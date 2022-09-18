Read full article on original website
Never Too Early To Plan: SEC Releases 2023 Football Schedule
Oxford, Miss. – Despite the 2022 college football season being just three weeks in, the SEC doesn’t mess around when it comes to releasing schedules. The 2023 schedule was released Tuesday night, and Ole Miss now knows who they will be facing next season. And, not that Ole Miss ever has an easy schedule, but 2023 is one of the more brutal they’ve had in a while.
Lane Kiffin admitted on Monday that he took some mercy on Georgia Tech over the weekend. Kiffin spoke with the media two days after his Ole Miss Rebels beat the Yellow Jackets 42-0 to improve to 3-0. Kiffin has been using USC transfer Jaxson Dart at quarterback, but has also rotated in Luke Altmyer to get some action.
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart shows his toughness in Rebels’ win over Georgia Tech
ATLANTA –When Jaxson Dart arrived on the Ole Miss campus as a transfer from Southern Cal last spring, the sophomore was known for his strong passing arm. Three games into his Rebels’ career, his signature play has come courtesy of his legs and heart. Late in the third...
Ole Miss Baseball Claims Nation’s No. 2 Recruiting Class
DURHAM, N.C. – (Release) The Ole Miss baseball team will soon set off on its national title defense, and it’ll do so with one of college baseball’s best recruiting classes. Baseball America announced its 2022 recruiting class rankings this week, slotting the Rebel class at No. 2 in the nation.
SEC Weekend Wrap-Up: Crimes and Misdemeanors in Saturday’s Action
OXFORD, Miss. – Saturday in the Southeastern Conference was simply criminal. Some of the transgressions were worthy of the death penalty, while others would demand a long prison sentence, and others just probation for being misdemeanors. Here is the court’s docket after Saturday’s games — and, yes, these are...
Nick Broeker Named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – (Release) After a historic rushing performance set forth by the Ole Miss football team Saturday in a 42-0 win at Georgia Tech, Nick Broeker earned Offensive Lineman of the Week honors from the Southeastern Conference. This marks Broeker’s third SEC weekly honor, having been named Offensive...
Former Georgia Tech RB Roddy Jones expresses the displeasure in the state of the program and how it seems inevitable that Geoff Collins will be removed at some point this season.
Ole Miss defense excited to face Tulsa and the Golden Hurricanes’ No. 1-ranked passing attack
OXFORD, Miss. – To say the Ole Miss defense has been outstanding this season is an understatement. After three games, the Rebels have given up a total of just 13 points, including a shutout last week against ACC-foe Georgia Tech. They currently sit at No. 2 in the FBS...
Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidate Profiles
Right now, Geoff Collins is still the head coach of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, but it appears to be only a matter of time before that statement is no longer true. In preparation, Robert Binion and Kieffer Milligan have started to prepare profiles of some of the top candidates for the job looking at several different factors, specifically player development.
TV, Kick Time Announced for Homecoming Contest vs. Kentucky
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – (Release) Ole Miss football’s Oct. 1 game vs. Kentucky has been slated for an 11 a.m. CT start, the league office announced Monday. The Homecoming contest will be televised on ESPN. The game will serve as the 95th Homecoming game at Ole Miss since the...
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. When you spend the day at your local flea market, there's never a shortage of excitement from all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see.
When Fall Leaves Will Peak In Georgia And Where Best To See Them
Wondering when the color of fall leaves will peak in 2022 near near us and where best to see them?. David Angotti can tell you. He is a statistical expert and the co-founder of the site SmokyMountains.com. His love for weather, travel, technology, and the autumn season led him to begin developing a nationwide fall leaf map in 2013 after one Smoky Mountains visitor too many inquired with him when the leaves would be at their fall best.
Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders
Georgia nursing homes and senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders; Residents died when they were supposed to be revived, state records say.
Thousands of Atlantans plan to mark the anniversary of the Atlanta Race Massacre on Sunday. The aim is to bring 5,000 people together at 500 tables across the city with the theme of “Better Me, Better We, Better World” as part of the Equitable Dinners Atlanta initiative. Participants...
A visit to the massive 'Monarch' estate in Hall County
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - If you watched the premiere of "Monarch" last Sunday on FOX, you know that the first family of country music lives in Austin, Texas. But we’re going to let you in on a little secret: they don’t actually live in Texas. The real home of the Romans … is in North Georgia!
Flat Creek Baptist pastor Saefkow nominated to head Ga. Baptist Convention
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Fayetteville pastor Josh Saefkow, a champion of the Cooperative Program and current chairman of the Georgia Baptist Executive Committee, will be nominated to serve as president of the Georgia Baptist Convention at an annual meeting set for Nov. 13-15 in Augusta. Buford First Baptist Church Lead...
Yes, it's illegal in Georgia to take a picture of your completed ballot while inside a polling location
ATLANTA — With the countdown to election day just seven weeks away, one Cherokee County voter reached out to the 11Alive Verify team asking whether you can take a picture of your ballot at your polling location after voting?. The viewer said the question was asked at a September...
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
Living in the barbeque-rich Southeastern US, it's virtually impossible to pick a single "favorite" barbeque location or outing. So instead, here's a simple Que and A about why we put Woodstock's Bub-Ba-Que location among our regional favorites:
