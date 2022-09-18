Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Good times transcend some weird weatherClay KallamNapa, CA
Lamorinda Weather Bulletin: Sunday, September 18Thomas Smith
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordealJames Patrick
Meeting Community Needs with Latin American Inspired Home-Delivered MealsZoë BroussardConcord, CA
Fairfield California records 117 F during west coast heat waveJames PatrickFairfield, CA
Related
Golf.com
Here are the banned LIV players you won’t see at the Presidents Cup
Welcome to Presidents Cup week, where the lineups you’ll see at Quail Hollow Club beginning Thursday might look quite different than the ones you imagined you’d see months ago. In case you have been living under a rock for a year or so, here’s what you should know:...
golfmagic.com
Report: PGA Tour pro says he wants to "punch" LIV Golf's Talor Gooch
Before the emergence of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, it's fair to say that only the most ardent PGA Tour fans might have heard of Talor Gooch. When he was announced in the field of LIV Golf London, it caught the attention of golf fans because he represented the type of player analysts believed would have been unlikely to take the risk to join the upstart circuit so soon.
GolfWRX
Greg Norman makes bold claim over LIV duo…disrespecting Scottie Scheffler in the process
After Cameron Smith’s victory at LIV Chicago, Greg Norman made an interesting Instagram post celebrating his fellow Australians triumph. In the post, the LIV Golf CEO claimed that Cameron Smith and Dustin Johnson were the two best players in the world…something World Number One, current Masters champion and Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler may take umbrage with.
Paige Spiranac Reacts To Embarrassing Bryson DeChambeau Moment
Bryson DeChambeau had an awkward moment during the weekend's LIV Golf event at Rich Harvest Farms. The 29-year-old endured a grueling encounter with a gallery rope. As he attempted to duck under its wrath, the rope instead caught him right in the face. For more on this harrowing injury, Paige...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meet the 12 players on the International 2022 Presidents Cup team
It’s time for the 2022 Presidents Cup. The competition will be held in Charlotte, North Carolina at Quail Hollow Club. The course is a regular stop on the PGA Tour, hosting the Wells Fargo Championship, as well as the 2017 PGA Championship. Now, some of the best players from...
Tiger Woods owns Tom Brady over new PGA Tour NFT project
Legendary Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is undoubtedly talented, but Tiger Woods won’t let him steal his shine when it comes to golfing. Legendary Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is undoubtedly a talented player. He’s been considered one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history since making his debut in 2000, and he’s accomplished a lot on and off the field. He tested his luck at golf, and he tweeted a video of a hole-out (or at least what appears to be but has been highly contested by many social media sleuths).
Cameron Smith wins LIV Golf Chicago event; Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces win fourth consecutive team title
Cameron Smith is feeling right at home on the 54 Tour. After finishing T-4 in his LIV Golf debut earlier this month in Boston, Smith won in his second start at LIV Golf Chicago on Sunday at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois. The 29-year-old Aussie entered the final round with a three-shot lead and walked off the course with a three-shot win, with Peter Uihlein and Dustin Johnson T-2 at 10 under.
Justin Thomas on LIV's rankings gripe: 'It's their fault'
Justin Thomas understands why LIV Golf players are fighting hard to receive world rankings points for their events, but he strongly disagrees with their stance. LIV sent a letter to the chairman of the Official World Golf Ranking organization urging that players receive points for playing in the breakaway tour's events. The series even wants points to be retroactive to include the five events already staged.
RELATED PEOPLE
Golf.com
This stunning three-putt cost Danny Willett nearly $600,000. Here’s how he explained it
Last season on the PGA Tour, Danny Willett attempted 148 putts from between 3 and 5 feet. He made 135 of them. That’s a conversion rate of 91.22%. So, when Willett sized up a birdie putt from 3 feet 7 inches on the 72nd hole of the Fortinet Championship Sunday, you had to like his chances.
NFL・
2022 Fortinet Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Silverado Resort and Spa
The Fortinet Championship, the kickoff event to the PGA Tour’s 2022-23 season, drew five of the top 30 golfers who reached last season’s Tour Championship. The included Hideki Matsuyama, who was also one of six golfers participating in Napa, California, this week who will be headed to Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 14th Presidents Cup, which starts Thursday.
Golf.com
Presidents Cup gala: WAGs, photos and the King of Quail Hollow | Rogers Report
Michael Jordan in the United Center. Tiger at Augusta. Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau. Claire Rogers on Instagram during Presidents Cup week. Hello friends and welcome to my personal Olympic games. Sure, I’m “looking forward” to the golf this week, but let’s be honest, there’s nothing quite like the Presidents Cup (and Ryder Cup) galas. We get to see the pros and their better halves all gussied up and earn a behind-the-scenes look at life on Tour … for free!
Golf.com
‘Twitter dorks’: Max Homa fires back at LIV critic on Twitter
Max Homa is feeling good this week. Fresh off opening the new PGA Tour season with his fifth victory, Homa is now in the U.S. team room at Quail Hollow, prepping to play his first-career team event at the Presidents Cup. But, as the saying goes, you can’t please everybody all the time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
golfmagic.com
Phil Mickelson hits INCREDIBLE shot from cart path at LIV Golf Chicago event
Phil Mickelson's life may have changed significantly in 2022 as he started a new chapter with LIV Golf, but the entertainment that he provides on the golf course will never change. During the third and final round of the LIV Golf Chicago Invitational, Mickelson found himself on a cart path...
Golf.com
This week, LIV Golf’s leaders delivered a different message
Since LIV Golf’s inception, the breakaway league has tried to walk a fine line. Act too aggressive and it would risk alienating potential players and fans. Act too timid and it wouldn’t create the disruption required for its success. So LIV tried to do a little bit of both, taking shots at the PGA Tour when given the chance (“surely you jest,” etc.) while maintaining the stance that they wanted to sit down with the Tour and work out some sort of compromise.
NFL・
Golf.com
‘This is our one shot’: Trevor Immelman wants special Presidents Cup for International team
Trevor Immelman isn’t here to try and fool you. He knows what you’re thinking. As captain of the International team at this week’s Presidents Cup, he knows you might be more aware of who isn’t on his team than who is. He knows his squad are heavy underdogs and, as a broadcaster, he knows the media has that story to tell. But neither team has scored a point yet. It’s a race to 15 and it’s currently tied.
US goes for 9 in a row in Presidents Cup, seniors to Pebble
PGA TOUR PRESIDENTS CUP Site: Charlotte, North Carolina. Course: Quail Hollow Club. Yardage: 7,047. Par: 71.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
2022 Presidents Cup teams: Breaking down how new-look United States may power through international side
The 2022 Presidents Cup has finally returned after a three-year hiatus created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Last seen at Royal Melbourne in Australia during the winter of 2019, a highly-contested bout between an underdog international group and a favored United States squad played out in dramatic fashion. With the international...
Golf.com
Winner’s bag: Max Homa’s Titleist equipment at the 2022 Fortinet Championship
With a crazy finish on the 72nd hole, including a chip-in birdie from just off the green, Max Homa won his fifth PGA Tour title at the Fortinet Championship in Napa Valley California. This is the Titleist equipment Homa used to take home the trophy. Driver: Titleist TSR3 (Fujikura Ventus...
Golf.com
LIV trolls, shotgunning beers and being selfish: Billy Horschel is loving his shot
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — About time. Say those words as you would with a sense of relief, almost exhaling it. About time. [Breath]. And say them, too, with some soul, and with a curse word, and in a bold font. About damn time. And now you’re speaking like Billy Horschel....
Comments / 0