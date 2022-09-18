ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Police: Missing Clayton County teen sisters last seen leaving home

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Officers are asking the public's help finding a pair of missing teenaged Clayton County sisters who have been missing since Monday night. Officials say 15-year-old Lamyiah Edmondson and her sister, 14-year-old Makyiah Perkins, left their home on the 6700 block of Biscayne Boulevard in Rex, Georgia Monday without permission. They never returned home.
fox5atlanta.com

4 injured in shooting during large fight in front of DeKalb County home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Four people were injured when shots were fired during a fight in front of a DeKalb County home on Tuesday evening. It happened around 5:40 p.m. in the 500 block of Pennybrook Lane off Rockbridge Road. DeKalb County police say officers arrived to find a woman in her 40s who was grazed by a stray bullet.
fox5atlanta.com

Man killed in Gwinnett County auto shop shooting identified

LILBURN, Ga. - Police have identified the man killed on Monday morning at a business located along Stone Mountain Highway. Jermaine Brown, 36, of Lawrenceville, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound around 10:30 a.m. behind the business located at 4534 Stone Mountain Highway. Police say several car businesses...
fox5atlanta.com

Missing 95-year-old woman found by Coweta County police dog

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A missing 95-year-old woman with dementia was finally found thanks to the sniffer of a Coweta County police dog. K-9 Officer Marc and his handler, Deputy Dalton Anderson, were called to help locate the elder when she went missing on Tuesday. Deputies say K-9 Marc was...
fox5atlanta.com

Three hospitalized in quadruple shooting in DeKalb County

Witnesses told police a large group of teens and young adults were in the street fighting at the time of the shooting. Two teens were later found shot and a man in his 20s showed up at the hospital. A fourth person, a woman in her 40s, was grazed by a stray bullet.
fox5atlanta.com

Missing: Authorities issue Mattie Call for Clayton County teen

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl who they say has multiple mental health diagnoses. Zariyah Barnett reportedly left her Morrow home unannounced sometime late Sunday evening. Police say the teen is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 140 pounds. She has black...
fox5atlanta.com

Man launches investigation after his entire business is stolen

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga - A Bartow County man's entire business was stolen. Christopher Guice always dreamed of owning his own food truck. Last spring he opened Sweet P'z. "I got the best chicken this side of the Mississippi and the best burgers this side of Texas," said Guice. Guice goes...
fox5atlanta.com

Woman killed in Gwinnett County hit-and-run, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County Police Department confirmed a woman died from injuries in a hit-and-run on Wednesday morning. The crash happened near Indian Trail Lilburn Road and Steve Reynolds Boulevard in Norcross, police said. The victim was a woman in her 70s. Police investigators were at the...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Remains found in car are those of missing Covington woman

COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that remains found inside a vehicle off Interstate 20 Sept. 12 are those of a missing Covington woman. Yolanda Brown, 53, went missing Sept. 2 after meeting up with a man she connected with online at a pub in Hapeville. Brown reportedly left the pub to drive home but never arrived.
fox5atlanta.com

13-year-old boy found dead in wooded area behind homes in Lithonia

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating after a boy's body was found in the woods at a park behind a subdivision in Lithonia. According to police, officers were called around 4:20 p.m. to the 2600 block of Parkway Trail Monday where they discovered the body of a male juvenile in the wood line. The homes in that area butt up against Lithonia Park.
fox5atlanta.com

LaGrange father charged with kidnapping

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A LaGrange father is facing a kidnapping charge after a woman claims the man would not let her out of his car. The incident started in Fulton County and ended in Coweta County on I-85. Coweta County deputies say they pulled over Darrick Durrett’s car on...
accesswdun.com

Barrow County authorities searching for suspected armed suspect

The Barrow County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who has multiple active felony warrants out of both Barrow and Gwinnett counties. The agency posted the wanted alert for Thomas Conner Johnson, 30, on its social media channels. Johnson is wanted for terroristic threats, simple assault and obstruction of...
BARROW COUNTY, GA

