Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Orange by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 09:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-21 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Orange FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following county, Orange. * WHEN...Until 515 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 346 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Wedgefield, Avalon Park, Bithlo and Union Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 12:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-20 13:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Mogollon Rim; Northern Gila County Strong thunderstorms will impact areas near Young and Forest Lakes through 115 PM MST At 1243 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Haigler Creek, or 15 miles southwest of Forest Lakes, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Heavy rainfall, winds up to 40 mph, and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Heavy rainfall may result in ponding and minor flooding. Locations impacted include Forest Lakes, Haigler Creek, Young, Christopher Creek, Kohls Ranch, Hunter Creek, Forest Road 169 Campground, Bear Flat, Upper Tonto Creek Campground, Ponderosa Campground, Forest Road 195 Campground, Rim Campground, Woods Canyon Lake Campground, Crook Campground, Chevelon Crossing Campground, Forest Road 171 Campground, Haigler Canyon Campground, Knoll Lake Campground, Spillway Campground and Airplane Flat Campground. This includes the following highways State Route 288 between mile markers 300 and 311. State Route 260 between mile markers 265 and 291. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 04:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Leadville Vicinity, Lake County Below 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Chaffee County above 9000Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...The northern and central San Luis Valley, the northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, western and central Fremont County, the upper Arkansas River Basin, and the Mosquito Mountain Range. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Deep, subtropical moisture will spread across southern Colorado leading to widespread areas of heavy rainfall through Thursday afternoon. Much of this area will see 1 to 3 inches of precipitation during this period. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 04:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Saguache County East of Continental Divide below 10000 Ft; Saguache County West of Continental Divide Below 10000 Ft; Upper Rio Grande Valley, Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...For all central and southwest mountain ranges. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Deep subtropical moisture will move into the region through Thursday. The deep moisture will combine with southerly upslope flow and embedded disturbances to produce heavy rainfall along the Continental Divide. Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected, with areas over the San Juan Range seeing 2 to 4 inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake, Northern Cook by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake; Northern Cook BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High waves up to 5 feet and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...Lake IL and Northern Cook Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Hamilton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 21:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-19 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hamilton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL HAMILTON COUNTY At 835 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Syracuse, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Hamilton County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Sutter, Yolo by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 21:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-20 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Butte; Colusa; Glenn; Sutter; Yolo FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Sutter and Yolo. * WHEN...Until midnight PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 904 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Thunderstorms have a history of producing flooding on roadways/on ramps and off ramps. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Maxwell, Colusa, Sycamore, Colusa National Wildlife, Meridian, College City, Tisdale, Cranmore, Pennington, Dunnigan, Afton, Delevan, Kirkville, Williams and Arbuckle. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 09:02:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-22 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...High Surf. * WHERE...Southern Seward Peninsula Coast. * WHEN...Until noon AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Waves will wash to the top of the beach. Beach erosion will occur, especially on south facing shorelines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southeast winds 30 mph gusting to 40 mph will continue through tonight. Winds will decrease on Thursday. This will cause high surf today into Thursday morning. High surf will cause beach erosion, but flooding is not expected.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 09:02:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-22 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...High Surf. * WHERE...Eastern Norton Sound. * WHEN...Until noon AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Waves will wash to the top of the beach. Beach erosion will occur, especially on south facing shorelines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southeast winds will increase to 25 mph gusting to 40 mph this afternoon and continue into early Thursday morning. Winds will decrease on Thursday. This will cause high surf to develop today and continue through Thursday morning. High surf will cause beach erosion, but flooding is not expected.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern St. Joseph, Elkhart, Lagrange, Noble, Steuben by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 14:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Eastern St. Joseph; Elkhart; Lagrange; Noble; Steuben A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Steuben, Elkhart, northern Noble, northeastern St. Joseph, Lagrange, Cass, St. Joseph and southwestern Branch Counties through 245 PM EDT At 205 PM EDT, trained weather spotters reported a cluster of strong thunderstorms stretching from near Dowagiac, Michigan to near Lagrange, Indiana, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Lagrange around 210 PM EDT. Topeka around 215 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Rome City, Kendallville and Albion. This includes the following highways Interstate 69 in Indiana near mile marker 350, and between mile markers 353 and 357. Interstate 69 in Michigan between mile markers 1 and 2. Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 82 and 145. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 10:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-21 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clark The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Hancock County in west central Illinois Southern Clark County in northeastern Missouri * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 1035 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Keokuk, Kahoka, Hamilton, Warsaw, Augusta, Wayland, Bowen, West Point, Alexandria, Winchester, Plymouth, Denver, Basco, Gregory Landing, Sutter, Tioga, St. Patrick, Antioch, Clark City and Clark County Fairgrounds. This includes the following streams and drainages Petit Creek, Buck Run, North Fabius River, Bear Creek, Wyaconda River, Foree Branch, Weaver Branch, Brush Creek, Railroad Creek, Hickory Creek, Sugar Creek, Panther Creek, Honey Creek, Big Branch, Little Wyaconda River, Little Fox River, and Slater Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Uinta by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 12:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-21 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Uinta SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 541 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WY . WYOMING COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE UINTA
