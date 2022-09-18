Read full article on original website
KARK
Arkansas’ 2023 football schedule released
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will open the 2023 football season in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium against Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2. The Hogs will then return to Razorback Stadium to host Kent State on Sept. 9 and then BYU on Sept. 16. The final nonconference game won’t be played until Saturday, Nov. 18, when FIU comes to Fayetteville.
ocolly.com
Trojan Horse: What Arkansas-Pine Bluff had to say following the loss
Here is what Arkansas-Pine Bluff coach Doc Gamble and the Golden Lions had to say after their 63-7 loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday. "I thought we did more damage to ourselves than what they did. I thought man-to-man we were alright for a while, but you can't start out by shooting yourself in the foot. They bottled us up; I thought we had a good plan, but our focus wasn't so much with their defensive guys, but their offense and how explosive their offense is. We tried to slow the game down a little bit to limit.
Hogs play Crimson Tide on THV11 in SEC showdown
ARKANSAS, USA — WOO PIG! We now know the time, date, place, and channel where the #10 ranked Razorbacks will take on the #2 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide!. The Hogs will square off with the Nick Saban-led Crimson Tide Oct. 1 at 2:30 p.m. on CBS. The Razorbacks will host Alabama at home, with both teams hitting the field at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
nwahomepage.com
Hoop Hogs notebook: Practice updates, rotation speculation, standouts, more
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks have only a few more days of limited practices before ramping up their on-court practice time and instruction the following week as they increase preparations for the 2022-23 college basketball regular season that is now just seven weeks away. With four hours of...
bestofarkansassports.com
Vegas’ Opening Line for Arkansas vs Texas A&M Smacks of Overreaction
Overreactions. They’re big in sports. Imagine the meltdown that would have occurred had Arkansas lost to Bobby Petrino and Missouri State on Saturday night. Heck, even Sam Pittman acknowledged things would have been disastrous afterward. Not Jack-Crowe-resigns disastrous, but spectacularly miserable, nonetheless. Instead, the specter of Petrino’s motorcycle wreck...
News On 6
Amazing Oklahomans: Lee Guess
We are remembering an Amazing Oklahoman Monday. Ponca City Schools said former coach Lee Guess has passed away. The district said he served as a lay coach in basketball, football and the head track coach through the years. PCPS said he made an impact on many student athletes.
News On 6
Group Of Female Athletes Filing Lawsuit Against UCO
The group said the University of Central Oklahoma broke federal law by treating female athletes differently than their male counterparts. The Title IX lawsuit filed by members of the UCO Women's Track & Field team said, among other issues, UCO didn't provide the team proper uniforms, requiring them to wear mismatched clothes during meets.
Beyond Meat COO arrested for biting man’s nose near Razorback Stadium
A food company executive was arrested on a pair of charges after reportedly biting a man's nose in a parking garage in Fayetteville on Saturday night.
The Daily South
12-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Black College Student In Oklahoma History
A 12-year-old boy from Oklahoma City recently became the youngest black college student in Oklahoma history. Elijah Muhammad Jr. started his freshman year at Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) last month. He's currently enrolled in three classes as part of his major, cyber security. Elijah Jr. told KFOR that he...
Three Oklahoma high school students killed in vehicle crash
Three northeastern Oklahoma high school students were killed when the vehicle they were in crashed into a tree Thursday, police said.
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Bakeries in Little Rock, Arkansas
If you’re in the mood for some delicious baking, then you’ll want to check out one of these amazing bakeries in Little Rock, Arkansas!. From cookies and cakes to pies and pastries, these bakeries have something for everyone. And with so many delicious options to choose from, you’re...
News On 6
City Of Tulsa Says Zink Dam, Whitewater Channel Nearly Halfway Done
The City of Tulsa said it is about halfway finished with some big developments to the Arkansas River, including adding a lake and a whitewater channel. Mayor G.T. Bynum on Monday shared a computer rendering of the work being done. He said this work will transform the way Tulsans enjoy the river, in ways that some have envisioned for decades. By this time next year, the city expects people to be doing things like kayaking, inner tubing and even surfing in a whitewater channel next to Gathering Place.
News On 6
Doctor On Call: Bullying & Difficulties Returning To School
TULSA, Okla. - The doctor is in and this time it is the pediatrician Dr. Robert Wittrock from Ascension Saint John Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine. With the kids back in school we're talking about bullying and other issues kids can face when returning t to the classroom.
Truck hauling 105 cattle overturns in Oklahoma City, troopers say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A cattle hauler carrying 105 cattle overturned on Sunday in Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Troopers said the truck overturned just after 10:30 a.m. on I-44 northbound at Southwest 59th Street. Troopers said in a press release the 105 cattle are being loaded into...
Meet the ‘Malvern first’ mayoral candidate
MALVERN, Ark. – Jason Lambel Sr. has lived in Malvern for 10 years, and he is one of three candidates for Malvern Mayor. He has six sons and 13 grandchildren, and has lived in several different states before settling in the “Brick Capital of the World.”
Missing Arkansas Man Is First Of Three Sons Beloved Mother Has Lost
Brenda Brown knows pain. She has lost three sons. 23-year-old Dwayne Edwin Martin is one of them. Dwayne was discharged from the United States Marine Corps. On December 11, 1987, Dwayne told his mother goodbye and left their home in the 300 block of Elm Street North Little Rock, Arkansas for work. He left his job at Rob's Place, a diner in Sherwood, Arkansas, after cashing his $148 paycheck around 10:00 pm with an unknown individual, the Charley Project reports.
News On 6
Large Wildfire Takes Out Barn Near Langston University
A wildfire burned Monday afternoon in Logan County. The fire was reported near Hiwassee Road between County Road 76 to the north and College Avenue to the south. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the fire as it burned down one barn, but others area of the property were also on fire.
KATV
Central Arkansas Re-entry Coalition hosts annual Rights After Wrongs event
(Little Rock, KATV) — The Central Arkansas Re-Entry Coalition and the City of Little Rock held their annual Rights After Wrongs event this weekend at Henderson Middle School. With the help of multiple partnering organizations, Rights After Wrongs is a yearly event that provides a second chance for those...
Violent weekend in Little Rock brings homicide total to 59
A violent weekend in the Capital City leaves many wondering when it will all end.
News On 6
Tulsa Police Arrest Man After Responding To Domestic Violence Call
Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of strangling a woman in an apartment near 71st and Yale. Police said they could hear a woman screaming when they got to the apartment complex on Monday. Experts said strangulation can lead to even more violence, and said a person willing to strangle...
