Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
WWE: More Updates on the White Rabbit Speculation (Update)
WWE's odd decision to start playing Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" during this week's SmackDown and at house shows has led to plenty of fan speculation online. The big theory was that it was somehow a reference to Bray Wyatt finally returning to the company, as the first "segment" took place on the same day it was reported Wyatt and WWE were negotiating a return. But another theory popped up that it could somehow be connected to Karrion Kross, given his persona in Lucha Underground was The White Rabbit.
ComicBook
Did WWE Sneak Another Bray Wyatt Reference On the Extreme Rules Poster?
WWE's latest "White Rabbit" teases and the recent report of WWE negotiating with Bray Wyatt about a return has fans combing through every piece of WWE content to see if there is another possible connection to the former WWE Champion. Fans believe they may have found another, as the match poster for Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins in a Fight Pit Match dropped on Monday night with an interesting background detail. The renders of the two stars are positioned in front of what appears to a street, possibly a reference to Philadelphia hosting this year's pay-per-view. But just to the left of Riddle's head is a lantern, a symbol synonymous with Wyatt since his earliest days as the leader of The Wyatt Family.
ComicBook
WWE's Content Is On The Verge of Leaving Hulu
WWE's ongoing deal with Hulu is on the verge of ending, and all WWE content will reportedly be pulled from the streaming service on Sunday, Sept. 25, if a new deal is not reached. PWInsider reported on Sunday that the two sides are still negotiating, but noted the current deal is set to expire before the end of 2022. This would bring an end to a decade-long business deal between the two. The streaming service's library includes "Day Two" replay rights for Monday Night Raw and recent episodes of Friday Night SmackDown as well as episodes of NXT, Main Event, NXT Level Up, Total Bellas, Total Divas and Miz & Mrs.
ComicBook
WWE Makes Shocking Change to NXT North American Title, Halloween Havoc Tournament Details Revealed
WWE wasted no time in getting things started on tonight's NXT, as North American Champion Solo Sikoa and Carmelo Hayes ran into each other when heading to Shawn Michaels' office. Michaels greeted both stars but had some unfortunate news for both of them, revealing that since Sikoa wasn't officially part of the NXT roster right now and wasn't even included in the fan vote, that he wasn't eligible to challenge for the Title in the first place, so he would have to surrender the Title. Hayes couldn't have been more thrilled, but he got bad news too, and this will all be settled when a new NXT North American Champion will be crowned at Halloween Havoc.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
MJF Reveals Why WWE Once Painted Him as Finn Balor's Demon
Maxwell Jacob Friedman has cemented himself as one of the top stars in the professional wrestling world, but just like many of today's biggest grapplers, he began his journey in the shadows of the big shows. Before she was D.M.D., Britt Baker was getting squashed by Nia Jax on an episode of Monday Night Raw. Before he was a TNT Champion, Scorpio Sky appeared in Daniel Bryan and Kane's anger management session as "Harold." Before he was the Salt of the Earth, MJF was a bodyguard escorting Samoa Joe to the ring ahead of an NXT Title defense.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Spotlights Froppy Ahead of Season 6
My Hero Academia is on the horizon with its new season, and that has put everyone's focus back on Class 1-A. Izuku Midoriya is leading the group as always, and the rest of his class is about to head to the battlefield. After all, a raid is about to go down on the League with its expanded forces. And ahead of its debut, Froppy is moving into the spotlight thanks to an impressive cosplay.
ComicBook
Does MJF's AEW Poker Chip Have The Same Rules as WWE's Money in the Bank?
Are fans hours away from Maxwell Jacob Friedman becoming AEW World Champion? As of this writing, MJF has yet to be announced for a segment on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, leading many to believe that the Salt of the Earth will make his presence felt in the show's vacant title match between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. Following a three-month absence from the company, MJF made his surprise return at AEW All Out as the mystery entrant in the Casino Ladder Match, capturing the poker chip to earn him a championship bout at some point in the future. In the subsequent weeks, MJF has made it clear that he's working "smarter not harder," and has decided to bypass the AEW Tournament of Champions since he already has a guaranteed title shot whenever he pleases.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 5 Delivers Surprising Death in the Very First Scene
There hasn't been too much bloodshed on House of the Dragon through its first few episodes, save for the villainous Crabfeeder meeting his end at the hands of Prince Daemon Targaryen a couple of weeks ago. As time marches on, however, the dominos are all being put into place. The first major domino to fall was toppled in the very first scene of Sunday's new episode, "We Light the Way," though the character is one that hadn't been seen on House of the Dragon until that point.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Cyberpunk 2077 Sees Massive Resurgence Following Edgerunners Anime Release
Cyberpunk 2077 has seen a substantial resurgence of players over the past week, likely thanks to the release of the new Netflix anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Even though much of the story surrounding Cyberpunk 2077 since its release has been associated with its dismal state at launch, developer CD Projekt Red has put in a lot of work on the project since that time to improve the game greatly. Now, with Edgerunners shining a light on the IP in a substantial new way, it looks like the game is finding great success once again.
Model Sumner Stroh Posted A Part 2 About Adam Levine After Leaking The Alleged DMs Between Them, And She Apologized To Behati
"I fully realize I'm not the victim in this."
ComicBook
House of the Dragon: Brutal Episode 5 Death Changes Series Trajectory for Another Important Character
The fifth episode of House of the Dragon took the show's death toll up a couple of notches. It opened with a surprising murder and closed with a cliffhanger that teases a major death in the future. There was one other death in the episode and, on the surface, it feels like it may not be that big of a deal in the long run. That couldn't be further from the truth.
ComicBook
Roman Reigns on Tyson Fury at WWE Clash at the Castle: "He Did a Solid"
WWE made its premium live event return to the United Kingdom for the first time in decades earlier this month. Hosting over 60,000 fans at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, WWE Clash at the Castle was headlined by UK native Drew McIntyre challenging Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the gold. While McIntyre ultimately came up short, large in part thanks to interference from a debuting Solo Sikoa, things almost turned dire for the one-on-one bout when Mr. Money in the Bank Austin Theory hit ringside in an attempt to cash in his guaranteed title shot mid-match. Theory's efforts were to no avail, as ringside spectator and world champion boxer Tyson Fury clocked him in the jaw before he could officially enter the match.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Roman Reigns Makes a Bold Proclamation About His Crown Jewel Match With Logan Paul
Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul at the Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 5. The build to the match started with Paul calling out Reigns after having him on a recent episode of the Impaulsive Podcast, prompting Paul to appear on this week's Friday Night SmackDown and confront The Bloodline. Reigns and Paul then took part in a press conference on Saturday in Las Vegas, in which Triple H confirmed the match had been booked. The two traded verbal shots and got into an intense face-off before Reigns departed.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Star Addresses Major Changes Ahead for Criston Cole
Through the first four and a half episodes of House of the Dragon, the noble knight known as Ser Criston Cole became a major favorite amongst the show's fans. The loyal member of the Kingsguard and sworn protector of Rhaenyra won over the hearts of viewers with his big heart and admirable behavior. Criston's story took a massive turn in the fifth episode, however, and fans are already feeling very differently about him. According to star Fabien Frankel, the journey for Cole is just getting started.
ComicBook
My Dress-Up Darling Launches First Season 2 Teaser: Watch
My Dress-Up Darling is officially returning with a new anime in the near future, and the series has dropped the first teaser for the new project to tease what's to come! Shinichi Fukuda's original manga series made its official anime adaptation earlier this Winter, and quickly took over the conversations among anime fans because of the strength of its central duo of Wakana Gojo and Marin Kitagawa. But when the first season of the series wrapped up its run with no sign of a potential follow up on the way, fans were anxious to see when we would get more of the popular anime.
ComicBook
New Report Indicates Why Karrion Kross Isn't WWE's White Rabbit
WWE fans have been wondering if the return of Bray Wyatt could actually be happening thanks to several teases by WWE over the past few days. That includes when WWE played White Rabbit live in the arena during a commercial break on Raw, but they also played the Jefferson Airplane song at a live event previously. Some assumed that the song had to do with Karrion Kross, who was known as the White Rabbit in Lucha Underground, but according to a new Fightful Select report, two sources from the company don't think that's the case.
ComicBook
Naruto Cosplay Taps Into Jiraiya's Sage Mode
Naruto has introduced fans to many cool characters, transformations, and fights over the course of its long run, and one awesome cosplay is reminding fans just how cool Jiraiya was by tapping into his Sage Mode! Masashi Kishimoto's original franchise is now celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the anime adaptation, and looking back on the anime's biggest moments makes it hard to deny why the franchise continues to have a large impact on fans all over the world. This is especially true because of all of the standout fights over the course of the series like Jiraiya's memorable bout with Pain.
ComicBook
WWE Sneaks a QR Code Onto WWE Raw, Drops a Massive White Rabbit Hint
WWE snuck a QR code in the background during the opening hour of this week's Monday Night Raw, and it turned out to be the next big clue regarding the mysterious "White Rabbit." The speculation started during last week's Friday Night SmackDown when red lights started flashing throughout the arena during an untelevised commercial break while a version of the Jefferson Airplane song "White Rabbit" rang out from the speakers. There was immediate speculation that this was a reference to Bray Wyatt as Dave Meltzer reported earlier in the day that the two sides were negotiating a return. The White Rabbit "segment" then popped up at a house show over the weekend as fans started posting theories about it being either Wyatt or Karrion Kross.
ComicBook
AEW President Tony Khan Declines to Comment on the CM Punk Situation
The show must go on. That has been the mantra of All Elite Wrestling throughout the month of September, as the company generated a million-dollar gate for AEW All Out and has routinely done seven-figure viewership on weekly episodes of AEW Dynamite. A bulk of this success has come in the aftermath of the aforementioned All Out, which was marred with controversy due to CM Punk's post-show press conference. Punk blasted former friend Colt Cabana, ran down rival "Hangman" Adam Page, and criticized the leadership abilities of AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. Following this rant, a backstage fight broke out between Punk, Punk's trainer Ace Steel, Omega, and the Bucks, leading to suspensions for all involved.
ComicBook
Triple H Takes a Hard Stance on Blood in WWE
Triple H announced via an interview with The Ringer on Monday that two WarGames matches will take place at this year's Survivor Series pay-per-view on Nov. 26 in Boston. Elsewhere in the same interview, WWE's Chief Content Officer talked about bleeding in WWE's presentation. WarGames matches, especially early on, were notorious from bloodletting during matches and other promotions like AEW, Impact and New Japan haven't shied away from it. But WWE has pivoted away from bleeding (especially the old wrestling art of blading) over the past decade and "The Game" indicated he won't be changing that stance under his booking.
Comments / 0