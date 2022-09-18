Read full article on original website
Fan Perspective: Arizona vs. North Dakota State
Sunday soapbox with Scott time. I didn't think there would be a fanbase that would annoy me more than Normal, but here we are. I don't think I remember fans of an opposing team coming at me that weren't fans of a traditional rival of sorts where I was celebrating a win. Maybe after the TCU basketball game last year is the only thing close. Yes, I was trolling a smidge, but that's what I do, and I can take it, but wow, these NDSU fans are wild.
Eastern Progress
Photos: Arizona Wildcats hold off North Dakota State Bison, college football
The Arizona Wildcats defeated North Dakota State Bison, 31-28, in a non-conference football game at Arizona Stadium on Sept. 17, 2022. Originally published on tucson.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Eastern Progress
Wildcats standout Cate Reese medically cleared after 'really slow' recovery from shoulder surgery
Cate Reese will be on the court with her teammates when the Arizona Wildcats begin practicing next week. Reese was medically cleared on Monday, nearly seven months after dislocating her shoulder in a Feb. 20 game against Washington State. Reese returned to play in the NCAA Tournament, then underwent surgery to repair a significantly torn labrum and torn tendons.
fox10phoenix.com
Old Tucson: Piece of Arizona history set to reopen
The movie set and theme park known as Old Tucson has looked more like a ghost town in recent years, but now, a new owner is breathing new life into this Arizona icon. FOX 10 Photojournalists Joe Tillman and Brian Kae have more.
Health Inspectors Hit Arizona Stadium With 7 Critical Violations
U of A Stadium was hit with several health violations.Ani Kolleshi/Unsplash. Football season is back in full swing, and the Arizona Wildcats have already doubled their total win count from last season. With the Pac-12 schedule about to rev up and night games starting to cool down, it is a perfect time to head out to Arizona Stadium and catch a game. And nothing goes better with a game than concession food. Like every other restaurant, processing plant, and food truck, because food is prepared within the facility the stands are the subject of inspections from the health inspectors here in Tucson. In fact, each stand receives an individual grade. Inspections for the food stands were performed on September 10, and the stadium saw a number of critical infractions.
KOLD-TV
Tucson will leave CAP water in Lake Mead for a price
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The city of Tucson has announced it will leave 30,000-acre feet of its Central Arizona Project water allotment in Lake Mead to help shore up the ailing water body. The city has an allotment of 144,000-acre feet annually but uses only about 100,000. In the...
2 Arizona Eateries Named Among The Top 50 Best New Restaurants In America
Bon Appétit compiled a list of America's best new restaurants.
Chandler, Tucson & Phoenix eateries land on New York Times' best restaurant list
Arizona eateries from Phoenix, Chandler and Tucson were some of the New York Times favorite restaurants of 2022. Here’s what local restaurants made the list.
cowboystatedaily.com
Tucson Police May Charge Luke Bell’s Fentanyl Supplier With Manslaughter
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If police find out who sold or gave Luke Bell the fentanyl that killed him, that person may be charged with manslaughter. Bell, 32, died Aug. 26 after going missing in Tucson, Arizona. He was a Wyoming-raised country music singer and...
nevalleynews.org
Blake Masters offends some Arizona veterans
Some Tucson veterans gathered on Friday to show disdain for comments made by U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters—saying Blake Masters “isn’t a fit representative for the more than half a million veterans in Arizona.”. Masters has never served in the military, but he’s not been shy about...
KOLD-TV
‘There’s no doubt it’s serious’: Tucson water expert weighs in on looming crisis
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This monsoon season has been a good one for Arizona. But, even with all the rain and an ongoing water crisis many still have questions. Cities are being told to conserve water, and others saying this is just the beginning. “You just can’t sugar...
KOLD-TV
DAY 5: DNA expert weighs in, says Christopher Clements “cannot be excluded as contributor” from evidence found
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The murder trial of accused Tucson child killer 40-year-old Christopher Clements continued Tuesday, Sept. 20, with more witnesses and experts taking the stand. So far, the state has called 15 witnesses to the stand. Clements is facing several charges for allegedly kidnapping and killing...
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Staying hot, dry, and breezy through the weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mostly sunny skies and gusty afternoon winds are in the forecast again Sunday as high temperatures in Tucson flirt with the 100° mark. With an upper-level high developing over the Southern Plains and a low pushing in from the West Coast, moisture will move in from Mexico over the next few days. Spots east of Tucson will see storm chances by Monday afternoon, with a better coverage across southern Arizona Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures, as a result, will drop back near climate normals by mid-week.
thisistucson.com
Find concerts, car shows and eating contests at the South Tucson Family Festival this weekend
A large family festival is making its upscaled debut in South Tucson this weekend with a jam-packed concert lineup, car show, family activities and eating contests. The South Tucson Family Festival returns 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 24-25 at the Tucson Greyhound Park located at 2601 S. Third Ave.
KOLD-TV
Cyclists to kick off El Tour de Tucson with El Tour Loop de Loop on Saturday
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cyclists are gearing up for the sixth annual El Tour Loop de Loop, the official kickoff of Banner UMC’s El Tour de Tucson. Organizers say the Loop de Loop is a great opportunity to get out and spend time with the whole family.
KOLD-TV
Man missing from Sahuarita
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sahuarita police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who was reported missing earlier this week. Officers say 70-year-old Leonard Baker was last seen around 11 a.m. Sept. 9 at his home. He was reported missing the next day. His truck...
Agents save hiker suffering from heat injury in Pima Canyon
Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) says Search and Rescue unit agents found a person in need of help during a hike.
This 1954 Arizona Rental Home Is a Gorgeous Vintage Spanish Colonial Cottage
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Name: Melanie Wagner, husband, Scott, and our cava-poo puppy, Major. Location: Tucson, Arizona. Type of home: Vintage Spanish Colonial. Size: 1,632 square feet.
thisistucson.com
This Tucson mom and son are competing on TV's 'Lego Masters' this week
For most, the thought of assembling a Lego set with thousands of pieces is anxiety-inducing. But Liam Mohajeri Norris is not most people. He welcomes the challenge, describing Lego building as relaxing. Now, just 13 years after getting his first Lego set at 6 years old, the University of Arizona...
At least 1 Person Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Tucson’s south side on Tuesday evening. The officials reported that three vehicles were involved in a crash near the [..]
