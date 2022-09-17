ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Florida Gators survive USF in thriller at The Swamp

By Matt Baker
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vP7Nz_0i00FTwR00
Florida Gators linebacker Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr. (52) defends South Florida Bulls wide receiver Xavier Weaver (10) during the first quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. [ JEFFEREE WOO | Times ]

GAINESVILLE — The No. 18 Florida Gators escaped Saturday night with a 31-28 win over USF.

The Bulls’ performance was — by far — the best of the Jeff Scott era, while the Gators saw some major weaknesses get exposed heading into next week’s top-20 matchup at SEC East rival Tennessee.

The most glaring issue was USF’s successful rushing attack. Through the first two games, the Gators allowed only 22 first-half rushing yards. The Bulls ran for 216 in two quarters.

That total wasn’t a fluke caused by one explosive play or two. It was a consistent, sustained effort. Of the Bulls’ 22 first-half carries, 12 gained at least 5 yards. Only one was stopped before 2 yards. Through 44 minutes, the Gators’ defense tallied one tackle for a loss.

USF’s biggest run came on a gutsy fourth-and-short call at the USF 35. The Bulls looked ready to run too the right but pitched it left to Battie, who took it 51 yards. That helped set up a chip-shot field goal.

It wasn’t the first time the Gators’ defense had been fooled by misdirection. Kentucky’s tight ends were open too often last week because Florida didn’t see them slipping to the other side. UF, notably, was without veteran starting linebacker Ventrell Miller, who was in a walking boot. Coach Billy Napier hasn’t said when Miller will return.

Though UF’s inability to stop the run was a relatively new problem, the other problem USF exposed Saturday night was familiar: Anthony Richardson interceptions.

He threw his third of the season when USF linebacker Dwayne Boyles picked him off in the third quarter. Richardson made the tackle, giving him more tackles this season (two) than touchdown passes (zero). That pick set up a Gerry Bohanon touchdown run that trimmed UF’s lead to 24-21 after a trick-play two-point conversion.

The Bulls pulled ahead in the fourth quarter by grinding out an 11-play, 51-yard drive capped off with Michel Dukes’ 1-yard touchdown run.

The Gators drove to the 5 on the ensuing drive before Armwood High alumnus Aamaris Brown jumped Richardson’s pass in the end zone.

USF gave the ball back quickly when Tre’Vez Johnson picked off Bohanon. Four plays later, Florida freshman Trevor Etienne rushed 3 yards into the end zone for the go-ahead score.

USF had a chance to go ahead or take the lead in the closing minutes. But a low snap and a missed 48-yard field goal doomed the Bulls.

This story will be updated.

• • •

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Did USF turn a corner in tight loss to Gators? More tests await

TAMPA — USF has been on the losing end of many games the past couple of seasons. But there is a belief among the Bulls that they are more prepared to bounce back. “This time it feels different,” offensive tackle Donovan Jennings said Tuesday, just a few days removed from a hard-fought 31-28 defeat at then-No. 18 Florida.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Gainesville, FL
Football
Tampa, FL
Football
State
Kentucky State
Gainesville, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
College Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
Tampa Bay Times

The game they waited their entire lives to play

BRANDON — The pep rally began on time, the football game did not. Officially, it will go down as a three-day postponement due to lightning strikes that covered the skies of East Hillsborough on Friday night. For a team on a four-year losing skid, the storm seemed redundant. When...
BRANDON, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs’ Brandon Walton impresses at left tackle

TAMPA — Brandon Walton waited parts of three seasons and was with three NFL teams before getting any extended playing time. Until Sunday, his career consisted of only four special teams snaps with the Bucs in the opening week at Dallas. That’s when the former Seminole High and Florida Atlantic star was pressed into action for 44 snaps at left tackle in the 20-10 win over the Saints.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Rays’ Shane McClanahan leaves game due to apparent injury

ST. PETERSBURG — Rays All-Star left-hander Shane McClanahan left Tuesday’s game in the fifth inning due to apparent injury. McClanahan was flexing his shoulder after a 3-0 pitch to Jeremy Pena, drawing a visit to the mound from manager Kevin Cash and assistant athletic trainer Mike Sandoval. After a brief conversation, Cash indicated that McClanahan was leaving the game. Shawn Armstrong replaced him.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Jeff Scott
995qyk.com

Florida’s Coolest Brewery Is Right Down The Street

Florida’s Coolest Brewery Is Right Down The Street. Website Tripstodiscover.com did the leg work, looking for the coolest breweries in each state. Now we know what Florida’s coolest brewery is. It’s a rough job, having to do all that research. They know there are so many beer lovers out there who really know their stuff. Their list, however, includes more than the glass of suds. Tripstodiscover.com also took a closer look at what each brewery has to offer. There are 50 breweries on the list, but we’re just concerned with finding out which Florida brewery made the list. Tampa Bay, you’re in luck. It’s right here in our backyard. The Florida brewery that earned the honor of coolest is Cigar City Brewing.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators#Usf#Florida College#Swamp#American Football#College Football#Bulls#Uf
Tampa Bay Times

NFL warns Bucs’ Bruce Arians about sideline outburts

TAMPA — Former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians has received a “strongly written letter” from the NFL warning him about his sideline behavior. Arians, who serves as the Bucs’ senior assistant to general manager Jason Licht, argued with officials from the sideline during Sunday’s 20-10 win over the Saints.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs veterans Josh Wells, Giovani Bernard headed to injured reserve

TAMPA — Not coincidentally, the team with the NFL’s oldest roster also has one of its oldest injury reports. The Bucs on Wednesday placed 31-year-old backup offensive tackle Josh Wells (calf) and 30-year-old backup running back Giovani Bernard (ankle) on injured reserve, meaning both will miss at least the next four weeks. The news comes a day after the Tampa Bay Times confirmed that veteran defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, 32, could miss up to a month with a plantar fascia tear in his left foot.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs take post-game shots at Jameis Winston

NEW ORLEANS — Before their team charter arrived in Tampa following the Bucs’ 20-10 win over the Saints , the Bucs had late hits on Jameis Winston. The New Orleans quarterback was sacked six times and threw three interceptions Sunday. Following the game, linebacker Devin White was interviewed on the field by Fox and said the Bucs knew Winston would eventually turn the ball over.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Growing pains magnified for Plant High alumnus Christian Watson in Green Bay

It seemed a fly route toward a first impression. On his debut snap as a pro, Packers rookie Christian Watson dashed down the right side, sprinting effortlessly past Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson. As Aaron Rodgers’ spiral began its descent, Watson — roughly 4 yards behind Peterson at that point — extended his hands for a catch sure to make a league-wide statement.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs-Saints, by the numbers

2 Tablets hurled by Brady in games against the Saints (the other came in last December’s 9-0 loss). 3 Fumbles committed by Brady since arriving in Tampa Bay. All three have come against the Saints. 4 Times Brady has been shut out in the first half since becoming a...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
76K+
Followers
25K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy