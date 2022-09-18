Read full article on original website
Related
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
September Halloween is on the horizon! Our list of our favorite pumpkin patches in Tampa Bay and Halloween events is growing by the day and Halloween has officially kicked off in Tampa Bay with Howl-O-Scream for adults and the ALL NEW Spooktacular for kids at Busch Gardens! September also means that football season is here! Make […]
Tampa Bay’s Best Brunch Spots
The post Tampa Bay’s Best Brunch Spots appeared first on Tampa Bay Date Night Guide.
WMNF
A multi-pronged approach to the fentanyl epidemic
Jennifer Webb, executive director of Live Tampa Bay, a coalition of leaders working to stem the tide of opioid deaths in the region, joined WaveMakers to talk about what they’re doing to address the crisis. Those initiatives include everything from advocating for state legislation that would allow fentanyl test...
WMNF
Judge allows police budget challenge to advance in Florida
TALLAHASSEE — A Leon County circuit judge on Tuesday cleared the way for a lawsuit challenging part of a controversial protest law that gives the governor and Cabinet the authority to override local governments’ decisions about police spending. A group of cities in November filed a lawsuit challenging...
RELATED PEOPLE
WMNF
MidPoint: Legal Issues in the News
Former Chair of the Florida ACLU Legal Panel James Shaw Jr. joined Shelley for an open discussion to share some of the interesting legal issues in the news related to current events such as DeSantis’ movement of asylee migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard under what appear to be false pretenses and for political advantage, DeSantis’ Election Police Force arrests of Florida felons for illegally voting in the 2020 election despite receiving voter registration cards from the State Dept. of Elections, and much more. Lots of listener engagement too!
Comments / 0