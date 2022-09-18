Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Wave Pushing Across Caribbean Being Watched for Possible Impact to Florida, Gulf
The tropics were quite active with three significant areas of concern including a now-major Hurricane Fiona and a system with a high chance of development further south. Hurricane Fiona became a Category 4 storm Wednesday before approaching Bermuda, while Tropical Storm Gaston will head toward the Azores in the coming days, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Fiona triggers memories of Maria's wrath in Puerto Rico
ORLANDO, Fla. - Diana Bossman lived through Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. She still has videos of her home being flooded after the storm brought trees crashing into her house. "You feel like there’s nothing you can do. Hope – you lose all kind of hope," said Bossman.
Central Florida steps in to help Puerto Ricans devastated by Hurricane Fiona
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is stepping in to help after Hurricane Fiona brought flooding and mudslides to Puerto Rico. More than 1.4 million Puerto Ricans have lost power due to the storm. Central Florida is home to a large Puerto Rican population, and many are worried about family...
fox35orlando.com
Fiona strengthens into major Cat 3 hurricane; Tropical Depression Eight, and other system being monitored
ORLANDO, Fla. - Fiona has strengthened into a powerful Category 3 hurricane – the first major hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. The hurricane barreled toward the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday after stomping on the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. Authorities said at least 1,300 people and some 250 pets remain in shelters across Puerto Rico.
Opinion: The Richest Cities in Florida
The Sunshine State is known to be a perfect place for retirees, tourists, and luxury living. Everyone wants a piece of Florida in 2022, it seems. In this article, we have narrowed down the most affluent Floridian cities based on several factors, namely, low poverty rate, median household income, and unemployment rate.
fox35orlando.com
'Bad memories of Maria': Hurricane Fiona brings catastrophic flooding to powerless Puerto Rico
Orlando, Fla. - People in Puerto Rico are facing massive flooding, and strong winds as Hurricane Fiona wreaks havoc on the island. Videos from Puerto Rico show catastrophic flooding and strong winds as people who are living there are facing life-threatening rainfall and dangerous mudslides. The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Fiona could bring up to 30 inches of rain to the eastern and southern parts of the island.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Fiona update: As storm strengthens, Fiona to impact Florida ocean swell, rip currents
The center of Hurricane Fiona was located about 130 miles southeast of Grand Turk Island late Monday afternoon and the storm was beginning to move away from Hispaniola where it has produced "catastrophic and life-threatening flooding." Maximum sustained winds increased on Monday and this trend will continue over the next 36 hours. Tropical storm warnings for Puerto Rico, Vieques, and Culebra have beendiscontinued.
Concerns loom for Southwest Florida families with loved ones in Puerto Rico
Families in southwest Florida are growing concerned as Hurricane Fiona makes landfall over Puerto Rico. Power is out on the island and some cell towers are starting to go down.
Storm chances stick around Monday as Central Florida gets drier this week
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will continue to see an afternoon storm pattern Monday before drier weather returns later this week. Our area is forecast to see a 50% chance of scattered afternoon storms. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Before the storms get started, our average...
click orlando
More storms in Central Florida but changes on the way
ORLANO, Fla. – Expect high rain chances Tuesday across Central Florida, with gradual changes over the next few days. River flood warnings have been put into effect for Lake and Volusia Counties until further notice. Rain chances stand at 60% on Tuesday and 40% on Wednesday. [TRENDING: Become a...
fox35orlando.com
Father of professional Florida surfer who died following seizure trying to get son back home
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - A former World Junior Surfing champion died in Costa Rica over the weekend, after suffering a seizure in the water. His father wants his son buried in Florida, where he has a family plot, but he says it's challenging. "He was my best friend. And my baby....
wmfe.org
Central Florida gets ready to welcome Puerto Rican evacuees again, if necessary, as Fiona threatens
Leaders who helped Central Florida welcome evacuees after Hurricane Maria are getting ready in case they’re needed again, as Tropical Storm Fiona is expected to bring high winds and flooding to Puerto Rico this weekend. The community leaders and government officials came together in person and via Zoom Friday...
southfloridareporter.com
Early Storms And Afternoon Showers For Florida Monday; Tracking Hurricane Fiona
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Tuesday will bring a mostly sunny start, but don’t rule out a stray storm in the morning. Storms will be likely in the afternoon and will last into the evening. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s at the Atlantic and Gulf coasts and the low 90s everywhere else.
fox35orlando.com
DeSantis says he can't confirm Florida is paying nearly $1M for more migrant flights
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis said he could not confirm that Florida was funding another flight for migrants in Texas, possibly to be relocated to other states. However, he defended the state funding of two flights that took Venezuelan asylum seekers from Texas to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts in the week prior.
