HAMILTON COUNTY At 835 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Syracuse, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Hamilton County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flood Warning issued for Cabo Rojo, Hormigueros, Mayaguez by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 09:50:00 Expires: 2022-09-21 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cabo Rojo; Hormigueros; Mayaguez FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Cabo Rojo, Hormigueros and Mayaguez. * WHEN...Until 500 PM AST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. Several structures are flooded and some sand bagging operations continue. Several roads remain closed or hazardous due to flooding. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 818 AM AST, River gauges indicate that Rio Guanajibo remains dangerously high and currently at moderate flood stage. Flooding continues due to excessive runoff in the warned area based on reports from local emergency managers and observers. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hormigueros and Monte Grande. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Sutter, Yolo by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 21:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-20 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Butte; Colusa; Glenn; Sutter; Yolo FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Sutter and Yolo. * WHEN...Until midnight PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 904 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Thunderstorms have a history of producing flooding on roadways/on ramps and off ramps. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Maxwell, Colusa, Sycamore, Colusa National Wildlife, Meridian, College City, Tisdale, Cranmore, Pennington, Dunnigan, Afton, Delevan, Kirkville, Williams and Arbuckle. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Palm Beach County, Metro Palm Beach County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 09:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Palm Beach County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Palm Beach County through 230 PM EDT At 137 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near The Acreage to near Lion Country Safari Park. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Palm Beach Gardens, Lion Country Safari Park, The Acreage, Loxahatchee Groves, Caloosa and Jupiter Farms. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lewis by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 22:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-18 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northeastern Missouri. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lewis A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LEWIS COUNTY At 1020 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lewistown, moving southeast at 40 mph. The storm in southeast Lewis County has weakened. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ewing and Maywood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Central Cook, Northern Cook by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-23 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Central Cook; Northern Cook BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...High waves up to 7 ft and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...Northern Cook and Central Cook Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.
Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 10:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-21 14:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Maricopa FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 1030 AM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 759 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.25 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages Daggs Wash, Beardsley Canal, Trilby Wash, Wagner Wash and Hassayampa River. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Surprise, Buckeye and Wittmann. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Advisory issued for Lincoln County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-21 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lincoln County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...Lincoln County including Caliente and Pioche. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Heat Advisory issued for Shelby by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Shelby HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West Tennessee. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Kane by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 12:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-21 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Kane The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Kane County in southern Utah * Until 315 PM MDT. * At 1217 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across Buckskin Gulch. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of slot canyons and normally dry washes. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Buckskin Gulch, House Rock Valley Road, Wire Pass, and the Wave. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 09:02:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-22 04:45:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range Significant Snowfall In Eastern Alaska Range Through Tonight Snow is falling in the Eastern Alaska Range above 2500 feet, with heavier snow above 3500 feet. The Richardson Highway from Black Rapids south could see 3 to 6 inches of accumulation through Wednesday night. Above 3500 feet, which is higher than the highway could see up to one foot of accumulation through tonight. Hunters and others venturing above 3500 feet should be prepared for up to one foot of accumultion through tonight.
Wind Advisory issued for Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 10:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-21 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph below 7000 feet. Gusts up to 60 mph above 7000 feet. * WHERE...Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects or results in some trees blown down in the highest elevations. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few brief power outages may result.
High Surf Advisory issued for Yukon Delta by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 09:02:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-22 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Yukon Delta HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...High Surf. * WHERE...Yukon Delta coast. * WHEN...Until noon AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Localized beach erosion. * IMPACTS...Waves will wash to the top of the beach. Beach erosion will occur, especially on south facing shorelines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...South winds of 30 to 40 mph will continue today. Winds will decrease late tonight. This will cause high surf today through early Thursday. High surf will cause beach erosion, but flooding is not expected.
Flood Watch issued for Jefferson, Lee, Van Buren by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 21:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-19 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Jefferson; Lee; Van Buren FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of west central Illinois, southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri, including the following counties, in west central Illinois, Hancock. In southeast Iowa, Jefferson, Lee and Van Buren. In northeast Missouri, Clark and Scotland. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - One to three inches of rain fell last night which has saturated the soil in some areas. Numerous thunderstorms will occur this evening and overnight bringing an additional 2 to 4 inches of rainfall at some locations.
High Surf Advisory issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 09:02:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-22 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...High Surf. * WHERE...Southern Seward Peninsula Coast. * WHEN...Until noon AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Waves will wash to the top of the beach. Beach erosion will occur, especially on south facing shorelines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southeast winds 30 mph gusting to 40 mph will continue through tonight. Winds will decrease on Thursday. This will cause high surf today into Thursday morning. High surf will cause beach erosion, but flooding is not expected.
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Box Elder County, Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 04:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-21 12:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Box Elder County; Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Box Elder County through 1230 PM MDT At 1159 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles northeast of Great Salt Lake North of the Causeway, or 25 miles southwest of Tremonton, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Tremonton, Howell, Riverside, Great Salt Lake North of the Causeway, Promontory, Penrose, Bothwell, Thatcher and Golden Spike Historic Site. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 382 and 388. Interstate 84 between mile markers 22 and 40. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 09:58:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-19 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Western Arctic Coast COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Significant coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 4 PM AKDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas near the coast will be inundated. Significant shoreline erosion will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels will continue to slowly fall through the day.
High Surf Advisory issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 09:02:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-22 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...High Surf. * WHERE...St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...Until noon AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Waves will wash to the top of the beach. Beach erosion will occur, especially on south facing shorelines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...South winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph will continue through tonight. Winds will decrease Thursday morning. This will cause high surf from through early Thursday. High surf will cause beach erosion, but flooding is not expected.
