IGN
Construction Simulator - Release Trailer
Construction Simulator is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Check out the launch trailer to see what you can expect with the game, featuring two open-world maps in the US and Europe to explore, over 70 licensed machines by 24 brands, co-op multiplayer for up to four players, and more.
Watch as China tests magnet-powered floating car with 143mph top speed
CHINA has tested a magnet-powered levitating car which it claims is capable of reaching top speeds of 143 miles per hour. Video shows a series of tests where Chinese researchers appear to lift several moving vehicles an inch above the ground on a five-mile-long conductor rail. Scientists floated the cars...
CARS・
IGN
Is this Display an Upgrade for the Nintendo Switch? Up-Switch Orion Review - Budget to Best
Ever just sit around wishing your Nintendo Switch’s screen was just a tad bit bigger? Well wish no more, Super Ninfriendos, because today, we’re reviewing the Orion by Up-Switch. It’s a supersized display capable of taking your Switch experience up a couple notches with an 11.6” display, and then some! Yes, it’s quite the crazy setup for the Nintendo Switch, and that’s just how we like it.
IGN
Part 5 - Beneath the Monkey Head
Part five of the Return to Monkey Island walkthrough sees Guybrush Threepwood go back to Monkey Island once again. On this page, we'll take you step-by-step through Part 5 - Beneath the Monkey Head. We've tried to avoid major spoilers where we can in this guide, but have included all the information needed to complete the compulsory objectives and puzzles to progress the story.
IGN
Hardspace: Shipbreaker - Console Launch Trailer
Hardspace: Shipbreaker is available now on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. Watch the latest trailer for another look at the zero-g, spaceship-salvaging workplace simulator game.
IGN
Golden Loop Update
The Golden Loop Update is a sizeable new enhanced version of the game, updated to coincide with its release on the Xbox and Xbox Game Pass. This includes new features for both the story, weapons, and even multiplayer components. Crossplay and cross platform multiplayer is now available between PC (Steam...
IGN
Rystel is Giving Us Major GBA Nostalgia, Plus More Intriguing Indies From TGS 2022
One of the nicest features of the annual Tokyo Game Show is the co-mingling of blockbuster AAA video game franchises and small projects made by small teams or even solitary individuals. For years, TGS has dedicated floor space to universities, pavilions from nations around the world, and independent developers of all sizes.
IGN
Shiny Charizard Wins Biggest Pokémon Regional Tournament Ever
It was a momentous weekend for Pokemon TCG player Piper Lepine, and fans of the Fire-Type Kanto starter, as the player from Minnesota won the Baltimore Pokemon TCG Masters Division Regional Championship with a deck featuring the fan-favorite Charizard. And this wasn’t just any Charizard. It was the new Radiant Charizard from the Pokemon GO set sporting artwork of the fire lizard in its shiny form.
IGN
Old Ruler's Lost Diaries Locations
In Disney Dreamlight Valley, the Old Ruler's Lost Diaries are pages that have been torn apart from the valley's Old Ruler's diary. These diary pages have scattered all through the game map, and finding a new diary page gets you closer to finally uncovering why The Forgetting took over the valley and, more importantly, what happened to the Old Ruler. This page will provide a detailed guide to finding the locations of all the Old Ruler's Lost Diaries in Dreamlight Valley.
IGN
How to Get and Refine The Catch
This Genshin Impact guide is here to let you know how to get the Polearm weapon ‘The Catch’, added to the game alongside fishing as an all-new reward. While to claim your reward you will need to speak to Kujirai Momiji of the Inazuma Fishing Association, the fish required to catch in order to complete the quest are available more broadly within fishing locations throughout Teyvat.
IGN
Zoria: Age of Shattering - Kickstarter Trailer
Here's your look at the world of Zoria: Age of Shattering, an upcoming tactical RPG. Check out the trailer to learn more about the game, including the story, character abilities, and more. The game is set in a fantasy world of Zoria filled with magic, ancient history, tumultuous politics, and countless mysteries.
IGN
House of the Dragon: What Queen Alicent's Actions Mean for the Coming War
Warning: The following contains spoilers for House of the Dragon's fifth episode, "We Light the Way." Don't forget to check out our review, too!. Hooooo boy, there's nothing like a Westeros wedding. The pageantry. The delicacies. The blood-curdling screams. Too bad there's not a Seven Kingdoms version of Vegas, right? For those who just want to get the ceremony over and done with.
IGN
Starfall Street
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet offers a new style of gameplay where players can choose what kind of story they wish to craft and adventures they want to take. In this guide, we'll show you how to put a stop to this Generation's nefarious team, Team Star in the Starfall Street story.
IGN
Return to Monkey Island - Review
Return to Monkey Island is the adventure game equivalent of Spider-Man: No Way Home. No, wait, don’t go! Hear me out: most would agree that No Way Home is an excellent, very fun movie – even for a kid who’s never seen the Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield Spider-Man films. But if you have made those movie memories with the Peter Parkers of the past, then No Way Home taps into something more: nostalgia, even eliciting genuine emotion at various points.
IGN
Nvidia GTC 2022 Keynote: How to Watch Live and What to Expect
Nviidia is kicking off its September GTC 2022 event tomorrow where the company is likely to reveal the new RTX 40 series GPUs. Although there has yet to be any official information about it's upcoming products, the Nvidia CEO Jensen Huan has already confirmed that we will be hearing more about the next generation of GPUs at the event.
IGN
Deathloop Endings and Story Explained
This page contains information on the endings of Deathloop and the story that can be explained through the information you gather over the course of the game. To figure out how to experience all three of Deathloop's endings, see the walkthrough for the final mission, Ending it. Depending on Colt's...
IGN
The Last of Us Part 1 - Review
I know we are a bit late, but there was no chance we would miss out on reviewing this game. I have been an avid fan of the series since the PlayStation 3 days, and it’s a series that changed the game for Zombie Survival titles, while also becoming a benchmark for most. For the purposes of this review, we will not be talking about the plot, character development, or Ellie and Joel’s relationship as everybody already knows how that plays out. What we were interested in checking out was how the remake looks and feels to the player, and man, they have really smashed this one out of the park.
IGN
Fire Emblem Engage - Here’s What Comes in Each Edition
Fire Emblem Engage is set to release exclusively for Nintendo Switch on January 20. It will be available in a standard edition as well as a Divine edition, or collector’s edition. It’s available to preorder right now at a handful of retailers (see it at Best Buy). Read on to find out what Fire Emblem Engage is, where you can preorder, and what comes in each edition.
IGN
How to Unlock Tableturf Card Sleeves
Splatoon 3's new Tableturf Battles allow you to customize your deck with over 160 cards to choose from. But that's not all, you'll be able to edit each of your 15 decks with card sleeves. Most Tableturf card sleeves don't come easy though. You need to put some serious cards on the table to unlock them all. This page of IGN's Splatoon 3 wiki guide contains everything you need to know about how to get all the Tableturf card sleeves!
IGN
Friendship Guide: Assigning Roles
Friendships with the various Characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley are a core aspect of your experience. These friendships can reap unique and exciting benefits, and you can even specialize your friends in certain tasks. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of each of the roles available to assign each...
