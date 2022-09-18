Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Diner in Pennsylvania According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Popular local grocery store in Lehigh County set to close this monthKristen WaltersLehigh County, PA
Allentown’s Liberty Bell Museum to Celebrate 60th AnniversaryLauren JessopAllentown, PA
DAR Chapter Celebrates Constitution Day in Easton, PALauren JessopEaston, PA
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Unbeaten Fleetwood boys soccer turns it on in second half of win at Muhlenberg
LAURELDALE, Pa. - Joshua Avila scored a pair of goals to lead Fleetwood to a 3-0 victory over Muhlenberg on Monday evening at Turf Field Stadium. Nate Herb got the Tigers rolling with a first half goal and Avila netted his fifth and sixth of the season in the final 40 minutes as Fleetwood improved to 8-0-1 on the season.
WFMZ-TV Online
Northwestern boys soccer improves to 11-0 following win over Saucon Valley
NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - Josh Zellner netted a hat trick and assisted on two other goals to lead unbeaten Northwestern to a 5-2 victory over Saucon Valley on Monday night. Zellner, a senior with 17 goals on the season, scored his first less than five minutes into the game off a cross from junior Matt Johnson. The second came midway through the first half and Jack Mauro put the Tigers (11-0) up 3-0 five minutes later.
HBCU Football: Jackson State, Virginia Union remain atop Gameday polls
Both Jackson State and Virginia Union are on top as HBCU Football rolls into Week Four, but there have been shakeups. The post HBCU Football: Jackson State, Virginia Union remain atop Gameday polls appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fleetwood @ Governor Mifflin girls soccer, 09.20.22
Fleetwood scores lone goal in win over Governor Mifflin. Fleetwood and Governor Mifflin took to the pitch on Tuesday night. The Tigers scoring the lone goal in this one picking up the 1-0 win.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Highland Springs unanimous #1 in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll
The Highland Springs High School Springers remain the #1 team in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
WTKR
At 3-0, Hampton prepares for first CAA showdown
HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Hampton is out to its best start in 15 years on the football field, but competition is about to jump up a notch for the Pirates, who are about to set sail in their new conference schedule. HU is 3-0 after Saturday's 17-7 win over Norfolk State...
13newsnow.com
Good Samaritan in Suffolk helps Colorado youth football team reunite with misplaced jerseys
Colorado youth football coach Chris Garcia ordered new team jerseys in July. He only just got them, thanks to the help of a nearby Suffolk worker.
WFMZ-TV Online
Stadium project giving students real-world experience
READING, Pa. — Workers are removing pieces of the past to open the proverbial door to the future of the longtime home of one of the most storied minor league franchises in baseball. "So, trying to be as gentle as we can to get the brick out of the...
RELATED PEOPLE
WFMZ-TV Online
Professional bull riders to return to Reading in 2023
READING, Pa. — After a 12-year hiatus, Reading is ready to rumble again with the return of professional bull-riding action. Professional Bull Riders announced Wednesday that its Velocity Tour will roll into town for a two-day PBR Reading Rumble at the Santander Arena in February. The showdown of man...
3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or travel there often and you also happen to love pizza then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below you'll find three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should absolutely visit next time you are craving some pizza. Once you try any of these places, you'll never want to have pizza from other places. It is that good!
Father of ODU student killed speaks out
Right now police are searching for a Norfolk man found guilty of several charges in the death of ODU student Christopher Cummings.
N.C. woman takes first trip to the beach ahead of 108th birthday
107-year-old Cassie Smith grew up in North Carolina and has never taken a trip to the ocean.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAVY News 10
Body recovered near James River Bridge
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A body was recovered Tuesday morning near the James River Bridge, and State Police said they believe the death was the result of suicide. Newport News dispatchers said the body was found near the bridge after they got a call at 7:52 Tuesday morning.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading launches citywide street-paving project
READING, Pa. — Drivers traveling through parts of Reading are in for a smoother ride. The city announced Wednesday that it has launched an autumn paving project that will see nearly four miles of streets resurfaced before winter sets in. Through Oct. 31, the city said its crews will...
Hampton Public Library site leads to adult toy store
Heather Young was looking for some sun exposure when she took her library card outside to renew some books online. What she got was too hot for the Hampton mom to handle.
NBC12
168th State Fair of Virginia returns Sept. 23- Oct. 2
DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The 168th State Fair of Virginia is back for annual fun for all Virginians!. The fair is a 10-day event kicking off Friday, Sept. 23 and runs until Sunday, Oct. 2, with live concerts, pig races, petting zoos, a big top circus and dozens of food vendors. There are also plenty of competitions with topics ranging from horticulture to culinary and creative arts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Firing range, new apartments coming to Fort Monroe
HAMPTON, Va. — Sitting on the outskirts of the City of Hampton with rich and long-standing history, the Fort Monroe site has been doing just that...sitting. Historic buildings that used to house enlisted soldiers have been empty for years while other older buildings are boarded up and slowly decaying.
ODU Police seeking suspects after bookstore doors destroyed
ODU Police are seeking the community's help in identifying individuals who they say were involved in an incident that resulted in multiple door and window panels at the university's bookstore being destroyed.
tvnewscheck.com
WAVY’s Don Roberts Retiring After 33 Years On Morning News
Don Roberts is retiring after 33 years behind the anchor desk at WAVY News 10 Today. “I am constantly in awe of what Don does to make our community a better place,” says Sarah Zak, WAVY’s news director. Don Roberts is retiring after 33 years behind the...
WAVY News 10
Pharrell hosting ‘Mighty Dream’ 3-day event in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Pharrell Williams is bringing back his forum event focused on diversity in business this November to Norfolk, this time over three days and with a new name. “Mighty Dream” will bring together business leaders with the goal of “advancing diversity, equity and inclusion within their...
Comments / 0