CROSS COUNTRY: North Iredell shines at home meet
North Iredell’s boys and girls cross country teams each placed first during Tuesday’s home meet at Allison Woods. The Raiders took the top four spots in the girls’ race. Natalia Nieto led the way with a winning time of 21 minutes, 37.03 seconds. Teammates Mia Sohovich (22:17.07),...
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Scotts High School class of 1962 holds 60th reunion
The Class of 1962 of Scotts High School recently celebrated its 60th class reunion at Box Car Grille in Statesville. The members meet for a supper meal and the reunion. Deceased members of the class who were remembered were Sandy Lane Baird, Carol Little Brown, Elaine Morrison Campbell, Ellis Campbell, Doris Jean Deal, Jerry L. Donaldson, Carolyn Dyson Gilreath, Glenda Elizabeth Goforth, Linda Sharpe Goodin, Kenneth Harpe, Peggy Moore Hill, James Keller, Paul Martin, Carolyn Loretta Cook Mason, Johnny Massey, Susie Templeton McColl, William “Bill” Morrison, William “Bill” Pennell, Carolyn Diane Dixon Roten, Patricia Gail Hefner Smith, Dr. Kenneth Franklin Steele, Ella Deanne Moore Stroud and Glenda Pope Wiseman.
Sep. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Statesville: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Sheriff: Stony Point man apprehended after foot chase
A man being sought for probation and parole violations was apprehended Sept. 13 after a foot chase with Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies, said Sheriff Darren Campbell. Devin Lee Bates, 35, of Plank Barn Lane, Stony Point, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods/property and felony probation violation,...
Iredell sheriff: Winston-Salem man arrested driving stolen vehicle; deputies find drugs, weapon
A Winston-Salem man was charged with drug and weapons counts after he was found driving a stolen motor vehicle, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said. Brodrick Lamont Speas, 31, was charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony trafficking opium or heroin by transport, felony trafficking opium or heroin by possession, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed weapon and driving while license is revoked. A magistrate set bond at $750,000.
WATCH NOW: A chance at freedom: Service dog helped Alexander County solider rejoin the world
After serving tours in Iraq and two different branches of the military, James Hamby came home with a traumatic brain injury and a case of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). He said he spent nearly a year barely able to leave his house. That all changed when he was paired with...
Officer-involved shooting closes stretch of I-40 near Hickory
HILDEBRAN — Traffic was being diverted around an eastbound exit on Interstate 40 after an early morning shooting Tuesday. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. and authorities told TV station WSOC that it was an officer-involved shooting. As officers investigated Tuesday morning, I-40 eastbound was closed at Exit 118...
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for September 21
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (8) updates to this series since Updated 21 min ago.
Harmony Camp Meeting looks to feed bodies and souls
The Harmony Hill Camp Meeting has met in the second week of October for 176 years now, and 2022 is no different as organizers prepare for the multiple-day event. And while the Camp Meeting is set for October, this Thursday there will be a kickoff event at the same location at the corner of N.C. 901 and U.S. 21 in Harmony. The drive-thru event will have a free chicken dinner available to anyone starting at noon on Thursday.
New Statesville Fire Station No. 1 to be named after William T. Woodard
Fire Station No. 1 in Statesville, when the new one is constructed on Wilson Lee Boulevard, will be named after William T. Woodard as a nod to his impact on the community. “He’s not here any longer, but his family is here. What other honor could you do to give his family the flowers that he did not receive?” Amos McClorey from the North Carolina NAACP and Cabarrus County NAACP said as he asked the city council to approve the name change. McClorey was joined by Salisbury-Rowan NAACP President Gemale A. Black and the Rev. Sterling Howard in encouraging the city council to move ahead with the naming.
Iredell traffic stop results in arrests of five on marijuana charges
Five people were arrested on marijuana charges after a traffic stop last week. Travis Christian Davidson, 28, of Sparrow Lane; Julius Cordell French, 28, of Long Island Road; Shyheim Khalil Summers, 22, of Long Island Road; Dravey Tanner Mayfield, 28, of Holland Drive; and Steven Deshaun Turner, 42, of Wagner Street, Troutman were arrested after the traffic stop on Lewis Ferry Road at Three Oaks Lane.
Fort Dobbs DAR chapter observes Constitution Week
The Daughters of the American Revolution celebrate Constitution Week, which is celebrated every year Sept. 17-23. The celebration was started in 1955. DAR petitioned Congress to set aside the week annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. The public law was signed Aug. 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
Iredell Work for Recovery draws participants to Troutman ESC Park
The fifth annual Iredell County Walk for Recovery was held Saturday at Troutman’s ESC Park. The event was held to spread the word about recovery, prevention, treatment and education assistance related to substance use and mental illness issues during National Recovery Month.
Gordon Hospice House gala raises $180,000 for patient care
Saturday evening was about reconnecting, remembrance and dedication as more than 200 people gathered at the Statesville Country Club to support the Gordon Hospice House. Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County (HPCIC) hosted the 10th Bi-annual Hospice House Gala and raised $180,000 for patient care at the Gordon Hospice House on Saturday.
Statesville home heavily damaged after being struck by vehicle
A Statesville man was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident that caused a gas line to explode, heavily damaging a house. William Pennell, 31, was charged with hit-and-run, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving with wanton disregard, failure to report an accident and driving while license is revoked. A magistrate set bond at $7,500.
