theadvocate.com
Who will LSU play in 2023? See full football schedule with the dates and Tigers’ opponents.
LSU’s 2023 football schedule was released Tuesday night by the Southeastern Conference. The Tigers will open their second season under coach Brian Kelly on Sunday, Sept. 3, against Florida State in Orlando, Florida. They then host Grambling for the first time before playing five straight SEC games. The other...
theadvocate.com
Anthony Bradford is available again, but he has to compete for his spot on LSU's line
Redshirt junior offensive lineman Anthony Bradford will be available to play this weekend against New Mexico after a one-game absence, LSU coach Brian Kelly said, but he’ll have to compete to regain his spot at right guard. Bradford was unavailable in LSU’s win over Mississippi State for undisclosed reasons....
theadvocate.com
SEC announces tip times, broadcast info; see when and how you can see LSU play this season
The Southeastern Conference released its 126-game men's basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season Wednesday with tip times and network TV assignments for all 14 league teams. The conference office had released each team's opponents and dates for their 18-game slate in early September, but at the time hadn't finalized television and gametime info.
theadvocate.com
LSU women's tennis player who used racial slur no longer part of the team
An LSU women's tennis player who was caught on video using a racial slur is no longer part of the team, a source told The Advocate. Maddie Scharfenstein, a freshman walk-on from Slidell, was filmed last week saying the slur and laughing about it with other people. Her name is not on LSU's online roster.
theadvocate.com
The game time has been set for the LSU-Auburn football game
The SEC announced on Monday that the LSU-Auburn football game is set for a 6 p.m. kickoff in Auburn, Alabama, on Oct. 1. That means that LSU will start the season with five consecutive night kickoffs. The Auburn game will be LSU's first official road game of the 2022 campaign.
theadvocate.com
Fambrough: As 6-3A season begins, expectations are again high for U-High, Madison Prep
You can call it a 21st century kind of thing that lingers today. The names, faces and some of the teams have changed. There is a reason why people are watching when Class 3A district football play begins in Baton Rouge each year. Who will emerge as contenders? Will they have a say in how multiple LHSAA titles are decided?
theadvocate.com
Feliciana football has shining weekend; East Feliciana just misses a win
Let’s take a look at all the high school football happenings from across the Felicianas this past Thursday and Friday. It was a rare Thursday night outing for the Tigers of East Feliciana, who lost a close one at home to visiting Kentwood High School. East Feliciana fought well against a tough opponent but came up just short, 26-32, in a game that could have gone either way. The East Feliciana Tigers fell to 1-2 on the season, but the team will look to get right back in the saddle this week as it hosts Jewel M. Sumner High School in a last home game before a long road stretch.
theadvocate.com
Smiley: Did you wear pajamas to the game?
This one is from my "The Times Have Really Changed" file:. Thanks to Earl Newman, of Baton Rouge, for bringing back memories of an event from my freshman year at LSU. Well, partial memories, because I can't recall details. Earl says the fall issue of the LSU alumni magazine mentions...
theadvocate.com
Zachary High School Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Vincent Perry
The second member of the 2022 Zachary High School Hall of Fame class inductees is Vincent Perry. Perry’s athletic career spans Northwestern High School through his junior year to Zachary High School, where he played quarterback and graduated in 1971. Perry’s qualifications extend from his playing career at both...
theadvocate.com
After a rivalry win and first 3-0 start in eight years, Springfield looks to build on fast start
Last Friday’s rivalry game between Springfield and Albany, known as the Battle of I-12, was one of the most exciting the two Livingston Parish schools have played. Springfield claimed a hard-fought 52-49 victory to end a six-game losing streak in the rivalry series between the two schools located six miles apart along the Interstate 12 corridor.
theadvocate.com
PitStop Car Wash officially opens in Denham Springs
PitStop Car Wash is taking over the former Ollie’s location in Denham Springs with a full rebranding marked by an official ribbon-cutting Sept. 2. District Manager Heath Starns and his team were on hand for the event, as well as representatives from the Livingston Parish Chamber. The Ollie’s brand...
theadvocate.com
Lucille Babineaux, mother of former governor, dies at 102 at her New Iberia home
Lucille Fremin Babineaux, mother of Kathleen Babineaux Blanco, Louisiana’s sole female governor, died Monday at 102. An obituary notice said Lucille Babineaux was the matriarch of a family of 105 members. She was surrounded by her family at her home in New Iberia when she died peacefully. Her daughter, Priscilla Babineaux Cadwell, said she and her brother Erroll Babineaux began calling family members to the home around 5:30 a.m. Monday.
theadvocate.com
Creativity an important ingredient for Major Chenevert, executive chef at Portobello's Grill
Football was Major Chenevert's priority when he left Baton Rouge for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches. He dreamed of a career in the sport, but as sometimes happens, that dream didn't come true. So, Chenevert returned to his hometown and took a job at Vincent's City Club, which set him...
theadvocate.com
See these Baton Rouge luxury homes listed over $2 million
Baton Rouge is home to a variety of architectural styles — Acadian, cottage, French, Creole and ranch, to name a few. The city's current real estate market includes a variety of home styles, but the high-end homes have some common traits — over-the-top bathrooms, lots of garages and more.
theadvocate.com
Finding workers is Baton Rouge's biggest economic problem right now, local leaders say
The battle for talent continues to dominate strategy discussions for Baton Rouge area businesses, local economic leaders said Tuesday during The Advocate’s Fall Economic Outlook Summit. The Baton Rouge metro area had about 31,000 open jobs in July compared to 17,000 unemployed workers, said Adam Knapp, president and CEO...
theadvocate.com
First Nicholas Cefalu graduate research scholarship awarded
Southeastern Louisiana University history master’s candidate and Center for Southeast Louisiana Studies research assistant Lauren Guillory has been selected as the recipient of the inaugural Nicholas Cefalu Graduate Research Scholarship. Created in honor of former state representative and Tangipahoa Parish businessman Nick Cefalu, the award is designed to support...
theadvocate.com
'A landmark in Lafayette': Hideaway Hall opening soon in former Schilling Shack space
Herbert Schilling says he can't share his favorite memory at the event hall his family operated for decades in Lafayette. The Schilling Shack, which opened in 1965 and closed in 2003, was home to some of the most infamous parties in Lafayette at a time when the city was booming.
theadvocate.com
This Lafayette 10-year-old is 'everyone's friend.' Here's his formula for building relationships.
Ten-year-old William Whetsell, of Lafayette, to the rescue. Despite the challenges of the newspaper industry, William believes he's come up with something that could save the day. “To make your paper more popular I have created a comic strip,” he wrote. William included a sample of his comic strip,...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Let's get back to the Missouri Plan for juvenile justice, not an Angola Plan
The feds are absolutely right: Putting a juvenile prison on the grounds of the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola is surely “problematic.”. Whether it is a violation of federal law or not is a question that officials are debating now. What is not at all clear in the immediate term, though, is whether there’s an alternative to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ response to the troubles at Louisiana’s juvenile justice facilities.
theadvocate.com
Doctor spends $6.7 million on plane, boat, house, land while owing IRS taxes, prosecutors say
A Baton Rouge doctor bought a boat, airplane, real estate and other items worth at least $6.7 million even as she owed $1.6 million in taxes, the U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday. Dr. Melissa Rose Barrett, 48, is accused of evading taxes between 2007 and 2017, according to the...
