Read full article on original website
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Missing Clayton County teen sisters last seen leaving home
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Officers are asking the public's help finding a pair of missing teenaged Clayton County sisters who have been missing since Monday night. Officials say 15-year-old Lamyiah Edmondson and her sister, 14-year-old Makyiah Perkins, left their home on the 6700 block of Biscayne Boulevard in Rex, Georgia Monday without permission. They never returned home.
Family identifies child found dead in DeKalb wooded area
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after the body of a child was found near a Lithonia Park Monday afternoon. Family members identified the child as 13-year-old Jamiren Crosby. A witness described the moment she found the body. The woman told 11Alive's Cody Alcorn at the scene she...
fox5atlanta.com
4 injured in shooting during large fight in front of DeKalb County home
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Four people were injured when shots were fired during a fight in front of a DeKalb County home on Tuesday evening. It happened around 5:40 p.m. in the 500 block of Pennybrook Lane off Rockbridge Road. DeKalb County police say officers arrived to find a woman in her 40s who was grazed by a stray bullet.
fox5atlanta.com
Man killed in Gwinnett County auto shop shooting identified
LILBURN, Ga. - Police have identified the man killed on Monday morning at a business located along Stone Mountain Highway. Jermaine Brown, 36, of Lawrenceville, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound around 10:30 a.m. behind the business located at 4534 Stone Mountain Highway. Police say several car businesses...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pethelpful.com
Story of Dogs Stolen From Atlanta Rescue Shelter Is So Heartbreaking We Can't Even
Sometimes, cold-hearted people remind us why we prefer animals, and whoever is behind this break-in is no exception. The unidentified person broke into Georgia-based rescue @pawsatlanta and made away with three of the shelter's beloved rescue dogs. Needless to say, the shelter staff was heartbroken. The rescue's local and online...
fox5atlanta.com
Missing 95-year-old woman found by Coweta County police dog
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A missing 95-year-old woman with dementia was finally found thanks to the sniffer of a Coweta County police dog. K-9 Officer Marc and his handler, Deputy Dalton Anderson, were called to help locate the elder when she went missing on Tuesday. Deputies say K-9 Marc was...
Fulton DA says former officer ‘operated recklessly’ in chase causing deaths of 3 people
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told Channel 2′s Mark Winne in an exclusive interview in the seconds leading up to a crash that killed three people, the then City of South Fulton Police officer was driving too fast. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
fox5atlanta.com
Three hospitalized in quadruple shooting in DeKalb County
Witnesses told police a large group of teens and young adults were in the street fighting at the time of the shooting. Two teens were later found shot and a man in his 20s showed up at the hospital. A fourth person, a woman in her 40s, was grazed by a stray bullet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
Missing: Authorities issue Mattie Call for Clayton County teen
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl who they say has multiple mental health diagnoses. Zariyah Barnett reportedly left her Morrow home unannounced sometime late Sunday evening. Police say the teen is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 140 pounds. She has black...
nowhabersham.com
Investigation continues into death of Athens woman who sent daughter chilling message
The investigation continues into the death of an Athens woman whose body was found two weeks ago in the woods of northern Habersham County. Officials have not said how 59-year-old Debbie Collier died, but they are treating her death as a homicide. “Over the past several weeks, actions have been...
fox5atlanta.com
Man launches investigation after his entire business is stolen
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga - A Bartow County man's entire business was stolen. Christopher Guice always dreamed of owning his own food truck. Last spring he opened Sweet P'z. "I got the best chicken this side of the Mississippi and the best burgers this side of Texas," said Guice. Guice goes...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman killed in Gwinnett County hit-and-run, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County Police Department confirmed a woman died from injuries in a hit-and-run on Wednesday morning. The crash happened near Indian Trail Lilburn Road and Steve Reynolds Boulevard in Norcross, police said. The victim was a woman in her 70s. Police investigators were at the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Remains found in car are those of missing Covington woman
COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that remains found inside a vehicle off Interstate 20 Sept. 12 are those of a missing Covington woman. Yolanda Brown, 53, went missing Sept. 2 after meeting up with a man she connected with online at a pub in Hapeville. Brown reportedly left the pub to drive home but never arrived.
fox5atlanta.com
13-year-old boy found dead in wooded area behind homes in Lithonia
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating after a boy's body was found in the woods at a park behind a subdivision in Lithonia. According to police, officers were called around 4:20 p.m. to the 2600 block of Parkway Trail Monday where they discovered the body of a male juvenile in the wood line. The homes in that area butt up against Lithonia Park.
Man found in 'pool of blood' after Roswell park attack off ventilator, speaking: Family
ROSWELL, Ga. — A new father who was attacked last week at a park in Roswell and left in a pool of his own blood is recovering, his dad told 11Alive's Hope Ford. According to Dean Donald, his 40-year-old son Matthew Donald - himself the new father of a 7-month-old child - is now off a ventilator and speaking.
fox5atlanta.com
LaGrange father charged with kidnapping
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A LaGrange father is facing a kidnapping charge after a woman claims the man would not let her out of his car. The incident started in Fulton County and ended in Coweta County on I-85. Coweta County deputies say they pulled over Darrick Durrett’s car on...
fox5atlanta.com
Person shot multiple times at Clayton County Motel 6, gunman on the run
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A gunman is on the run after a shooting at a Clayton County motel early Wednesday morning. Clayton County police tell FOX 5 that the shooting happened at a Motel 6 on the 600 block of Southside Commercial Parkway. Medics rushed the victim, who had multiple...
accesswdun.com
Barrow County authorities searching for suspected armed suspect
The Barrow County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who has multiple active felony warrants out of both Barrow and Gwinnett counties. The agency posted the wanted alert for Thomas Conner Johnson, 30, on its social media channels. Johnson is wanted for terroristic threats, simple assault and obstruction of...
fox5atlanta.com
Police looking for motive in deadly shooting
The Gwinnett County police say they're investigating a homicide in Lilburn. One man has been pronounced dead outside an auto detailing business located on Stone Mountain Hwy.
Comments / 2