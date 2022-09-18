Here is what Arkansas-Pine Bluff coach Doc Gamble and the Golden Lions had to say after their 63-7 loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday. "I thought we did more damage to ourselves than what they did. I thought man-to-man we were alright for a while, but you can't start out by shooting yourself in the foot. They bottled us up; I thought we had a good plan, but our focus wasn't so much with their defensive guys, but their offense and how explosive their offense is. We tried to slow the game down a little bit to limit.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO