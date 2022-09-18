ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Yardbarker

Yankees fans returned ball from 60th home run to Aaron Judge

On Tuesday night, Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season in the New York Yankees’ 9-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, and some fans did something cool with his home run ball. Judge led off the bottom of the ninth with a solo home run to...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Prominent Member Of 2018 Red Sox Roster Contemplating Retirement

While the 2018 Red Sox's World Series run is still fresh in the minds of the Boston fanbase, the roster appears to be fading into retirement rapidly. After some shaky reporting by USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the world was convinced that Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price planned to retire following the end of the 2022 season.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Recently Released Red Sox Catcher To Sign On With Rebuilding Texas Rangers

It did not take long for the Red Sox's recently released backup catcher to find a new home. Kevin Plawecki is expected to sign with the Texas Rangers just minutes after being released by Boston according to FanSided's Robert Murray. DraftKings' Jared Carrabis and MassLive's Chris Cotillo also were involved in reports that he would catch on with a new team right away.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Cedric Maxwell Says Boston Celtics Owner Called The Team Overrated To Lessen Pressure On Players: "He’s Trying To Understate It Because The Celtics Are Gonna Be The Hunted Team All Year Long"

The Boston Celtics last season outperformed all expectations as they made it all the way to the NBA Finals. Although they eventually missed out on the championship, the Celtics definitely showed the league why they are a formidable team to play against. With perhaps one of the best defenses in...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Nathan Eovaldi Doesn't Mince Words On Red Sox's Front-Office Decisions

Could Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and his peers be losing the clubhouse?. Nathan Eovaldi used the club's decision to designate catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment as a catalyst to air out his frustrations with the front office, seemingly dating back to last offseason. "I felt like...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Devers leads Red Sox against the Reds after 4-hit outing

Boston Red Sox (71-75, fifth in the AL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (58-89, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello (1-6, 5.10 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (4-6, 3.81 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 113 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -118, Reds -102; over/under...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Former Red Sox fan favorite drawing interest from Rangers

The Red Sox clubhouse has been a bit divided by the release of veteran Kevin Plawecki but the catcher reportedly has a new suitor. Few things that the Boston Red Sox have done this season have made fans happy and some of that has bled into the clubhouse. But perhaps the most divisive decision for everyone was one of their most recent as they designated veteran catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment before eventually releasing him.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Funny video of Daniel Vogelbach celebrating Mets' playoff berth goes viral

The legend of The Bach only continues to grow. The New York Mets officially clinched a playoff berth Monday night with a win over Milwaukee. They will be making their first postseason appearance since 2016 and can also lock up the NL East division crown in the coming weeks if they manage to hold off the Atlanta Braves.
QUEENS, NY
FOX Sports

Red Sox try to sweep 2-game series against the Reds

Boston Red Sox (72-75, fifth in the AL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (58-90, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Connor Seabold (0-0); Reds: Chase Anderson (1-3, 6.43 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -170, Reds +144; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Yankees get MRI results on Frankie Montas’s shoulder

The New York Yankees were holding their breath early this week, waiting for MRI results to return following starting pitcher Frankie Montas feeling uncomfortable with his shoulder. Montas indicated after his most recent start that he was experiencing a bit of discomfort but that it shouldn’t keep him out for...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

‘I’m not chasing anything, buddy’: Albert Pujols claps back at reporter over chase for 700 home runs

Some of you might be familiar with the feeling of being overly antsy whenever you’re close to a certain benchmark or a certain date. Perhaps it’s nearing the weekend, but you still have work to finish, requirements to submit, but you could feel the Friday vibes consuming you, preventing you from being focused on the task at hand. St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is feeling no such thing with him ever so close to crossing the illustrious 700 home run mark.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
