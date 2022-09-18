ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wave Pushing Across Caribbean Being Watched for Possible Impact to Florida, Gulf

The tropics were quite active with three significant areas of concern including a now-major Hurricane Fiona and a system with a high chance of development further south. Hurricane Fiona became a Category 4 storm Wednesday before approaching Bermuda, while Tropical Storm Gaston will head toward the Azores in the coming days, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Hurricane Fiona triggers memories of Maria's wrath in Puerto Rico

ORLANDO, Fla. - Diana Bossman lived through Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. She still has videos of her home being flooded after the storm brought trees crashing into her house. "You feel like there’s nothing you can do. Hope – you lose all kind of hope," said Bossman.
Fiona strengthens into major Cat 3 hurricane; Tropical Depression Eight, and other system being monitored

ORLANDO, Fla. - Fiona has strengthened into a powerful Category 3 hurricane – the first major hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. The hurricane barreled toward the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday after stomping on the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. Authorities said at least 1,300 people and some 250 pets remain in shelters across Puerto Rico.
Opinion: The Richest Cities in Florida

The Sunshine State is known to be a perfect place for retirees, tourists, and luxury living. Everyone wants a piece of Florida in 2022, it seems. In this article, we have narrowed down the most affluent Floridian cities based on several factors, namely, low poverty rate, median household income, and unemployment rate.
'Bad memories of Maria': Hurricane Fiona brings catastrophic flooding to powerless Puerto Rico

Orlando, Fla. - People in Puerto Rico are facing massive flooding, and strong winds as Hurricane Fiona wreaks havoc on the island. Videos from Puerto Rico show catastrophic flooding and strong winds as people who are living there are facing life-threatening rainfall and dangerous mudslides. The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Fiona could bring up to 30 inches of rain to the eastern and southern parts of the island.
Hurricane Fiona update: As storm strengthens, Fiona to impact Florida ocean swell, rip currents

The center of Hurricane Fiona was located about 130 miles southeast of Grand Turk Island late Monday afternoon and the storm was beginning to move away from Hispaniola where it has produced "catastrophic and life-threatening flooding." Maximum sustained winds increased on Monday and this trend will continue over the next 36 hours. Tropical storm warnings for Puerto Rico, Vieques, and Culebra have beendiscontinued.
More storms in Central Florida but changes on the way

ORLANO, Fla. – Expect high rain chances Tuesday across Central Florida, with gradual changes over the next few days. River flood warnings have been put into effect for Lake and Volusia Counties until further notice. Rain chances stand at 60% on Tuesday and 40% on Wednesday. [TRENDING: Become a...
3 Overlooked but Beautiful Beaches in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, I have put together a list of three beautiful beaches that are often overlook. While they might not be as famous as other places in Florida, they are definitely worth visiting, no matter who you are traveling with, since all of them are family-friendly too. Are you curious to see if your favorite beaches made it on the list? Have a look below.
3 Great Seafood Places in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida is a truly beautiful places that has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in Florida. On top of that, the food scene is one of a kind and you can get anything you are craving at any time of the day. But since we are talking about sunny Florida, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots that you should visit, if you want to enjoy fresh and high quality food,
Roaches, rodent droppings, food not ‘in a wholesome, sound condition’: See which 5 South Florida restaurants shut last week

Rodent droppings near the kitchen stove, flies landing on a coffee pot and inside a to-go container and roaches crawling near the front counter led state inspectors to temporarily close four South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...

