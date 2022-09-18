Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Anonymous 49ers players reportedly took shots at Trey Lance after gruesome injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance is out for the season and will need ankle surgery. With that, Jimmy Garoppolo has been reinserted as the starter. Per a report from the San Francisco Chronicle’s Michael Silver, some 49ers players think that may be a good thing. At least one...
Mike Evans appears to name drop Tom Brady after Marcus Lattimore fight
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans got in a fight with Saints defensive back Marcus Lattimore, and he appeared to name drop Tom Brady afterward. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans got in a fight with New Orleans Saints star Marcus Lattimore during Sunday’s Saints-Bucs game. Several players from both teams ran in, some to continue the fight and some to break it up.
Patriots WR coach Ross Douglas believes rookie WR won’t miss a beat
Many New England Patriots fans were heartbroken in the preseason finding out the Pats won’t have rookie WR Tyquan Thornton until midseason. Sadly, Thornton suffered a shoulder injury in the preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. In that game, he recorded three passes for 22 yards and a touchdown, according to ESPN.
NFL・
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray on smack: 'Vegas is Vegas'
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyler Murray appears content to let face smacks that happened in Vegas stay in Vegas. Police in Las Vegas said on Monday that they were investigating allegations that a fan in the stands struck the Cardinals quarterback amid celebrations of Arizona’s 29-23 overtime victory over the Raiders. Murray said on Wednesday that the crazy ending to the game mirrored the crazy postgame situation with fans. Talking to reporters, the quarterback didn’t condone the smack, but also didn’t act as if he wanted to hold a grudge. “Stuff happens fast,” Murray said. “I don’t know. I know every person I’ve hit in the face, I did it for a reason. I don’t know if he probably didn’t know where he was — it was a pretty live game. Vegas is Vegas. I’m sure he was having fun. But — I don’t know — I don’t think any player should be getting touched in that matter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Top three free agents that could help the Chiefs
After two weeks the Chiefs look like a mostly complete team, but depth is still a concern. Here are three free agents for the team to consider signing. After a short Week 2, it feels as if time is flying by in the 2022 NFL regular season. The Chiefs are 2-0 to start the year, and there has been a ton of promise shown from each positional group, but just as it was heading into the offseason, depth is still a legitimate concern. After a Week 1 blowout victory against the Arizona Cardinals came with a number of significant injuries, the physicality of the Thursday night game against the Chargers got me thinking about what free agents are still available.
Bryan Harsin listed as a potential candidate for the Arizona State head coaching job
Could you see Bryan Harsin at Arizona State?
5 bold predictions for Cowboys against Giants
The Cowboys managed to beat the Bengals without Dak Prescott. Here are five bold predictions on how they’ll fare against the Giants on Monday night. Mike McCarthy and his staff deserve credit for piloting their team to a surprising victory over the Bengals in Week 2 without the services of quarterback Dak Prescott. On Monday night, they get a chance to double down on their success without Dak when they travel to New York to take on the Giants in an intriguing divisional clash.
3 sleeper MLB teams who could sign Aaron Judge this offseason
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge picked a great time to have a career year as he will be a free agent at the end of the season. Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season for the New York Yankees on Tuesday, and with it, it likely cemented his fate as the American League MVP in 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cardinals option Nolan Gorman: Why fans shouldn’t be concerned
Cardinals fans shouldn’t worry after the team optioned prized prospect Nolan Gorman to Triple-A Memphis. The St. Louis Cardinals raised some eyebrows late Monday evening as they announced the demotion of rookie prospect Nolan Gorman to make room for fellow rookie Juan Yepez. But as the Cardinals head into...
Moore: Here are my candidates to replace Herm Edwards
The Herm Edwards era is over at Arizona State University, and it’s time for athletic director Ray Anderson to find a replacement. Anderson needs someone who follows the rules. The Herm train came off the tracks with a slew of departures after a recruiting scandal. He needs someone with...
UNLV Football: Dominate 2nd half lifts the Rebels to victory over a perennial bowl team
University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. In only the 3rd game of the season, UNLV has made a loud statement. North Texas isn't exactly a powerhouse, but they are a perennial bowl team. Coach Seth Littrell has led North Texas to 5 bowl games in his first 6 years.
Arik Armstead makes concerning accusation against Lions Dan Skipper
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead accused viral Lions offensive lineman Dan Skipper of using racist language on the field. The story of Lions offensive lineman Dan Skipper blew up over the internet this weekend. It’s safe to say it was the feel-good story of Sunday. Skipper, a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ozzie Albies injury isn’t Braves biggest concern heading into the playoffs
Despite losing Ozzie Albies for the regular season in his first game back from injury, the Braves have bigger concerns. The Atlanta Braves just got their second baseman Ozzie Albies back from an injury before he immediately was sidelined again. Though this is concerning, it may not be their worst situation, as the Braves have Vaughn Grissom in tow.
MLB・
FanSided
285K+
Followers
538K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1