Waterloo, IA

The Linn-Mar Homecoming Parade Route

MARION, Iowa — The Marion police department wants to make commuters aware that The Linn-Mar Homecoming Parade Route will completely close a significant section of 10th Street, 29th Avenue, 3rd Street, and Barrington Parkway, from 5-6:30 pm, Wednesday, September 21st, 2022. Lengthy delays are expected and commuting motorists are...
MARION, IA
Marion teen injured in crash, cited for reckless driving

WAUBEEK, Iowa (KCRG) - An 18-year-old from Marion was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Linn County Sunday night. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened just north of 4185 Whittier Road in Waubeek when the 18-year-old driver, who was driving at a high rate of speed, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a guardrail.
MARION, IA
Update: Collins Road construction postponed

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The City of Cedar Rapids has announced that this work has been postponed. Beginning Thursday, September 22, 2022, Collins Road NE will be reduced to one lane in both directions at the intersection of Northland Avenue for median improvements. Additionally, left turns will not be...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Motorcycle crash injures one in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids in a single-vehicle crash, according to law enforcement officials. At around 8:40 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of a crash near the corner of Sixth Street SW and Thompson Way. Officers discovered a crashed motorcycle at the scene.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KXEL Morning News for Mon. Sep. 19, 2022

WATERLOO, Iowa (KXEL) – Waterloo Police are investigating an early morning shooting Sunday. Officers were called to the 700 block of Conger Street around 2:30 a.m. on reports of shots being fired. A man who was suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. His identity was not released. No arrests have been made.
WATERLOO, IA
Man Arrested for Driving Wrong Way on HI-63

A Cedar Falls man was arrested over the weekend after driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 63 in Bremer County. 59 year old Robert Denny allegedly nearly struck a responding deputy at Highway 63 and Highway 93. The deputy tried to stop Denny but he continued to drive on the shoulder and in the ditch, striking several highway markers. Denny eventually turned westbound on Highway 3. He came to a stop in the 1900 block and was taken into custody. He was charged with Operating While Intoxicated, Eluding, and Failure to Maintain Control.
BREMER COUNTY, IA
Records smashed by rare late-September heat

The four-main climate sites in eastern Iowa all tied or broke records Tuesday as rate late-September heat took over fueled by a gusty southwest wind. All records stood for more than 90 years, with some as many as 127 years. Cedar Rapids and Iowa City broke the record by three...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Parkersburg man arrested for taking items from Waterloo theme park

WATERLOO — A Parkersburg man has been arrested for taking a drone and other items from Lost Island Theme Park where he had worked. Waterloo police arrested David Michael Evans, 40, on Saturday on a charge of second-degree theft. Bond was set at $10,000. According to court records, Evans...
WATERLOO, IA
Tama County man arrested after exposing himself to minors

TRAER, Iowa — A man was arrested for exposing himself to three minors on two separate occasions on Monday in Traer, according to North Tama Community Schools. The man, who has not been identified, allegedly exposed himself between 7:45 a.m. and 8 a.m. One incident happened four blocks from the school on Mill Street, while the other happened one block from the school on 6th Street.
TRAER, IA
Party supports Cedar Rapids bar impacted by construction

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dozens of regulars of the Cedar Rapids bar Checkers came out Sunday afternoon to support the business, which the owners believe has suffered because of road construction nearby. Since April 2021, the Sixth Street SW project has been underway. According to the City of Cedar...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IC robbery suspect reaches plea deal

A suspect in a strong-arm robbery at a downtown Iowa City convenience store has reached a plea deal. 23-year-old Lewis Robinson III of 1st Avenue in Cedar Rapids entered a guilty plea on Friday. Terms of the deal have not been released. Police say Robinson and an accomplice assaulted the...
IOWA CITY, IA
Illinois man living in Cedar Rapids accused of threatening Iowa City restaurant patron with loaded firearm

An Illinois man currently living in Cedar Rapids faces charges that he threatened a downtown Iowa City restaurant patron with a loaded firearm. According to arrest records, 27-year-old Traveon Johnson was arguing with his girlfriend at Panchero’s on South Clinton Street just before 2am Sunday when another subject tried to diffuse the situation. Johnson reportedly pulled up his shirt, displayed a firearm that was tucked into his waistband, and asked the man, “What now?”
IOWA CITY, IA
One dead in three vehicle crash in Black Hawk County

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa — A crash between one motorcycle and two trucks resulted in the death of one person on Thursday. Emergency crews responded to a report of a three vehicle crash at around 3:05 p.m. on I-380 southbound near mile marker 69. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Corey Simon, 51, […]
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA
Cedar Rapids skate park closes

The company pays cash for the first two days of work. It's time for another edition of John's Big Ol Fish. Questions regarding the Univ. of Iowa's lightning policy. There were three lightning delays which caused the game not to end until 1:40 am Sunday morning. Kid Captain from Benton...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

