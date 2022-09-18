Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Wire Theft After Authorities Install Cameras at Business Experiencing Numerous Burglaries. Sulphur, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 19, 2022, that on Saturday, September 17, at around 5:30 a.m., CPSO deputies were summoned to a business on Highway 1256 in Sulphur, Louisiana, in connection to a burglary in progress. Due to numerous burglaries at the business, CPSO investigators had previously installed video cameras on the premises and were notified that morning of unknown individuals on the property.

