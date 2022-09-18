ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Never Too Early To Plan: SEC Releases 2023 Football Schedule

Oxford, Miss. – Despite the 2022 college football season being just three weeks in, the SEC doesn’t mess around when it comes to releasing schedules. The 2023 schedule was released Tuesday night, and Ole Miss now knows who they will be facing next season. And, not that Ole Miss ever has an easy schedule, but 2023 is one of the more brutal they’ve had in a while.
Lane Kiffin admits he took mercy on Georgia Tech coach

Lane Kiffin admitted on Monday that he took some mercy on Georgia Tech over the weekend. Kiffin spoke with the media two days after his Ole Miss Rebels beat the Yellow Jackets 42-0 to improve to 3-0. Kiffin has been using USC transfer Jaxson Dart at quarterback, but has also rotated in Luke Altmyer to get some action.
Ole Miss Baseball Claims Nation’s No. 2 Recruiting Class

DURHAM, N.C. – (Release) The Ole Miss baseball team will soon set off on its national title defense, and it’ll do so with one of college baseball’s best recruiting classes. Baseball America announced its 2022 recruiting class rankings this week, slotting the Rebel class at No. 2 in the nation.
SEC Weekend Wrap-Up: Crimes and Misdemeanors in Saturday’s Action

OXFORD, Miss. – Saturday in the Southeastern Conference was simply criminal. Some of the transgressions were worthy of the death penalty, while others would demand a long prison sentence, and others just probation for being misdemeanors. Here is the court’s docket after Saturday’s games — and, yes, these are...
Nick Broeker Named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – (Release) After a historic rushing performance set forth by the Ole Miss football team Saturday in a 42-0 win at Georgia Tech, Nick Broeker earned Offensive Lineman of the Week honors from the Southeastern Conference. This marks Broeker’s third SEC weekly honor, having been named Offensive...
Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidate Profiles

Right now, Geoff Collins is still the head coach of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, but it appears to be only a matter of time before that statement is no longer true. In preparation, Robert Binion and Kieffer Milligan have started to prepare profiles of some of the top candidates for the job looking at several different factors, specifically player development.
TV, Kick Time Announced for Homecoming Contest vs. Kentucky

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – (Release) Ole Miss football’s Oct. 1 game vs. Kentucky has been slated for an 11 a.m. CT start, the league office announced Monday. The Homecoming contest will be televised on ESPN. The game will serve as the 95th Homecoming game at Ole Miss since the...
When Fall Leaves Will Peak In Georgia And Where Best To See Them

Wondering when the color of fall leaves will peak in 2022 near near us and where best to see them?. David Angotti can tell you. He is a statistical expert and the co-founder of the site SmokyMountains.com. His love for weather, travel, technology, and the autumn season led him to begin developing a nationwide fall leaf map in 2013 after one Smoky Mountains visitor too many inquired with him when the leaves would be at their fall best.
Flashback: The 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre

Thousands of Atlantans plan to mark the anniversary of the Atlanta Race Massacre on Sunday. The aim is to bring 5,000 people together at 500 tables across the city with the theme of “Better Me, Better We, Better World” as part of the Equitable Dinners Atlanta initiative. Participants...
A visit to the massive 'Monarch' estate in Hall County

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - If you watched the premiere of "Monarch" last Sunday on FOX, you know that the first family of country music lives in Austin, Texas. But we’re going to let you in on a little secret: they don’t actually live in Texas. The real home of the Romans … is in North Georgia!
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
