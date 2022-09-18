Read full article on original website
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: seven; Day: nine; Year: forty-three) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Nebraska wrestling schedule features intriguing home slate
The Nebraska wrestling team's 2022-23 schedule is dotted with big names — nine teams that finished in the Top 25 last season are on the Huskers' slate, which was announced Tuesday. The season begins Nov. 4 against North Dakota State. Nebraska's home schedule is hard-hitting. It's likely at least...
Watch now: Governor: Dry South Platte riverbed shows need to finish Perkins canal
OGALLALA — The bone-dry South Platte River channel less than a mile away illustrates why Nebraska is reviving the long-dormant Perkins County Canal project from Colorado, Gov. Pete Ricketts said here Tuesday. The governor, who spoke later in Alliance, also touted progress in expanding broadband access and reviewed the...
Three-star Jack Robison says Nebraska is 'right up there' with Big Ten rivals after visit
Three-star prospect Jack Robison felt a strong connection to the Nebraska men's basketball coaching staff before his unofficial visit last weekend. Afterward?. “That got a lot stronger this week,” said Robison, the 2024 forward from Minnesota. NU began solidifying that bond last Tuesday, when it sent assistant coach Nate...
McKewon: Oklahoma loss shows Nebraska is exhausted — and still a step slow
AT A REST STOP NORTH OF AMES, IOWA, FOUR YEARS AGO – This is February 2018, a day after Super Bowl media night in Minneapolis, where Rex Burkhead (Patriots) and Nathan Gerry (Eagles) chatted about their new lives. Scott Frost, his tenure just two months old, was on my...
Amie Just: Unacceptable nature of Nebraska's defense made Chinander's dismissal inevitable
Another week, another coaching staff shake-up for Nebraska. This week, interim head coach Mickey Joseph fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander on Sunday, and special teams coordinator Bill Busch will take over in Chins’ stead. Chinander’s removal felt inevitable, and to me, it felt even more likely after Joseph spoke...
Nebraska Task Force 1 deploys to Puerto Rico amid Hurricane Fiona
As Hurricane Fiona continues to thrash the Caribbean with torrential rain — slamming the Dominican Republic on Monday before leaving Puerto Rico without power — 45 Nebraskans deployed to the U.S. territory for a search and rescue operation that could last as long as three weeks. The Federal...
Nebraska stays in top-5 of poll after first loss; Big Ten has six top-15 teams
The first loss of the season for the Nebraska volleyball team only dropped the Huskers one spot to No. 3 in the new AVCA poll released Monday. Nebraska (8-1) lost against Stanford early in the week, before a nice bounce-back win against Kentucky on Sunday. Nebraska didn’t make a bigger...
A pro baseball team and Q Street revival are among ideas for South, North Omaha grants
OMAHA — Ideas to bring long-term economic vitality to South and North Omaha streamed in Monday as a series of public meetings kicked off on how to spend millions in federal recovery funds. People are also reading…. Proposals ranged from funding a professional baseball team to replacing leaded water...
Several Huskers played season-high snaps vs. Oklahoma. Who made a case for more time?
There’s nothing more important to a young player’s growth than playing time. Over the course of a season, simply finding the moments to get backups and untested freshmen on the field can prove difficult. There are only two obvious situations for it — when trailing by several scores or when leading by a large margin.
Husker legend Jordan Larson to join in-state NAIA program's coaching staff
Former Nebraska volleyball star Jordan Larson will be working with the Midland volleyball program on a part-time basis as a volunteer assistant coach, the program announced Tuesday. Larson is back in the state after spending last spring and summer on the coaching staff at Texas. She resigned her position last...
Nebraska Board of Pardons rejects Earnest Jackson’s commutation request
LINCOLN — Without comment, the Nebraska Board of Pardons on Monday rejected the commutation request of Earnest Jackson, whose supporters filled a State Capitol hearing room. Those supporters maintain that Jackson has spent 22 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit and that he is victim of a horrible injustice.
Four-star edge rusher Cameron Lenhardt decommits from Nebraska
Throughout the entire week, members of Nebraska's 2023 recruiting class took to social media posting "All N" graphics that essentially reaffirmed their commitment to NU. On Sunday, a different type of update went out via social media. Four-star edge rusher Cameron Lenhardt announced his decision to decommit from Nebraska, making...
71-year-old man killed in two-vehicle crash in Wayne
OMAHA — The driver of a three-wheeled motorcycle was killed in a crash in Wayne over the weekend. In the Saturday evening crash, a 2005 Honda motorcycle trike was westbound on Nebraska 35, the Wayne Police Department reported Monday. A 2008 Ford Focus, headed east, began turning north onto Centennial Road, directly into the path of the motorcycle, police said.
AK: WESTERN AK STORM RESIDENT REAX
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are impacting western Alaska and will continue through the weekend. Follow this live blog for the latest updates.
