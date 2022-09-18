ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS 11

Louisville restaurant closing its doors in Shelby Park neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While a Louisville restaurant is closing the doors to its brick-and-mortar shop Wednesday, they aren’t going out of business. In a recent Facebook post, Red Top Hotdogs announced they are closing their doors Wednesday after their “final shift of service.” They will serve their last hot dogs at the restaurant from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

For first time ever, BowmanFest in Louisville will have an airshow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Keep your eyes on the skies: BowmanFest is once again landing in Louisville. This year's two-day aviation festival will feature a first for Bowman Field. In addition to learning about historic aircrafts, those who attend will have a chance to watch a thrilling airshow complete with smoke, formations and maneuvers by first-class pilots.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville hosting annual Women of Color conference for the first time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A national organization dedicated to improving diversity and inclusion in the workplace is hosting its annual conference in Louisville. DiversityInc hosted the 5th annual Women of Color and Their Allies Conference on Tuesday. Humana is the host sponsor for the event, which held its launch party...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Bourbon & Beyond sets attendance record, announces dates for 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bourbon & Beyond set a new attendance record during the four-day music festival hosted last weekend in Louisville. More than 140,000 people attended the festival at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center, according to a news release. It was the first time the festival that features music, bourbon, food and art was held for four days.
LOUISVILLE, KY
styleblueprint.com

FACE of Louisville: Emily Heyde of Fork & Barrel + Morning Fork

Emily Heyde knows brunch. Her extensive experience in special events, catering, and management eventually led her down the path to becoming a restaurateur with her husband, Executive Chef Geoffrey Heyde. Today, the couple own Fork & Barrel and Morning Fork; one restaurant serves refined Southern fare, while the other is known for its fun and funky brunch events — and the two merged under one roof earlier this year. Meet our newest FACE of Louisville, Emily Heyde!
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Ramsi's Café on the World closes its Norton Commons location

PROSPECT, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A longstanding restaurant has shut down its East Louisville location,according to Louisville Business First. Ramsi's Cafe on the World, which started in the Highlands, opened a second location at 10639 Meeting St. in Prospect in July 2021. Ramsi's Norton Commons was located in a 4,000-square-foot space previously occupied by the Verbena Cafe.
PROSPECT, KY
WHAS11

Heart Walk returns to Big Four Bridge after pandemic hiatus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The American Heart Association’s Heart Walk returned in person for the first time since the pandemic. The lawn of the Big Four Bridge was packed Saturday morning to mark the 30th anniversary of the walk. Participants could choose to walk either a one-mile or three-mile...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Radio Ink

Bob & Tom On The Road

The Bob & Tom Show got out of the studio and took a trip to Louisville, KY. The syndicated morning show visited affiliate WQMF-FM to help the station kick-off two weekends of rock festivals. iHeart’s 95.7 QMF hosted Bob & Tom to mark the two festivals, “Bourbon & Beyond” and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why is a Louisville park's pond allowed to fester with algae?

Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Updated: 22 hours ago. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Officials identify man, woman killed...
wdrb.com

1 injured in shooting at Camp Taylor Park, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after a shooting at Camp Taylor Park on Tuesday evening. According to LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff, officers responded on a report of a shooting at Camp Taylor Park in the area of Poplar Level Road and Lincoln Avenue. Officers then located a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

This event will be Louisville's only trick-or-treat attraction featuring hot air balloons

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Ultimate Halloween Fest, presented by Louisville Halloween, is moving their Halloween Balloon Glow event from Pope Lick Park to Lynn Family Stadium. Ten hot air balloons will be on site, with two of them offering tethered rides for an additional fee. There will also be a balloon set up in front of the stadium if families would like to take a commemorative photo.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
