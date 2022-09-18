ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Unbeaten Fleetwood boys soccer turns it on in second half of win at Muhlenberg

LAURELDALE, Pa. - Joshua Avila scored a pair of goals to lead Fleetwood to a 3-0 victory over Muhlenberg on Monday evening at Turf Field Stadium. Nate Herb got the Tigers rolling with a first half goal and Avila netted his fifth and sixth of the season in the final 40 minutes as Fleetwood improved to 8-0-1 on the season.
FLEETWOOD, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Northwestern boys soccer improves to 11-0 following win over Saucon Valley

NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - Josh Zellner netted a hat trick and assisted on two other goals to lead unbeaten Northwestern to a 5-2 victory over Saucon Valley on Monday night. Zellner, a senior with 17 goals on the season, scored his first less than five minutes into the game off a cross from junior Matt Johnson. The second came midway through the first half and Jack Mauro put the Tigers (11-0) up 3-0 five minutes later.
HELLERTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Easton, PA
Sports
City
Easton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Williamsburg, VA
Local
Virginia Football
Williamsburg, VA
Football
Williamsburg, VA
Sports
Easton, PA
Football
City
Lafayette, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
WTKR

At 3-0, Hampton prepares for first CAA showdown

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Hampton is out to its best start in 15 years on the football field, but competition is about to jump up a notch for the Pirates, who are about to set sail in their new conference schedule. HU is 3-0 after Saturday's 17-7 win over Norfolk State...
HAMPTON, VA
WFMZ-TV Online

Stadium project giving students real-world experience

READING, Pa. — Workers are removing pieces of the past to open the proverbial door to the future of the longtime home of one of the most storied minor league franchises in baseball. "So, trying to be as gentle as we can to get the brick out of the...
READING, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Lucas
WFMZ-TV Online

Professional bull riders to return to Reading in 2023

READING, Pa. — After a 12-year hiatus, Reading is ready to rumble again with the return of professional bull-riding action. Professional Bull Riders announced Wednesday that its Velocity Tour will roll into town for a two-day PBR Reading Rumble at the Santander Arena in February. The showdown of man...
READING, PA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia or travel there often and you also happen to love pizza then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below you'll find three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should absolutely visit next time you are craving some pizza. Once you try any of these places, you'll never want to have pizza from other places. It is that good!
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#William Mary
WAVY News 10

Body recovered near James River Bridge

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A body was recovered Tuesday morning near the James River Bridge, and State Police said they believe the death was the result of suicide. Newport News dispatchers said the body was found near the bridge after they got a call at 7:52 Tuesday morning.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading launches citywide street-paving project

READING, Pa. — Drivers traveling through parts of Reading are in for a smoother ride. The city announced Wednesday that it has launched an autumn paving project that will see nearly four miles of streets resurfaced before winter sets in. Through Oct. 31, the city said its crews will...
READING, PA
NBC12

168th State Fair of Virginia returns Sept. 23- Oct. 2

DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The 168th State Fair of Virginia is back for annual fun for all Virginians!. The fair is a 10-day event kicking off Friday, Sept. 23 and runs until Sunday, Oct. 2, with live concerts, pig races, petting zoos, a big top circus and dozens of food vendors. There are also plenty of competitions with topics ranging from horticulture to culinary and creative arts.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
13News Now

Firing range, new apartments coming to Fort Monroe

HAMPTON, Va. — Sitting on the outskirts of the City of Hampton with rich and long-standing history, the Fort Monroe site has been doing just that...sitting. Historic buildings that used to house enlisted soldiers have been empty for years while other older buildings are boarded up and slowly decaying.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Pharrell hosting ‘Mighty Dream’ 3-day event in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Pharrell Williams is bringing back his forum event focused on diversity in business this November to Norfolk, this time over three days and with a new name. “Mighty Dream” will bring together business leaders with the goal of “advancing diversity, equity and inclusion within their...
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy