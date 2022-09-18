Read full article on original website
Trump mocks J.D. Vance, saying the Ohio GOP candidate is trying to get on his good side
While campaigning for Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance Saturday, former President Donald Trump mocked him, telling a rally in Ohio that Vance was trying to get into his good graces. "J.D. is kissing my ass. Of course, he wants my support," Trump said. “The entire MAGA movement is for...
Ohio Senate Democrat nominee Tim Ryan called for a ban of 'gas vehicles' in 2019
Democratic Ohio Senate nominee Tim Ryan once called for a ban on gas-powered cars and said he believed that Americans are "doing something terribly wrong" by waiting to eliminate the use of gas vehicles. Ryan, who ran unsuccessfully for president and currently represents the Buckeye State's 13th Congressional District, offered...
Democrats' Chances of Beating J.D. Vance, Mike DeWine as Trump Visits Ohio
Polls show the two major party candidates in a tight race for an open Ohio Senate seat, while Governor DeWine has a major advantage in his reelection campaign.
Ohio Governor Scrambles to Attend Trump Rally
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's recent Donald Trump endorsement has left him scrambling to find a way to appear alongside a string of other Trump-backed Ohio candidates at the former president's rally in Youngstown this weekend. A spokesperson for DeWine's reelection campaign told Newsweek that the governor hasn't yet made a...
A List of the Best Amish Country Restaurants in Ohio
Being able to sit down for a relaxing homemade meal at one of Ohio's many Amish restaurants is a luxury we will never take for granted. From all-you-can-eat buffets to charming food counters, here is a list of some of Amish country's best, and most delicious restaurants. Keep reading to learn more.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Ohio
There is no doubt that Ohio has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in Ohio. Whether you are traveling with your family and children or with a group of friends, there is something for everybody in this beautiful state. And if you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Ohio. Here they are:
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you like to go out with your family members or friends from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouse in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have excellent online reviews so make sure to visit them next time you want to enjoy some good food.
Washington Examiner
Joe Biden has a Versailles problem
VERSAILLES, Pennsylvania — As if to emphasize that this river town of 1,200 has zero in common with the royalty that once ruled at the eponymous location outside Paris, royalty far removed from the concerns and the despair of its people, this Youghiogheny River town is pronounced in its own unique Appalachian way: Ver-sales.
Donald Trump’s bizarre altar call in Ohio
In Youngstown, Ohio, Saturday evening, hundreds of people gathered to offer praise to their common leader, join together in song, and engage in ceremonial rituals. To a casual observer, the gathering had all the trappings of a typical megachurch service. But this was a political rally, not in a house of worship but at an arena. And rather than worship the divine, the crowd was there to herald the malign: Donald Trump and his brand of hateful, intentionally divisive politics.
4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Four cities in the state of Ohio have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in America.
3 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with friends and family members? If the answer is a nice, delicious pizza then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are famous for using high quality ingredients and only serving absolutely delicious pizza, so make sure to give them a try. Once you get to try their food, you will most likely want to go back over and over again.
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio is Eerily Abandoned
Most people are unaware of this completely abandoned neighborhood in Franklin County. In a state like Ohio, it is not that unusual to come across a ghost town. But there's something about this abandoned community that makes it particularly fascinating.
This Abandoned Prison is One of the Creepiest Places in Ohio
Ohio is filled with history but perhaps some of the eeriest relics of its storied past are the abandoned towns, hospitals, and prisons that dot its landscape. Often found hidden deep in the woods and sometimes out in plain sight, this abandoned reformatory is actually quite charming from the outside. Its inside, however, tells a totally different story. Keep reading to learn more.
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Are you looking for some fantastic donuts in Ohio?. If so, you should visit these places in the state. This long-running bakery in central Ohio is known for their great cookies, pies, and of course, donuts. Check out their delectable apple fritters, Davy Crockett (a cinnamon braided donut with maple frosting), honey buns, and peanut butter cream filled donuts. They also have other goodies like Hungarian strudel, cream horns, maple pecan braids, and more.
New York attorney general says ‘no one is above’ the law as Trump sued for fraud – live
Letitia James accuses former president and his family of fraudulently inflating their net worth for financial benefits
thecentersquare.com
Five Ohio cities among best places to retire
(The Center Square) – One Ohio city ranks in the top five of best places to retire in the nation, and four others rank among the best of the nation’s largest cities, according to a new report from WalletHub, a personal finance website. Cincinnati ranked third – behind...
Visit One of Ohio's Most Haunted Streets
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Ohio's haunted streets can be hard to spot at first. However, with a closer look and attention to local legend, these streets suddenly tell a different story.
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Ohio
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Ohio. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Buckeye State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
Many Ohio Residents Eligible For $500 This Month
States are giving millions to residents. Ohio has chosen to make the focus of its program a little different. It aims to help people with their energy bills. Like most states, Ohio has chosen to help a select group of residents. These locals will receive a one-time payment. It will help with energy costs or cover the cost of central air conditioning repairs. And receivers get picked because of their income level. It bears the name - the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program. (source)
Trump 'Deliberately Stoking' Violence, Courting QAnon, Professor Says
Former President Donald Trump is deliberately stoking violence and courting believers of QAnon, a far-right conspiracy theory, University of Chicago professor Robert Pape said on Sunday. Trump delivered a speech at a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, Saturday night. Observers noticed that background music playing throughout the speech sounded similar to...
