Former Chair of the Florida ACLU Legal Panel James Shaw Jr. joined Shelley for an open discussion to share some of the interesting legal issues in the news related to current events such as DeSantis’ movement of asylee migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard under what appear to be false pretenses and for political advantage, DeSantis’ Election Police Force arrests of Florida felons for illegally voting in the 2020 election despite receiving voter registration cards from the State Dept. of Elections, and much more. Lots of listener engagement too!

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO