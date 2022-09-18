Read full article on original website
Slidell police negotiate surrender after man refuses arrest warrant
SLIDELL, La. — U.S. Marshals attempted to serve a warrant when a man barricaded himself inside an apartment, on Wednesday morning, with his girlfriend and two children inside. The marshals and Slidell Police gave residents at the Canterbury and Loft apartments at 300 block of Spartan the all-clear, after...
2 boaters and dog rescued from overturned boat in Louisiana
Watchstanders were dispatched to the location and found an overturned 21-foot center console boat with two people and one dog on the hull.
Judge denies motion to postpone trial for man accused of killing NOPD officer
NEW ORLEANS — The trial of a man accused of killing a New Orleans police officer will move forward despite objections from the defense. Opening statements were delayed in the Officer Marcus McNeil murder trial after the attorneys for accused killer Darren Bridges claimed that African-Americans were under-represented in the jury pool.
wbrz.com
Model from Baton Rouge left paralyzed after deadly out-of-state crash
BATON ROUGE - A recent college graduate and granddaughter of a Louisiana lawmaker was on a trip pursuing her modeling career when she was involved in a major crash in another state. Diamond Jonise was reportedly on a cross-country trip to participate in New York Fashion Week with other aspiring...
Sheriff reveals design flaw allowed inmate to escape Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex
THIBODAUX, La. — Some soap, a drain, and an opportunity were all a Lafourche Parish inmate needed to escape from jail last week. The sheriff called it a design flaw. When the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex was built in 2019, Sheriff Craig Webre never thought a small water drain in one of the recreational areas could be a pathway to freedom. It’s an opening about the size of a regular manila envelope, meant to allow rainwater to escape.
Distress call turned violent after boater reportedly fired shots at Coast Guard helicopter
As the aircrew attempted to lower down a radio to the person, they reportedly pointed what looked like a gun at the helicopter, according to the Coast Guard
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Wire Theft After Authorities Install Cameras at Business Experiencing Numerous Burglaries
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Wire Theft After Authorities Install Cameras at Business Experiencing Numerous Burglaries. Sulphur, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 19, 2022, that on Saturday, September 17, at around 5:30 a.m., CPSO deputies were summoned to a business on Highway 1256 in Sulphur, Louisiana, in connection to a burglary in progress. Due to numerous burglaries at the business, CPSO investigators had previously installed video cameras on the premises and were notified that morning of unknown individuals on the property.
Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on US 171 After an 18-Wheeler Collided with the Farm Tractor He Was Driving
Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on US 171 After an 18-Wheeler Collided with the Farm Tractor He Was Driving. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – On September 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 171 south of Noble, Louisiana, at around 1:20 p.m. Edwin G. Procell, 68, was killed in the accident.
Shelter-in-place order issued at Slidell apartment complex
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell police have issued a shelter-in place order for residents of the Canterbury/The Lofts Apartments. The complex is directly across the street from Salmen High School. Police say a barricaded subject is the reason for the order. Residents are implored follow the order until police have...
One woman killed, another wounded in New Orleans East shooting
NEW ORLEANS — One woman was killed and another wounded in a double shooting in New Orleans East Tuesday afternoon. According to New Orleans Police, both victims were found in the 7100 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 3:30 p.m. EMS declared one victim dead on the scene. The...
Louisiana Man Who Was Member of Large Drug Trafficking Organization Sentenced to 14 Years in Connection with Trafficking Cocaine and Crack
Member of Large Drug Trafficking Organization Sentenced to 168 Months in Federal Prison for Drug Trafficking. Louisiana Man Who Was Member of Large Drug Trafficking Organization Sentenced to 14 Years in Connection with Trafficking Cocaine and Crack. Louisiana – On September 19, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr....
Louisiana Woman Sentenced to Prison for Receiving More than $61,000 in Social Security Funds in the Name of a Deceased Relative
Louisiana Woman Sentenced to Prison for Receiving More than $61,000 in Social Security Funds in the Name of a Deceased Relative. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 20, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Catherine Campbell Williams, age 69, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
WAFB.com
Person detained after crash that killed 1, injured 2 others, officials say
Residents in Livingston, Ascension parishes express concern over new chemical plant heading their way. A chemical company based in East Baton Rouge Parish called Air Products plans to build a new plant in Ascension Parish. Family speaks out about daughter who was shot, killed at train crossing. Updated: 8 hours...
NOPD on the look out for two suspected of Louisa Street shooting
A woman was reportedly wounded during the incident, according to the NOPD. EMS took her to the hospital but her condition was not shared.
NOLA.com
Woman killed in Treme double shooting ID'd by New Orleans Coroner
A woman who was found dead in a Treme home last week was identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as 31-year-old Ashley Myles. Neighbors called the New Orleans Police Department at around 7:15 p.m. on Sept.13 and asked for a wellness check at a home in the 2200 block of Dumaine Street. Responding officers said they found Myles and a man, later identified by the coroner as 68-year-old Leonard Roundtree, inside.
Former NOPD Chief says Cantrell failed to pay settlement, files to reopen lawsuit
NEW ORLEANS — A lawsuit against the Cantrell administration that was settled last month could be reopened after the mayor allegedly failed to pay the settlement on time. One month ago, former police chief Warren Riley and Mayor LaToya Cantrell reached an agreement to settle a case claiming Cantrell yanked a job offer to him in 2018.
Early Morning Crash on LA 135 Claims the Life of Unrestrained Louisiana Teen
Early Morning Crash on LA 135 Claims the Life of Unrestrained Louisiana Teen. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on September 17, 2022, that shortly after 12:45 a.m., LSP Troop F began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 135, south of J.J. Hatton Road. Hunter Z. Graham, 18, of Winnsboro, Louisiana, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was killed.
54-year-old man in custody, expected to face charges after chase in Orange County ends in Louisiana
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A 54-year-old New Caney man is in the custody and could possibly face charges after chase that started in Orange County and ended in Louisiana. It happened on Saturday. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a report about a reckless driver on shortly around 12:55 p.m., Lt. Chuck Havard told 12News.
Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project
Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – On September 17, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that in January 2022, the Caddo Parish Constable’s Office requested the LSP Bureau of Investigations Bossier City Field Office (LSP BCFO) to investigate an accusation of fraud by a public officer. The public official was named Mooringsport Mayor William Chester Coffman, 54.
Alabama man shot to death over feud at Louisiana car dealership, police say
The man accused of shooting his co-worker dead Friday evening at the Hyundai of Slidell automobile dealership was arrested about four hours later. Slidell police said Brian Taylor, 23, was taken into custody just after 9 p.m. They booked him with manslaughter. Authorities identified the victim as Zakary Stewart, 22,...
