Scranton, PA

Newswatch 16

Delaware basin fracking ban to continue

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — An attempt by state lawmakers to overturn a ban on fracking in part of Pennsylvania has failed in a federal appeals court. The lawmakers, led by Sen. Lisa Baker and Sen. Gene Yaw, sued to reverse a ban on fracking in the Delaware River watershed.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Outdoor center for veterans opens in Carbon County

PARRYVILLE, Pa. — A building next to the Rock Hill concrete plant in Parryville has been a dream come true for Ryan Bowman. Seven years ago, the Pennsylvania National Guard veteran started Pennsylvania Outdoor Veterans, a nonprofit that aims to reduce suicide among veterans. With the opening of the...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Firefighting robot demonstration in Lackawanna County

MOOSIC, Pa. — You expect to find firefighters at a fire department. But what you may not expect to find is a firefighting robot like the one on display at the Greenwood Fire Department in Moosic. It's called the Super Vac TAF 35 Mobile Firefighting Robot. It's remote-controlled and...
MOOSIC, PA
Newswatch 16

Scranton invests in revitalization

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti joined leaders of community organizations at Vincenzo's Pizzeria on Tuesday. The city just opened grant applications for two programs designed to help small business owners. One program offers small businesses up to $10,000 to pay for improvements to the facade. The businesses...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Pike County employers hiring after pandemic

PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — People of all ages came out to land their next new job at the Working Pike Job Fair held at Silver Birches Resort near Hawley on Tuesday. "The beauty of today's event is actually being in person and talking with employers instead of a Zoom call or trying to get them on the phone. They're here; you can talk to them; you can give your pitch as to why you're the ideal candidate," said Cynthia DeFebo, director of the Pike County Workforce Development Agency.
PIKE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

PennDOT: Roundabouts are safer

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The first roundabout in Luzerne County opened in 2015 and it came with a lot of outcry from drivers trying to get from Interstate 81 to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport. Confusing, a mess, a tangled web, were some of the reactions from drivers in its earliest days.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

'The Office' actor returns to Lackawanna County

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — An actor from a beloved television sitcom based at a fictional paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania, made a stop in Dickson City Friday afternoon. Actor Brian Baumgartner portrayed 'Kevin' in the American version of 'The Office.'. His character is perhaps best known for spilling an...
DICKSON CITY, PA
Newswatch 16

Drought emergency issued in Hazleton area

HAZLETON, Pa. — A drought emergency has been issued in Hazleton and the surrounding areas. The Hazleton City Authority has prohibited nonessential water use for customers. That means no using water for things like watering your lawn or washing your car. These restrictions are now mandatory for Hazleton City...
HAZLETON, PA
Newswatch 16

Workers going back to school create staff shortages

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — On a typical Tuesday at Roma Pizza in Pottsville, the number of customers is outnumbering the staff, and since school started, it has become more hectic for the remaining workers. "With students going back to school, we're kind of overwhelming the girls where this is their...
POTTSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Paranormal expo in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A paranormal expo took place in Scranton Saturday. Transcendent: Paranormal Expo & Vendor Fair presented by Wyoming Valley Ghost Tours was held at the Scranton Cultural Center at The Masonic Temple. There were several paranormal investigators and researchers who gave speeches at the event, as well...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

$1 million lottery winner sold in Carbon County

LANSFORD, Pa. — A store in Carbon County sold a $1 million-winning $1,000,000 Cash King Scratch-Off. The Boyer’s Food Markets store in Lansford gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. $1,000,000 Cash King is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Watch live...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Mother accused of medically abusing child

CARBONDALE, Pa. — A mother from Carbondale is accused of causing bodily harm to her 10-year-old child. Yvette Brady, 31, is charged with endangering the welfare of her child and simple assault. According to court documents, her daughter's doctors have been suspicious something was going on for some time.
CARBONDALE, PA
Newswatch 16

2022 Falloween event list

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Falloween is a WNEP mashup of Fall harvest activities blended with the many celebrations of Halloween. Take part in the NEPA love for all things Fall – shop, dine and enjoy local events throughout the region. Falloween finds:. This list is not exhaustive. Check back...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Peace of mind for pet owners in hospice care

SCRANTON, Pa. — Thatcher, a 5-year-old sheltie-Eskimo mix, is feeling a little lost as he gets checked by a vet in Scranton. Thatcher was living with his owner while she was receiving care at Allied Services Hospice Center in Wilkes-Barre. She recently passed away, and Thatcher didn't have a...
SCRANTON, PA
Wilkes-Barre local news

