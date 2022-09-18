ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WWL

Slidell police negotiate surrender after man refuses arrest warrant

SLIDELL, La. — U.S. Marshals attempted to serve a warrant when a man barricaded himself inside an apartment, on Wednesday morning, with his girlfriend and two children inside. The marshals and Slidell Police gave residents at the Canterbury and Loft apartments at 300 block of Spartan the all-clear, after...
SLIDELL, LA
WWL

Sheriff reveals design flaw allowed inmate to escape Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex

THIBODAUX, La. — Some soap, a drain, and an opportunity were all a Lafourche Parish inmate needed to escape from jail last week. The sheriff called it a design flaw. When the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex was built in 2019, Sheriff Craig Webre never thought a small water drain in one of the recreational areas could be a pathway to freedom. It’s an opening about the size of a regular manila envelope, meant to allow rainwater to escape.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Wire Theft After Authorities Install Cameras at Business Experiencing Numerous Burglaries

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Wire Theft After Authorities Install Cameras at Business Experiencing Numerous Burglaries. Sulphur, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 19, 2022, that on Saturday, September 17, at around 5:30 a.m., CPSO deputies were summoned to a business on Highway 1256 in Sulphur, Louisiana, in connection to a burglary in progress. Due to numerous burglaries at the business, CPSO investigators had previously installed video cameras on the premises and were notified that morning of unknown individuals on the property.
SULPHUR, LA
WWL

Shelter-in-place order issued at Slidell apartment complex

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell police have issued a shelter-in place order for residents of the Canterbury/The Lofts Apartments. The complex is directly across the street from Salmen High School. Police say a barricaded subject is the reason for the order. Residents are implored follow the order until police have...
SLIDELL, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Who Was Member of Large Drug Trafficking Organization Sentenced to 14 Years in Connection with Trafficking Cocaine and Crack

Member of Large Drug Trafficking Organization Sentenced to 168 Months in Federal Prison for Drug Trafficking. Louisiana Man Who Was Member of Large Drug Trafficking Organization Sentenced to 14 Years in Connection with Trafficking Cocaine and Crack. Louisiana – On September 19, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr....
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Sentenced to Prison for Receiving More than $61,000 in Social Security Funds in the Name of a Deceased Relative

Louisiana Woman Sentenced to Prison for Receiving More than $61,000 in Social Security Funds in the Name of a Deceased Relative. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 20, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Catherine Campbell Williams, age 69, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Woman killed in Treme double shooting ID'd by New Orleans Coroner

A woman who was found dead in a Treme home last week was identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as 31-year-old Ashley Myles. Neighbors called the New Orleans Police Department at around 7:15 p.m. on Sept.13 and asked for a wellness check at a home in the 2200 block of Dumaine Street. Responding officers said they found Myles and a man, later identified by the coroner as 68-year-old Leonard Roundtree, inside.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Early Morning Crash on LA 135 Claims the Life of Unrestrained Louisiana Teen

Early Morning Crash on LA 135 Claims the Life of Unrestrained Louisiana Teen. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on September 17, 2022, that shortly after 12:45 a.m., LSP Troop F began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 135, south of J.J. Hatton Road. Hunter Z. Graham, 18, of Winnsboro, Louisiana, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was killed.
WINNSBORO, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project

Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – On September 17, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that in January 2022, the Caddo Parish Constable’s Office requested the LSP Bureau of Investigations Bossier City Field Office (LSP BCFO) to investigate an accusation of fraud by a public officer. The public official was named Mooringsport Mayor William Chester Coffman, 54.
CADDO PARISH, LA
