Florida Gators survive USF in thriller at The Swamp

Florida Gators linebacker Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr. (52) defends South Florida Bulls wide receiver Xavier Weaver (10) during the first quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. [ JEFFEREE WOO | Times ]

GAINESVILLE — The No. 18 Florida Gators escaped Saturday night with a 31-28 win over USF.

The Bulls’ performance was — by far — the best of the Jeff Scott era, while the Gators saw some major weaknesses get exposed heading into next week’s top-20 matchup at SEC East rival Tennessee.

The most glaring issue was USF’s successful rushing attack. Through the first two games, the Gators allowed only 22 first-half rushing yards. The Bulls ran for 216 in two quarters.

That total wasn’t a fluke caused by one explosive play or two. It was a consistent, sustained effort. Of the Bulls’ 22 first-half carries, 12 gained at least 5 yards. Only one was stopped before 2 yards. Through 44 minutes, the Gators’ defense tallied one tackle for a loss.

USF’s biggest run came on a gutsy fourth-and-short call at the USF 35. The Bulls looked ready to run too the right but pitched it left to Battie, who took it 51 yards. That helped set up a chip-shot field goal.

It wasn’t the first time the Gators’ defense had been fooled by misdirection. Kentucky’s tight ends were open too often last week because Florida didn’t see them slipping to the other side. UF, notably, was without veteran starting linebacker Ventrell Miller, who was in a walking boot. Coach Billy Napier hasn’t said when Miller will return.

Though UF’s inability to stop the run was a relatively new problem, the other problem USF exposed Saturday night was familiar: Anthony Richardson interceptions.

He threw his third of the season when USF linebacker Dwayne Boyles picked him off in the third quarter. Richardson made the tackle, giving him more tackles this season (two) than touchdown passes (zero). That pick set up a Gerry Bohanon touchdown run that trimmed UF’s lead to 24-21 after a trick-play two-point conversion.

The Bulls pulled ahead in the fourth quarter by grinding out an 11-play, 51-yard drive capped off with Michel Dukes’ 1-yard touchdown run.

The Gators drove to the 5 on the ensuing drive before Armwood High alumnus Aamaris Brown jumped Richardson’s pass in the end zone.

USF gave the ball back quickly when Tre’Vez Johnson picked off Bohanon. Four plays later, Florida freshman Trevor Etienne rushed 3 yards into the end zone for the go-ahead score.

USF had a chance to go ahead or take the lead in the closing minutes. But a low snap and a missed 48-yard field goal doomed the Bulls.

This story will be updated.

