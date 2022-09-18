ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

KARK

Arkansas’ 2023 football schedule released

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will open the 2023 football season in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium against Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2. The Hogs will then return to Razorback Stadium to host Kent State on Sept. 9 and then BYU on Sept. 16. The final nonconference game won’t be played until Saturday, Nov. 18, when FIU comes to Fayetteville.
ocolly.com

Trojan Horse: What Arkansas-Pine Bluff had to say following the loss

Here is what Arkansas-Pine Bluff coach Doc Gamble and the Golden Lions had to say after their 63-7 loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday. "I thought we did more damage to ourselves than what they did. I thought man-to-man we were alright for a while, but you can't start out by shooting yourself in the foot. They bottled us up; I thought we had a good plan, but our focus wasn't so much with their defensive guys, but their offense and how explosive their offense is. We tried to slow the game down a little bit to limit.
THV11

Hogs play Crimson Tide on THV11 in SEC showdown

ARKANSAS, USA — WOO PIG! We now know the time, date, place, and channel where the #10 ranked Razorbacks will take on the #2 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide!. The Hogs will square off with the Nick Saban-led Crimson Tide Oct. 1 at 2:30 p.m. on CBS. The Razorbacks will host Alabama at home, with both teams hitting the field at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
bestofarkansassports.com

Vegas’ Opening Line for Arkansas vs Texas A&M Smacks of Overreaction

Overreactions. They’re big in sports. Imagine the meltdown that would have occurred had Arkansas lost to Bobby Petrino and Missouri State on Saturday night. Heck, even Sam Pittman acknowledged things would have been disastrous afterward. Not Jack-Crowe-resigns disastrous, but spectacularly miserable, nonetheless. Instead, the specter of Petrino’s motorcycle wreck...
News On 6

Amazing Oklahomans: Lee Guess

We are remembering an Amazing Oklahoman Monday. Ponca City Schools said former coach Lee Guess has passed away. The district said he served as a lay coach in basketball, football and the head track coach through the years. PCPS said he made an impact on many student athletes.
News On 6

Group Of Female Athletes Filing Lawsuit Against UCO

The group said the University of Central Oklahoma broke federal law by treating female athletes differently than their male counterparts. The Title IX lawsuit filed by members of the UCO Women's Track & Field team said, among other issues, UCO didn't provide the team proper uniforms, requiring them to wear mismatched clothes during meets.
The Daily South

12-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Black College Student In Oklahoma History

A 12-year-old boy from Oklahoma City recently became the youngest black college student in Oklahoma history. Elijah Muhammad Jr. started his freshman year at Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) last month. He's currently enrolled in three classes as part of his major, cyber security. Elijah Jr. told KFOR that he...
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Bakeries in Little Rock, Arkansas

If you’re in the mood for some delicious baking, then you’ll want to check out one of these amazing bakeries in Little Rock, Arkansas!. From cookies and cakes to pies and pastries, these bakeries have something for everyone. And with so many delicious options to choose from, you’re...
News On 6

City Of Tulsa Says Zink Dam, Whitewater Channel Nearly Halfway Done

The City of Tulsa said it is about halfway finished with some big developments to the Arkansas River, including adding a lake and a whitewater channel. Mayor G.T. Bynum on Monday shared a computer rendering of the work being done. He said this work will transform the way Tulsans enjoy the river, in ways that some have envisioned for decades. By this time next year, the city expects people to be doing things like kayaking, inner tubing and even surfing in a whitewater channel next to Gathering Place.
#Oklahoma State#Cowboys#Golden Lions#American Football#Fcs
News On 6

Doctor On Call: Bullying & Difficulties Returning To School

TULSA, Okla. - The doctor is in and this time it is the pediatrician Dr. Robert Wittrock from Ascension Saint John Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine. With the kids back in school we're talking about bullying and other issues kids can face when returning t to the classroom.
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Missing Arkansas Man Is First Of Three Sons Beloved Mother Has Lost

Brenda Brown knows pain. She has lost three sons. 23-year-old Dwayne Edwin Martin is one of them. Dwayne was discharged from the United States Marine Corps. On December 11, 1987, Dwayne told his mother goodbye and left their home in the 300 block of Elm Street North Little Rock, Arkansas for work. He left his job at Rob's Place, a diner in Sherwood, Arkansas, after cashing his $148 paycheck around 10:00 pm with an unknown individual, the Charley Project reports.
News On 6

Large Wildfire Takes Out Barn Near Langston University

A wildfire burned Monday afternoon in Logan County. The fire was reported near Hiwassee Road between County Road 76 to the north and College Avenue to the south. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the fire as it burned down one barn, but others area of the property were also on fire.
News On 6

Tulsa Police Arrest Man After Responding To Domestic Violence Call

Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of strangling a woman in an apartment near 71st and Yale. Police said they could hear a woman screaming when they got to the apartment complex on Monday. Experts said strangulation can lead to even more violence, and said a person willing to strangle...
