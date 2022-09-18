Read full article on original website
17 photos of Yankees slugger Aaron Judge making other players look tiny
Aaron Judge is a large person, even among his fellow athletes. At 6-7, 285 pounds, he is the largest non-pitcher in MLB history.
Volleyball
Drop in classification doesn’t change underdog mentality for Latrobe volleyball. In volleyball at Latrobe — no matter the classification, the ranking, the opponent — longtime coach Drew Vosefski has continued to preach a singular theme: “Go into every match as if you’re the underdog.”. 4...
Westmoreland County girls soccer notebook: Southmoreland’s Olivia Cernuto out for season
Senior standout Olivia Cernuto is done for the season with a right knee injury. Cernuto, a talented forward who will finish her career with exactly 100 goals, was injured last Monday during a home game against Yough. She had 18 goals this season for the Scotties (7-0, 4-0), the No....
Section-opening loss drives Latrobe girls to find higher gear
When Latrobe was tripped up by top-ranked Plum, 4-2, in its Section 3-3A girls soccer opener, the sky was falling, but only briefly. Was Plum that good? Was Latrobe better than it showed? Was Class 3A this tough?. The Wildcats took a long look in the mirror. “It was a...
Homecoming festivities scheduled at Chartiers Valley
As the 2022 football season progresses, Chartiers Valley High School’s Homecoming is approaching. The Colts will play Montour at 7 p.m. Oct. 14, and preceding the game is a Homecoming Carnival, to take place from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 12. During the carnival, guests will have the opportunity...
