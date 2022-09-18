DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating after a boy's body was found in the woods at a park behind a subdivision in Lithonia. According to police, officers were called around 4:20 p.m. to the 2600 block of Parkway Trail Monday where they discovered the body of a male juvenile in the wood line. The homes in that area butt up against Lithonia Park.

LITHONIA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO