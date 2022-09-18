ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Legends slam Team India for setting unwanted record against Australia

India greats Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri have launched a scathing attack on the Indian cricket team after Rohit Sharma and his boys failed to stop Australia from winning the first T20I in Mohali despite putting up a total of 208/6 on the board. With their defeat against Aaron Finch and company, Team India set […] The post Legends slam Team India for setting unwanted record against Australia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WORLD
The Independent

Ireland name T20 World Cup squad as Simi Singh gets the nod

Ireland have announced their squad for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, with Simi Singh getting the nod over Andy McBrine.The 15-player group also sees a return for Conor Olphert and Craig Young, who were both absent for last month’s 3-2 series win over Afghanistan at Stormont as they recovered from injury.Singh retains his spot having replaced McBrine for the final two matches of that series.Graham Hume is another player who was involved against Afghanistan that misses out this time.The World Cup, which will be Ireland’s first major tournament under head coach Heinrich Malan, gets under way on October 16.Andrew...
WORLD
The Independent

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s awkward struggle with earpiece evokes laughter from Putin

Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif's awkward struggle with an earpiece evoked laughter from Russian president Vladimir Putin during their meeting on Thursday on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan.At the beginning of the meeting, Mr Sharif failed to put the earpiece in place before asking for help. "Can somebody help me," asked the prime minister.The device fell off Mr Sharif's ear again after someone helped him with it, triggering a burst of audible laughter from the Russian president.Eventually, an official helped the Pakistani leader put on the earphone properly for the meeting to commence.Back...
POLITICS
The Independent

India vs Australia LIVE: Cricket score and updates from Australia in India 2022

Follow live coverage of India vs Australia from the Australia in India 2022 today.The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:
WORLD
The Guardian

Indian government accused of ceding land in Himalayas to China

Indian people living near the country’s disputed Himalayan border with China have accused their government of giving away swathes of land after both sides agreed to withdraw troops from some contested areas and create buffer zones. Earlier this month, Indian and Chinese troops, who have been locked in a...
INDIA
BBC

England beat Pakistan by six wickets in first T20 - radio & text

That just about wraps things up for this live text commentary of the first T20 from Karachi on a historic day as England played international cricket in Pakistan for the first time in 17 years. "Alex Hales combined power, touch and excellent placement" is the verdict of my colleague Callum...
WORLD
The Associated Press

England, Australia to play 1st 5-day women’s test since 1992

A women’s cricket test match will be played over five days for the first time since 1992 in the multi-format Ashes series next year. Women’s test matches have traditionally been played over four days, as opposed to five in the men’s game. The only previous instance of a five-day test in the women’s game was in 1992, when Australia hosted England at North Sydney Oval.
SPORTS
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

England name squads for series against Uganda and Australia

England have named two squads for series against Uganda and Australia next month. Alice Harvey, Ellie Rattu, Olivia Tchine, Natasha Pavelin and Paige Reed are included for the Uganda series in their first senior call-ups. Chelsea Pitman is included for the first time since 2020. Captain Natalie Metcalf is among...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Pakistan are set to LOSE money on England's first cricket tour of the country in 17 years... with presidential-level security costing the PCB £4.4m alone

Pakistan are set to lose money on England's first visit in 17 years with presidential-level security costing £4.4million alone. However, such is the desire to make touring the country feel 'normal' again that the Pakistan Cricket Board were prepared to take the financial hit, just as they did in the spring when Australia were here for Test and white-ball series.
WORLD
BBC

Martin Boyle: Hibs & Australia forward on World Cup, Lionel Messi & Panini stickers

In kick-starting the glorious turbulence of his life in 2022, Martin Boyle travelled light when he flew from Edinburgh to Melbourne in January. Believing he'd be coming home to Hibernian after his work with the Australian national team was done, he packed one tee-shirt and four pairs of boxers and headed for the airport.
WORLD
The Week

India's rice ban, explained

India is responsible for approximately 40 percent of global rice shipments. Recently, however, the country imposed a ban on the export of broken rice as well as a heavy export tax on other varieties. What's going on? Here's everything you need to know:. What is the status of the Indian...
FOOD & DRINKS
