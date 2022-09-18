Read full article on original website
Related
Delaware basin fracking ban to continue
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — An attempt by state lawmakers to overturn a ban on fracking in part of Pennsylvania has failed in a federal appeals court. The lawmakers, led by Sen. Lisa Baker and Sen. Gene Yaw, sued to reverse a ban on fracking in the Delaware River watershed.
Outdoor center for veterans opens in Carbon County
PARRYVILLE, Pa. — A building next to the Rock Hill concrete plant in Parryville has been a dream come true for Ryan Bowman. Seven years ago, the Pennsylvania National Guard veteran started Pennsylvania Outdoor Veterans, a nonprofit that aims to reduce suicide among veterans. With the opening of the...
Firefighting robot demonstration in Lackawanna County
MOOSIC, Pa. — You expect to find firefighters at a fire department. But what you may not expect to find is a firefighting robot like the one on display at the Greenwood Fire Department in Moosic. It's called the Super Vac TAF 35 Mobile Firefighting Robot. It's remote-controlled and...
Scranton invests in revitalization
SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti joined leaders of community organizations at Vincenzo's Pizzeria on Tuesday. The city just opened grant applications for two programs designed to help small business owners. One program offers small businesses up to $10,000 to pay for improvements to the facade. The businesses...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pike County employers hiring after pandemic
PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — People of all ages came out to land their next new job at the Working Pike Job Fair held at Silver Birches Resort near Hawley on Tuesday. "The beauty of today's event is actually being in person and talking with employers instead of a Zoom call or trying to get them on the phone. They're here; you can talk to them; you can give your pitch as to why you're the ideal candidate," said Cynthia DeFebo, director of the Pike County Workforce Development Agency.
Groups raising cash to honor Underground Railroad figure in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Joan Cavanaugh and Kathleen Smith work hard to make sure history in the Wilkes-Barre City Cemetery and beyond doesn't get forgotten. When walking around the graves, Joan says something stands out the most to her. "I heard a priest once say the most important symbol on...
PennDOT: Roundabouts are safer
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The first roundabout in Luzerne County opened in 2015 and it came with a lot of outcry from drivers trying to get from Interstate 81 to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport. Confusing, a mess, a tangled web, were some of the reactions from drivers in its earliest days.
'The Office' actor returns to Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — An actor from a beloved television sitcom based at a fictional paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania, made a stop in Dickson City Friday afternoon. Actor Brian Baumgartner portrayed 'Kevin' in the American version of 'The Office.'. His character is perhaps best known for spilling an...
RELATED PEOPLE
Drought emergency issued in Hazleton area
HAZLETON, Pa. — A drought emergency has been issued in Hazleton and the surrounding areas. The Hazleton City Authority has prohibited nonessential water use for customers. That means no using water for things like watering your lawn or washing your car. These restrictions are now mandatory for Hazleton City...
Township to 'sniff out' offensive smell in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Even with the windows rolled all the way up, you can still smell that smell as you drive up St. Clair Avenue in the hills just outside Pottsville. It's a familiar scent to some, but for the longest time, neighbors in East Norwegian Township couldn't figure out where it was coming from.
Protesting for better health care in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Outside the First Hospital, protesters like Esther Crook from Nanticoke came out to make their voices heard. Esther thinks the health care industry is shutting out more patients than it's letting in. "This is the only place that I knew to come to get myself...
Workers going back to school create staff shortages
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — On a typical Tuesday at Roma Pizza in Pottsville, the number of customers is outnumbering the staff, and since school started, it has become more hectic for the remaining workers. "With students going back to school, we're kind of overwhelming the girls where this is their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zoning board: Bus lot to go into residential Luzerne County neighborhood
SUGAR NOTCH, Pa. — It's a blow to people living in a Luzerne County neighborhood. The Sugar Notch zoning board voted three to two to allow a bus company to set up a parking lot. It will go up at the former Holy Family Church. Residents say bus fumes...
Paranormal expo in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A paranormal expo took place in Scranton Saturday. Transcendent: Paranormal Expo & Vendor Fair presented by Wyoming Valley Ghost Tours was held at the Scranton Cultural Center at The Masonic Temple. There were several paranormal investigators and researchers who gave speeches at the event, as well...
Emergency department closed for services in Berwick
BERWICK, Pa. — A sign on the emergency room entrance reads closed at Berwick Hospital Center. "I think it's a shame. I really do there are a lot of people who depend on the Berwick hospital," said Keith Knight, Mifflin. The sign at the hospital owned by Priyam Sharma...
$1 million lottery winner sold in Carbon County
LANSFORD, Pa. — A store in Carbon County sold a $1 million-winning $1,000,000 Cash King Scratch-Off. The Boyer’s Food Markets store in Lansford gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. $1,000,000 Cash King is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Watch live...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
First NEPA Fair ready to go in Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Tents and displays were going up on the grounds of the Circle Drive-In in Dickson City on Thursday morning. Vendors are just one part of the first NEPA Fair. People we spoke with say they were excited to have another fair to sell their items...
Mother accused of medically abusing child
CARBONDALE, Pa. — A mother from Carbondale is accused of causing bodily harm to her 10-year-old child. Yvette Brady, 31, is charged with endangering the welfare of her child and simple assault. According to court documents, her daughter's doctors have been suspicious something was going on for some time.
2022 Falloween event list
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Falloween is a WNEP mashup of Fall harvest activities blended with the many celebrations of Halloween. Take part in the NEPA love for all things Fall – shop, dine and enjoy local events throughout the region. Falloween finds:. This list is not exhaustive. Check back...
Peace of mind for pet owners in hospice care
SCRANTON, Pa. — Thatcher, a 5-year-old sheltie-Eskimo mix, is feeling a little lost as he gets checked by a vet in Scranton. Thatcher was living with his owner while she was receiving care at Allied Services Hospice Center in Wilkes-Barre. She recently passed away, and Thatcher didn't have a...
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 1