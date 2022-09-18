I know we are a bit late, but there was no chance we would miss out on reviewing this game. I have been an avid fan of the series since the PlayStation 3 days, and it’s a series that changed the game for Zombie Survival titles, while also becoming a benchmark for most. For the purposes of this review, we will not be talking about the plot, character development, or Ellie and Joel’s relationship as everybody already knows how that plays out. What we were interested in checking out was how the remake looks and feels to the player, and man, they have really smashed this one out of the park.