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Yukon Delta by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 09:02:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-22 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Yukon Delta HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...High Surf. * WHERE...Yukon Delta coast. * WHEN...Until noon AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Localized beach erosion. * IMPACTS...Waves will wash to the top of the beach. Beach erosion will occur, especially on south facing shorelines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...South winds of 30 to 40 mph will continue today. Winds will decrease late tonight. This will cause high surf today through early Thursday. High surf will cause beach erosion, but flooding is not expected.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Fond Du Lac, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 13:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fond Du Lac; Ozaukee; Sheboygan; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Ozaukee, southeastern Fond du Lac, northeastern Washington and southern Sheboygan Counties through 145 PM CDT At 107 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Campbellsport, or near Kewaskum, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sheboygan, Sheboygan Falls, Oostburg, Belgium, Kohler, Cedar Grove, Campbellsport, Random Lake, Ashford, Cascade, Adell, Waldo, Silver Creek, Beechwood, Dundee, Waucousta, Boltonville, Harrington Beach St Park, Gibbsville and Batavia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Hillsdale by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 10:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-21 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Hillsdale A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Hillsdale, northeastern Williams and western Fulton Counties through 1230 PM EDT At 1138 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Reading, or 13 miles southwest of Hillsdale, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Pioneer and Holiday City around 1155 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include West Unity, Fayette and Archbold. This includes Interstate 80 in Ohio between mile markers 13 and 31. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Eastern Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 14:59:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 23:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Interior TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Eastern Interior * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect property should now be complete. The area remains subject to limited wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from hazardous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for extreme flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for extreme flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Urgently consider protective actions from extreme and widespread rainfall flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Devastating to Catastrophic - Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become raging rivers. In mountain areas, deadly runoff may rage down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Calumet, Manitowoc, Waushara, Winnebago by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 11:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calumet; Manitowoc; Waushara; Winnebago Scattered thunderstorms will impact portions of Calumet, Winnebago, southeastern Waushara and west central Manitowoc Counties through NOON CDT At 1115 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles east of Lake Poygan to Berlin. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Oshkosh around 1125 AM CDT. Menasha around 1130 AM CDT. High Cliff State Park and Northern Lake Winnebago around 1140 AM CDT. Brillion around 1155 AM CDT. Central Lake Winnebago around 1200 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Pickett, Killsnake Wildlife Area, Butte Des Morts, Larsen, Lake Butte Des Morts, Jericho, Rivermoor, Reedsville, Charlesburg and Brothertown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Northern Wasatch Front by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 12:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-21 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for northern Utah. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Northern Wasatch Front; Tooele and Rush Valleys An area of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Weber...southeastern Box Elder...western Davis and northeastern Tooele Counties through 100 PM MDT At 1217 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles north of Grantsville, moving northeast at 45 mph. Additional thunderstorms are developing across the southwest shore of the Great Salt Lake. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ogden, Layton, Hill Air Force Base, Roy, Clearfield, Syracuse, Clinton, South Ogden, Washington Terrace, Riverdale, Hooper, South Weber, Marriott-Slaterville, Uintah, Weber State University, Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway, West Haven, West Point, Plain City and Sunset. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 334 and 345. Interstate 84 between mile markers 82 and 86. Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 75 and 86. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 09:02:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-22 04:45:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country Snow On The Taylor Highway Above 3000 feet Through Tonight Snow is expect over summits of the Taylor Highway through tonight with up to 3 inches of accumulation through tonight. Hunters and motorists venturing above 3000 feet should prepare for up to 3 inches of accumulation through tonight.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 06:00:00 SST Expires: 2022-09-21 18:00:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A High Surf Advisory remains in effect * WHAT...Surf up to 10 to 12 feet. * WHERE...Southern and eastern shores of all islands. * WHEN...through Friday. * IMPACTS...MINOR...Expect some strong breaking waves, shorebreak, and strong longshore and rip currents making water recreation difficult and dangerous. Some coastal erosion is also possible for vulnerable locations. Larger set waves may occasionally impact harbor entrances. Precautionary/Preparedness Actions: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by safety officials and exercise caution. Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 600 AM TAEAO ASO LULU SETEMA 21 2022 ...O loo faaauau le Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * MAFUAAGA...O galu maualuluga ma malolosi e 10 i le 12 futu. * NOFOAGA AAFIA...E aafia ai talafatai i saute ma sasae o motu uma o le atunu`u. * TAIMI...Seia oo i le Aso Faraile. * AAFIAGA...LAITI...O le a iai taimi e fafati maualuluga ai galu i le matafaga ma le aau, e aave foi le sami e faafaigata ma e lamatia ai fuafuaga tumatafaga. E ono tutupu foi nai sologa i talafatai o le atunuu. E iai foi taimi, e ono fafati ai galu i le muliava(gutu) o le uafu. Puipuiga/Tapenaga Faatino: Tagata uma o loo tafafao i le matafaga, auau, fa`apea le `au fa`ase`e i galu, e tatau ona fa`autagiaina fautuaga uma e aumaia e tagata o loo puipuia le saogalemu ma ia faatinoina ma le faaeteete. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.
Comments / 0