cbs2iowa.com
The Linn-Mar Homecoming Parade Route
MARION, Iowa — The Marion police department wants to make commuters aware that The Linn-Mar Homecoming Parade Route will completely close a significant section of 10th Street, 29th Avenue, 3rd Street, and Barrington Parkway, from 5-6:30 pm, Wednesday, September 21st, 2022. Lengthy delays are expected and commuting motorists are...
2 critically injured in crash after chase of 100 mph on Iowa highway
Two people were life-flighted to Des Moines hospitals Monday night after a chase topping more than 100 miles per hour ended in a crash in Hamilton County.
KCRG.com
Marion teen injured in crash, cited for reckless driving
WAUBEEK, Iowa (KCRG) - An 18-year-old from Marion was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Linn County Sunday night. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened just north of 4185 Whittier Road in Waubeek when the 18-year-old driver, who was driving at a high rate of speed, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a guardrail.
cbs2iowa.com
18-year old injured after speeding, crashing car in northern Linn County
WAUBEEK, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — An 18-year old was taken to the hospital after crashing his car Sunday night in northern Linn County. Linn County Sheriff's Rescue and other first responders were sent to an accident in the 4100 block of Whittier Road in Waubeek around 9:30 pm.
cbs2iowa.com
Update: Collins Road construction postponed
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The City of Cedar Rapids has announced that this work has been postponed. Beginning Thursday, September 22, 2022, Collins Road NE will be reduced to one lane in both directions at the intersection of Northland Avenue for median improvements. Additionally, left turns will not be...
KCRG.com
Motorcycle crash injures one in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids in a single-vehicle crash, according to law enforcement officials. At around 8:40 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of a crash near the corner of Sixth Street SW and Thompson Way. Officers discovered a crashed motorcycle at the scene.
cbs2iowa.com
Man arrested after stopped for driving as fast as 101 mph in Johnson County
SWISHER, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A man was arrested after driving 31 mph over the speed limit in Johnson County. A Johnson County Sheriff's deputy pulled over a 21-year old driver last Wednesday night around 11:40 pm near Swisher. The man was driving as fast as 101 mph...
kxel.com
KXEL Morning News for Mon. Sep. 19, 2022
WATERLOO, Iowa (KXEL) – Waterloo Police are investigating an early morning shooting Sunday. Officers were called to the 700 block of Conger Street around 2:30 a.m. on reports of shots being fired. A man who was suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. His identity was not released. No arrests have been made.
kwayradio.com
Man Arrested for Driving Wrong Way on HI-63
A Cedar Falls man was arrested over the weekend after driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 63 in Bremer County. 59 year old Robert Denny allegedly nearly struck a responding deputy at Highway 63 and Highway 93. The deputy tried to stop Denny but he continued to drive on the shoulder and in the ditch, striking several highway markers. Denny eventually turned westbound on Highway 3. He came to a stop in the 1900 block and was taken into custody. He was charged with Operating While Intoxicated, Eluding, and Failure to Maintain Control.
KCRG.com
Waterloo man arrested after allegedly stealing equipment from Lost Island Theme Park
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a Waterloo man after they say he stole $2,500 worth of equipment from the Lost Island Theme Park. A criminal complaint says 40-year-old David Evans went into the park after it was closed on Aug. 19. Evans had been an employee at the park, but had been fired.
cbs2iowa.com
Records smashed by rare late-September heat
The four-main climate sites in eastern Iowa all tied or broke records Tuesday as rate late-September heat took over fueled by a gusty southwest wind. All records stood for more than 90 years, with some as many as 127 years. Cedar Rapids and Iowa City broke the record by three...
Sioux City Journal
Parkersburg man arrested for taking items from Waterloo theme park
WATERLOO — A Parkersburg man has been arrested for taking a drone and other items from Lost Island Theme Park where he had worked. Waterloo police arrested David Michael Evans, 40, on Saturday on a charge of second-degree theft. Bond was set at $10,000. According to court records, Evans...
cbs2iowa.com
Tama County man arrested after exposing himself to minors
TRAER, Iowa — A man was arrested for exposing himself to three minors on two separate occasions on Monday in Traer, according to North Tama Community Schools. The man, who has not been identified, allegedly exposed himself between 7:45 a.m. and 8 a.m. One incident happened four blocks from the school on Mill Street, while the other happened one block from the school on 6th Street.
KCRG.com
Party supports Cedar Rapids bar impacted by construction
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dozens of regulars of the Cedar Rapids bar Checkers came out Sunday afternoon to support the business, which the owners believe has suffered because of road construction nearby. Since April 2021, the Sixth Street SW project has been underway. According to the City of Cedar...
KCJJ
IC robbery suspect reaches plea deal
A suspect in a strong-arm robbery at a downtown Iowa City convenience store has reached a plea deal. 23-year-old Lewis Robinson III of 1st Avenue in Cedar Rapids entered a guilty plea on Friday. Terms of the deal have not been released. Police say Robinson and an accomplice assaulted the...
KCJJ
Illinois man living in Cedar Rapids accused of threatening Iowa City restaurant patron with loaded firearm
An Illinois man currently living in Cedar Rapids faces charges that he threatened a downtown Iowa City restaurant patron with a loaded firearm. According to arrest records, 27-year-old Traveon Johnson was arguing with his girlfriend at Panchero’s on South Clinton Street just before 2am Sunday when another subject tried to diffuse the situation. Johnson reportedly pulled up his shirt, displayed a firearm that was tucked into his waistband, and asked the man, “What now?”
cbs2iowa.com
Closures on C Avenue / Blairs Ferry Road next week for Lindale Trail Extension Project
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — There will be big impacts on the roads in northeast Cedar Rapids for the Lindale Trail Extension Project starting next week. Pavement, utility, signal and pedestrian work continues to move forward on the project. Upcoming road closures along C Avenue NE and...
One dead in three vehicle crash in Black Hawk County
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa — A crash between one motorcycle and two trucks resulted in the death of one person on Thursday. Emergency crews responded to a report of a three vehicle crash at around 3:05 p.m. on I-380 southbound near mile marker 69. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Corey Simon, 51, […]
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids skate park closes
The company pays cash for the first two days of work. It's time for another edition of John's Big Ol Fish. Questions regarding the Univ. of Iowa's lightning policy. There were three lightning delays which caused the game not to end until 1:40 am Sunday morning. Kid Captain from Benton...
KCRG.com
Man arrested after being accused of exposing himself to children in Traer
TRAER, Iowa (KCRG) - A Tama County man is accused of exposing himself to children walking to school. The North Tama County Community School District said it happened twice between 7:45 a.m. and 8 a.m. in Traer on Monday. District leaders said a driver exposed himself to three children. One...
