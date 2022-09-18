ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Fan Perspective: Arizona vs. North Dakota State

Sunday soapbox with Scott time. I didn't think there would be a fanbase that would annoy me more than Normal, but here we are. I don't think I remember fans of an opposing team coming at me that weren't fans of a traditional rival of sorts where I was celebrating a win. Maybe after the TCU basketball game last year is the only thing close. Yes, I was trolling a smidge, but that's what I do, and I can take it, but wow, these NDSU fans are wild.
FARGO, ND
Eastern Progress

Wildcats standout Cate Reese medically cleared after 'really slow' recovery from shoulder surgery

Cate Reese will be on the court with her teammates when the Arizona Wildcats begin practicing next week. Reese was medically cleared on Monday, nearly seven months after dislocating her shoulder in a Feb. 20 game against Washington State. Reese returned to play in the NCAA Tournament, then underwent surgery to repair a significantly torn labrum and torn tendons.
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Old Tucson: Piece of Arizona history set to reopen

The movie set and theme park known as Old Tucson has looked more like a ghost town in recent years, but now, a new owner is breathing new life into this Arizona icon. FOX 10 Photojournalists Joe Tillman and Brian Kae have more.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Health Inspectors Hit Arizona Stadium With 7 Critical Violations

U of A Stadium was hit with several health violations.Ani Kolleshi/Unsplash. Football season is back in full swing, and the Arizona Wildcats have already doubled their total win count from last season. With the Pac-12 schedule about to rev up and night games starting to cool down, it is a perfect time to head out to Arizona Stadium and catch a game. And nothing goes better with a game than concession food. Like every other restaurant, processing plant, and food truck, because food is prepared within the facility the stands are the subject of inspections from the health inspectors here in Tucson. In fact, each stand receives an individual grade. Inspections for the food stands were performed on September 10, and the stadium saw a number of critical infractions.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson will leave CAP water in Lake Mead for a price

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The city of Tucson has announced it will leave 30,000-acre feet of its Central Arizona Project water allotment in Lake Mead to help shore up the ailing water body. The city has an allotment of 144,000-acre feet annually but uses only about 100,000. In the...
TUCSON, AZ
cowboystatedaily.com

Tucson Police May Charge Luke Bell’s Fentanyl Supplier With Manslaughter

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If police find out who sold or gave Luke Bell the fentanyl that killed him, that person may be charged with manslaughter. Bell, 32, died Aug. 26 after going missing in Tucson, Arizona. He was a Wyoming-raised country music singer and...
TUCSON, AZ
nevalleynews.org

Blake Masters offends some Arizona veterans

Some Tucson veterans gathered on Friday to show disdain for comments made by U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters—saying Blake Masters “isn’t a fit representative for the more than half a million veterans in Arizona.”. Masters has never served in the military, but he’s not been shy about...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Staying hot, dry, and breezy through the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mostly sunny skies and gusty afternoon winds are in the forecast again Sunday as high temperatures in Tucson flirt with the 100° mark. With an upper-level high developing over the Southern Plains and a low pushing in from the West Coast, moisture will move in from Mexico over the next few days. Spots east of Tucson will see storm chances by Monday afternoon, with a better coverage across southern Arizona Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures, as a result, will drop back near climate normals by mid-week.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man missing from Sahuarita

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sahuarita police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who was reported missing earlier this week. Officers say 70-year-old Leonard Baker was last seen around 11 a.m. Sept. 9 at his home. He was reported missing the next day. His truck...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

This Tucson mom and son are competing on TV's 'Lego Masters' this week

For most, the thought of assembling a Lego set with thousands of pieces is anxiety-inducing. But Liam Mohajeri Norris is not most people. He welcomes the challenge, describing Lego building as relaxing. Now, just 13 years after getting his first Lego set at 6 years old, the University of Arizona...
TUCSON, AZ

