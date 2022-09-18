ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Ryan Day's Press Conference After Buckeyes Destroy Toledo

By Brendan Gulick
Ryan Day, C.J. Stroud and at least one other player or coach will step to the podium to take questions after Ohio State's third straight win.

The Ohio State Buckeyes just annihilated Toledo in their final non-conference game of the season, 77-21.

C.J. Stroud threw for 367 yards and five touchdowns before giving way to Kyle McCord late in the third quarter. For the second time in as many years and we believe also the second time in school history, three different receivers have gone over 100 yards in a single game ( Marvin Harrison Jr. , Emeka Egbuka , Jayden Ballard ).

The all-time school record for total yards in a game is 776 against Bowling Green in 2016. The Buckeyes didn't quite hit that record on Saturday, but they sure were close. They finished the night with 763 yards on 78 plays.

Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND as Ryan Day, C.J. Stroud and at least one other plyer or coach address the media from the podium at Ohio Stadium.

The Spun

Ryan Day Had Message For Ohio State Fans Tuesday

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is pumped for another primetime night game at The Shoe. This coming Saturday, the No. 3 Buckeyes will host their first Big Ten opponent of the season: the Wisconsin Badgers. Day wants the Ohio State faithful to make Ohio Stadium the "loudest it's ever...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day reveals crazy distinction behind Mitch Rossi's touchdown vs. Toledo

Ryan Day did something interesting in the game against Toledo. He called a fullback dive against the Rockets, and revealed something interesting from his time as a play caller per Dan Hope and Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors. Day’s decision paid off, as Mitch Rossi scored a touchdown on the...
TOLEDO, OH
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Ohio State’s special uniforms

When the Ohio State Buckeyes host the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday night in Ohio Stadium, the Buckeyes won’t be wearing their traditional Scarlet and Gray home uniforms. Instead, Ohio State will be rocking special all-black uniforms. Ohio State officially announced the special uniforms on Tuesday afternoon, sharing a video...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Reveals Special Uniform For Saturday

The Ohio State Buckeyes have unveiled some special uniforms for this weekend's matchup against Wisconsin. The No. 3-ranked squad will be rocking all-black uniforms for their Week 4 contest at The Shoe. "Blackout activated," the team wrote on Twitter. Ohio State is 3-0 to start the 2022 season, notching wins...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Wisconsin Players Make Their Opinion On Ohio State Clear

One of the top conference matchups in the Big Ten is set to be played this weekend. Wisconsin is going to take on Ohio State at the Horsehoe on Saturday night. The Badgers face a tall task of stopping the vaunted Buckeyes offense, especially after they just scored 77 points against Toledo this past Saturday.
MADISON, WI
Kyle Mccord
landgrantholyland.com

2024 five-star CB to visit Ohio State

Ohio State is 3-0 after a dominant offensive output this past weekend when the team played host to Toledo. This coming weekend should present the team with a more difficult task as Wisconsin heads to ‘The Shoe Saturday. While most of the headlines this week will focus on this current roster and the Wisconsin game, Ohio State continues to make the recruiting headlines as well.
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan vs. Iowa game time announced

On Saturday, October 1, Michigan play its first road game of the season when they take on Iowa. All through the offseason, there has been plenty of speculation that the game between the Wolverines and Hawkeyes would be under the lights but we now know that will not be the case.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan looks competitive, but falls short against Maryland

The Michigan men’s soccer team has struggled to put on a consistent performance in recent weeks. The Wolverines have at times looked underwhelming, but at times displayed a grit not normally seen by such a young team. On Friday, Michigan (2-4-1 overall, 0-1-0 Big Ten) looked competitive and generated...
ANN ARBOR, MI
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio

OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
DAYTON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio

Are you looking for a great deli that serves tasty sandwiches?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. The sandwiches at this deli in central Ohio are big on flavor and in size. Their most popular sandwich is their Reuben, which is stuffed with hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and their house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their pastrami and Kahrl's Killer Club, a delicious club sandwich filled with oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of challah.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Thai Food in Ohio

If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants. This no-frills restaurant serves some of the best Thai food in central Ohio. Customer recommendations include the beef jerky appetizer, nam tok (a spicy salad with slices of grilled beef, hot chili peppers, lime juice, onion, cilantro, and lettuce), pad ka pao (a tasty stir-fry with your choice of chicken, beef, or pork with basil leaves, garlic, and chili peppers), and the always reliable noodle dish pad see ew.
COLUMBUS, OH
