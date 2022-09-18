ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shorewood, WI

Milwaukee garage burglary suspects wanted: police

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for three suspects wanted for an Aug. 1 burglary on the city's south side. The suspects allegedly broke into a garage on 68th Street north of Howard Avenue around 4:40 a.m. on Aug. 1 and took property. Police described all three suspects...
Milwaukee police: Man shot, wounded in north side home

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a man was shot and wounded on the city's far north side Tuesday night, Sept. 20. The victim, a 44-year-old Milwaukee man, was in his home on Servite Drive – located just southwest of 76th and Brown Deer – around 9:20 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire.
Kletzsch Park shots fired; Glendale police, MCSO investigate

GLENDALE, Wis. - Glendale police and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office are investigating a report of shots fired in Kletzsch Park late Monday, Sept. 19. The initial complaint came around 9:20 p.m. Monday. Glendale squads responded to Kletzsch Park and recovered numerous casings. Officials say there are no known injuries...
Milwaukee apartment building struck by gunfire, nobody hurt

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say an apartment building near 32nd and Wells was struck by gunfire early on Tuesday morning, Sept. 20. Officials say officers were dispatched to the neighborhood just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. Although the building was struck by gunfire, no injuries have been reported. Milwaukee police have...
New video released shows Milwaukee police chase, fiery crash

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police try to pull over the driver in a white car, but seconds later, they take off leading police on a chase. 12 News obtained this video through an open records request. The chase happened Jan. 20. This video is new in our newsroom. It shows...
Barn catches fire near Racine County highway

CALEDONIA, Wis. — Firefighters are investigating what caused a barn to catch fire near I-94 and Seven Mile Road. News Chopper 12 captured video of the burned-out building Wednesday morning. Department of Transportation video showed the fire burning last night around 10:36 a.m. and the massive response. Several fire...
Woman claims her car was totaled during Shorewood market shooting

SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 34-year-old man is recovering following a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of the Metro Market on Oakland Ave. While local officials say that the victim will be fine, we spoke to a woman who detailed how she was impacted when the suspect's car hit her vehicle while fleeing the scene.
Waukesha woman dead, struck by SUV while trying to cross I-94

PEWAUKEE, Wis. - One person is dead after a crash on Interstate-94 near Pewaukee on Monday evening, Sept. 19. A news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol says around 8 p.m. Monday, a trooper was dispatched to a single vehicle versus pedestrian fatality crash. Several units with the Waukesha County...
8 shot in Milwaukee Monday, 2 killed

There were seven Milwaukee shootings Monday and only two people arrested. Police said those two people shot each other. The youngest victim was just 16, and he lost his life as a result of the violence.
Donta Roberts sentenced, 20 years prison in Milwaukee fatal shooting

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Donta Roberts on Thursday, Sept. 15 to 20 years in prison and another 15 years of extended supervision in the fatal shooting of a man in Milwaukee in November 2021. A Milwaukee County jury found Roberts, 20, guilty in July of first-degree reckless...
Police Investigate Two Sunday Shootings-2 Dead

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police are investigating two early Sunday morning shootings-on of which was fatal. The first happened shortly before 2:00 AM when police responded to Las Margaritas on 23rd Avenue and Roosevelt Road. Reports say officers in the area heard shots and then multiple 911 calls were received.
Woman injured after shooting outside a Milwaukee McDonalds parking lot

MILWAUKEE — On Monday, Sept. 19 just after midnight a 23-year-old woman was shot near North 27 and Capitol Street. Milwaukee police said the woman sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital to be treated. Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s) and ask that anyone with...
Milwaukee woman sentenced to 18 months for hit-and-run that killed bicyclist

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee woman was sentenced Tuesday in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred back in March. Thirty-one-year-old Amber Corrao was sentenced to a year-and-a-half in prison followed by three years of extended supervision. Records show Corrao pleaded guilty to hit-and-run resulting in death in August. Prosecutors...
Lomira police chief, officers resign

LOMIRA, Wis. - Lomira's village president on Monday, Sept. 19 announced the resignation of the police chief, a patrol officer and a part-time school resource officer. Village President Donald Luedtke said the police department has "gone through significant challenges" over the last several years. Police Chief Bryan Frank resigned Friday,...
Two people killed in quadruple shooting in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. — Two people were killed in a quadruple shooting in Kenosha early Sunday morning. Just before 2 a.m., police responded to Las Margaritas near 23rd Avenue and Roosevelt Road. Officers in the area heard shots and multiple 911 calls were received, police said. Four people were shot.
