Golf.com

Here are the banned LIV players you won’t see at the Presidents Cup

Welcome to Presidents Cup week, where the lineups you’ll see at Quail Hollow Club beginning Thursday might look quite different than the ones you imagined you’d see months ago. In case you have been living under a rock for a year or so, here’s what you should know:...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Report: PGA Tour pro says he wants to "punch" LIV Golf's Talor Gooch

Before the emergence of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, it's fair to say that only the most ardent PGA Tour fans might have heard of Talor Gooch. When he was announced in the field of LIV Golf London, it caught the attention of golf fans because he represented the type of player analysts believed would have been unlikely to take the risk to join the upstart circuit so soon.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Greg Norman makes bold claim over LIV duo…disrespecting Scottie Scheffler in the process

After Cameron Smith’s victory at LIV Chicago, Greg Norman made an interesting Instagram post celebrating his fellow Australians triumph. In the post, the LIV Golf CEO claimed that Cameron Smith and Dustin Johnson were the two best players in the world…something World Number One, current Masters champion and Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler may take umbrage with.
GOLF
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reacts To Embarrassing Bryson DeChambeau Moment

Bryson DeChambeau had an awkward moment during the weekend's LIV Golf event at Rich Harvest Farms. The 29-year-old endured a grueling encounter with a gallery rope. As he attempted to duck under its wrath, the rope instead caught him right in the face. For more on this harrowing injury, Paige...
GOLF
FanSided

Tiger Woods owns Tom Brady over new PGA Tour NFT project

Legendary Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is undoubtedly talented, but Tiger Woods won’t let him steal his shine when it comes to golfing. Legendary Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is undoubtedly a talented player. He’s been considered one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history since making his debut in 2000, and he’s accomplished a lot on and off the field. He tested his luck at golf, and he tweeted a video of a hole-out (or at least what appears to be but has been highly contested by many social media sleuths).
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cameron Smith wins LIV Golf Chicago event; Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces win fourth consecutive team title

Cameron Smith is feeling right at home on the 54 Tour. After finishing T-4 in his LIV Golf debut earlier this month in Boston, Smith won in his second start at LIV Golf Chicago on Sunday at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois. The 29-year-old Aussie entered the final round with a three-shot lead and walked off the course with a three-shot win, with Peter Uihlein and Dustin Johnson T-2 at 10 under.
SUGAR GROVE, IL
Reuters

Justin Thomas on LIV's rankings gripe: 'It's their fault'

Justin Thomas understands why LIV Golf players are fighting hard to receive world rankings points for their events, but he strongly disagrees with their stance. LIV sent a letter to the chairman of the Official World Golf Ranking organization urging that players receive points for playing in the breakaway tour's events. The series even wants points to be retroactive to include the five events already staged.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Fortinet Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Silverado Resort and Spa

The Fortinet Championship, the kickoff event to the PGA Tour’s 2022-23 season, drew five of the top 30 golfers who reached last season’s Tour Championship. The included Hideki Matsuyama, who was also one of six golfers participating in Napa, California, this week who will be headed to Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 14th Presidents Cup, which starts Thursday.
SILVERADO, CA
Golf.com

Presidents Cup gala: WAGs, photos and the King of Quail Hollow | Rogers Report

Michael Jordan in the United Center. Tiger at Augusta. Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau. Claire Rogers on Instagram during Presidents Cup week. Hello friends and welcome to my personal Olympic games. Sure, I’m “looking forward” to the golf this week, but let’s be honest, there’s nothing quite like the Presidents Cup (and Ryder Cup) galas. We get to see the pros and their better halves all gussied up and earn a behind-the-scenes look at life on Tour … for free!
GOLF
Golf.com

‘Twitter dorks’: Max Homa fires back at LIV critic on Twitter

Max Homa is feeling good this week. Fresh off opening the new PGA Tour season with his fifth victory, Homa is now in the U.S. team room at Quail Hollow, prepping to play his first-career team event at the Presidents Cup. But, as the saying goes, you can’t please everybody all the time.
GOLF
Golf.com

This week, LIV Golf’s leaders delivered a different message

Since LIV Golf’s inception, the breakaway league has tried to walk a fine line. Act too aggressive and it would risk alienating potential players and fans. Act too timid and it wouldn’t create the disruption required for its success. So LIV tried to do a little bit of both, taking shots at the PGA Tour when given the chance (“surely you jest,” etc.) while maintaining the stance that they wanted to sit down with the Tour and work out some sort of compromise.
NFL
Golf.com

‘This is our one shot’: Trevor Immelman wants special Presidents Cup for International team

Trevor Immelman isn’t here to try and fool you. He knows what you’re thinking. As captain of the International team at this week’s Presidents Cup, he knows you might be more aware of who isn’t on his team than who is. He knows his squad are heavy underdogs and, as a broadcaster, he knows the media has that story to tell. But neither team has scored a point yet. It’s a race to 15 and it’s currently tied.
GOLF
