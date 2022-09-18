Read full article on original website
“Come Inside the Fences and Experience Bowman”: BowmanFest 2022JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in KentuckyTravel Maven
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in IndianaTravel MavenNew Albany, IN
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted ExpeditionsLouisville, KY
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
WHAS 11
Louisville restaurant closing its doors in Shelby Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While a Louisville restaurant is closing the doors to its brick-and-mortar shop Wednesday, they aren’t going out of business. In a recent Facebook post, Red Top Hotdogs announced they are closing their doors Wednesday after their “final shift of service.” They will serve their last hot dogs at the restaurant from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
WLKY.com
For first time ever, BowmanFest in Louisville will have an airshow
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Keep your eyes on the skies: BowmanFest is once again landing in Louisville. This year's two-day aviation festival will feature a first for Bowman Field. In addition to learning about historic aircrafts, those who attend will have a chance to watch a thrilling airshow complete with smoke, formations and maneuvers by first-class pilots.
wdrb.com
Louisville hosting annual Women of Color conference for the first time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A national organization dedicated to improving diversity and inclusion in the workplace is hosting its annual conference in Louisville. DiversityInc hosted the 5th annual Women of Color and Their Allies Conference on Tuesday. Humana is the host sponsor for the event, which held its launch party...
Downtown Louisville hotel fights against the city's food insecurity threat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Did you know your stay at the Omni Hotel could help a family in need?. Since 2016, the hotel and resort company has been working with food banks to end hunger. The mission, "Say Goodnight to Hunger", made its way to Louisville when the Omni's downtown...
wdrb.com
Bourbon & Beyond sets attendance record, announces dates for 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bourbon & Beyond set a new attendance record during the four-day music festival hosted last weekend in Louisville. More than 140,000 people attended the festival at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center, according to a news release. It was the first time the festival that features music, bourbon, food and art was held for four days.
Atlanta based developer buys hundreds of apartment units across West Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A developer out of Atlanta has purchased over 300 units in West Louisville in a nearly $30 million deal. Some are raising concerns, wondering what the transition from a local to corporate landlord will do for West Louisville residents. The deal cost Atlanta-based developer Benimax $27...
Louisville mental health awareness music festival aims to 'help mankind' in late son's name
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In their first year with a new name, 'The Big Stomp' is preparing the celebrate their 6th year far out in Southeast Jefferson county. It began as 'Petefest,' the largest mental health focused music festival in the country. Organizers know taking care of your mental health...
styleblueprint.com
FACE of Louisville: Emily Heyde of Fork & Barrel + Morning Fork
Emily Heyde knows brunch. Her extensive experience in special events, catering, and management eventually led her down the path to becoming a restaurateur with her husband, Executive Chef Geoffrey Heyde. Today, the couple own Fork & Barrel and Morning Fork; one restaurant serves refined Southern fare, while the other is known for its fun and funky brunch events — and the two merged under one roof earlier this year. Meet our newest FACE of Louisville, Emily Heyde!
WLKY.com
Ramsi's Café on the World closes its Norton Commons location
PROSPECT, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A longstanding restaurant has shut down its East Louisville location,according to Louisville Business First. Ramsi's Cafe on the World, which started in the Highlands, opened a second location at 10639 Meeting St. in Prospect in July 2021. Ramsi's Norton Commons was located in a 4,000-square-foot space previously occupied by the Verbena Cafe.
Halloween Events around Louisville
Louisville loves Halloween. There are so many events for kids of all ages and many are free. We even have a Halloween parade!
Louisville boutique launches first 'Click & Mortar' shopping experience
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville boutique is launching the city's first "Click & Mortar" shopping experience. PinkTag Boutique, a women's clothing shop, will be hosting their grand opening at their new store in Oxmoor Mall’s Center Gate on Oct. 1. PinkTag representatives said their new store will provide...
Heart Walk returns to Big Four Bridge after pandemic hiatus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The American Heart Association’s Heart Walk returned in person for the first time since the pandemic. The lawn of the Big Four Bridge was packed Saturday morning to mark the 30th anniversary of the walk. Participants could choose to walk either a one-mile or three-mile...
Radio Ink
Bob & Tom On The Road
The Bob & Tom Show got out of the studio and took a trip to Louisville, KY. The syndicated morning show visited affiliate WQMF-FM to help the station kick-off two weekends of rock festivals. iHeart’s 95.7 QMF hosted Bob & Tom to mark the two festivals, “Bourbon & Beyond” and...
Simmons College dedicates old Central High building; now known as Ida B. Wells Hall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Simmons College of Kentucky is bringing a piece of Louisville history back to life. The school dedicated the old Central High School near the Limerick neighborhood on Thursday. Simmons said it will now become the Ida B. Wells Hall, named after the prominent journalist and early...
In Your Backyard: Old Louisville Whiskey brings new flair to booming bourbon industry
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is home to some of the biggest producers in the bourbon industry. But smaller names, like Old Louisville Whiskey, are looking to make their own mark. The company just pushed out its first small batch release of 2500 bottles last month. They were blended from...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is a Louisville park's pond allowed to fester with algae?
Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Updated: 22 hours ago. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Officials identify man, woman killed...
'The kids can kind of all grow up together': Southern Indiana parents react to Greater Clark County Schools new plan
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A school district in southern Indiana is changing course after parents raised concerns. Greater Clark County Schools originally planned to move Parkview Middle School away from downtown, which would have created a longer commute for families in the downtown area. Tuesday, the district announced its...
wdrb.com
1 injured in shooting at Camp Taylor Park, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after a shooting at Camp Taylor Park on Tuesday evening. According to LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff, officers responded on a report of a shooting at Camp Taylor Park in the area of Poplar Level Road and Lincoln Avenue. Officers then located a...
Part of new Indiana firehouse collapses, no injuries reported
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There was a construction accident at the site of the new firehouse in New Albany on Monday. In a Facebook post, it shows part of the new firehouse being built along Charlestown Road collapsed. No injuries were reported, but it did cause damage to the frame.
This event will be Louisville's only trick-or-treat attraction featuring hot air balloons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Ultimate Halloween Fest, presented by Louisville Halloween, is moving their Halloween Balloon Glow event from Pope Lick Park to Lynn Family Stadium. Ten hot air balloons will be on site, with two of them offering tethered rides for an additional fee. There will also be a balloon set up in front of the stadium if families would like to take a commemorative photo.
WHAS11
