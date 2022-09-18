ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: seven; Day: nine; Year: forty-three)
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska wrestling schedule features intriguing home slate

The Nebraska wrestling team's 2022-23 schedule is dotted with big names — nine teams that finished in the Top 25 last season are on the Huskers' slate, which was announced Tuesday. The season begins Nov. 4 against North Dakota State. Nebraska's home schedule is hard-hitting. It's likely at least...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Watch now: Governor: Dry South Platte riverbed shows need to finish Perkins canal

OGALLALA — The bone-dry South Platte River channel less than a mile away illustrates why Nebraska is reviving the long-dormant Perkins County Canal project from Colorado, Gov. Pete Ricketts said here Tuesday. The governor, who spoke later in Alliance, also touted progress in expanding broadband access and reviewed the...
Lincoln, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska Task Force 1 deploys to Puerto Rico amid Hurricane Fiona

As Hurricane Fiona continues to thrash the Caribbean with torrential rain — slamming the Dominican Republic on Monday before leaving Puerto Rico without power — 45 Nebraskans deployed to the U.S. territory for a search and rescue operation that could last as long as three weeks. The Federal...
North Platte Telegraph

Husker legend Jordan Larson to join in-state NAIA program's coaching staff

Former Nebraska volleyball star Jordan Larson will be working with the Midland volleyball program on a part-time basis as a volunteer assistant coach, the program announced Tuesday. Larson is back in the state after spending last spring and summer on the coaching staff at Texas. She resigned her position last...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska Board of Pardons rejects Earnest Jackson’s commutation request

LINCOLN — Without comment, the Nebraska Board of Pardons on Monday rejected the commutation request of Earnest Jackson, whose supporters filled a State Capitol hearing room. Those supporters maintain that Jackson has spent 22 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit and that he is victim of a horrible injustice.
North Platte Telegraph

Four-star edge rusher Cameron Lenhardt decommits from Nebraska

Throughout the entire week, members of Nebraska's 2023 recruiting class took to social media posting "All N" graphics that essentially reaffirmed their commitment to NU. On Sunday, a different type of update went out via social media. Four-star edge rusher Cameron Lenhardt announced his decision to decommit from Nebraska, making...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

71-year-old man killed in two-vehicle crash in Wayne

OMAHA — The driver of a three-wheeled motorcycle was killed in a crash in Wayne over the weekend. In the Saturday evening crash, a 2005 Honda motorcycle trike was westbound on Nebraska 35, the Wayne Police Department reported Monday. A 2008 Ford Focus, headed east, began turning north onto Centennial Road, directly into the path of the motorcycle, police said.
WAYNE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

AK: WESTERN AK STORM RESIDENT REAX

The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are impacting western Alaska and will continue through the weekend. Follow this live blog for the latest updates.
ALASKA STATE

