Louisiana judge tosses permits for $9.4B plastics complex
NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana judge has thrown out air quality permits for a Taiwanese company’s planned $9.4 billion plastics complex between New Orleans and Baton Rouge, a rare win for environmentalists in a heavily industrialized stretch of the Mississippi River often referred to as “Cancer Alley."
1-year-old dies in Hammond car crash
HAMMOND, La. — A one-year-old child has died following a crash that occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 14 on I-12 near Pumpkin Center Road in Hammond. State Police say that one-year-old Benjamin DeLaune of Livingston was in the back seat of a Hyundai Elantra that was traveling eastbound on I-12 around 7:15 a.m. when it was struck from behind by a GMC Sierra driven by 28-year-old George Johnson of Kentwood.
Police looking to identify double murder suspect spotted on video in Terrebonne
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — There’s surveillance video that Terrebonne Parish authorities said shows the people responsible for a double murder. Authorities just need to know who they are. “Anytime something like this happens our guys work relentlessly, around the clock,” Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said. That...
Multi-structure fire breaks out in St. Charles Parish
LULING, La. — In Saint Charles Parish, firefighters were on the scene of a multi-structure fire in the city of Luling. The fire was on 2nd street near Ellington Avenue and Paul Maillard Road and had spread to three homes, but is now under control. So far there are...
13-year-old arrested after threatening to bring gun to Madisonville Junior High
MADISONVILLE, La. — Police arrested a 13-year-old student after they say he said he was planning to bring a gun to school. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, several students heard one of their classmates say he was going to bring a gun to school on Friday and tell some students to stay home.
