Trump ‘thrilled to be back in the great state of Ohio’

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former President Donald Trump was not wasting any time, taking aim at Democrats almost immediately for criticizing him for holding a rally while Ohio State played Saturday night.

“I’m thrilled to be back in the great state of Ohio, where today you have a football game going on and it didn’t affect this crowd,” said Trump.

The crowd was energized for the former president, often responding with loud cheers.

Trump and Republicans hope this energy will carry over to the ballot box come November.

“If you want to stop the destruction of America and really reinvigorate that good old-fashioned American dream, you must vote Republican,” said Trump.

There are key federal races here in Ohio. Five Trump-endorsed Congressional candidates attended the rally, including J.D. Vance, who faces Mahoning Valley native Tim Ryan in the race for U.S. Senate.

“His whole attack against me is I’m out of state. I’m from California, even though the reason I left the state when I was 18 years old was to enlist in the United States Marine Corps and go and serve my country,” said Vance.

“J.D. is a former Marine highly respected, a Yale-educated lawyer and a brilliant mind who will make Ohio proud,” said Trump.

Trump even hinted at a possible presidential bid in 2024.

“May just have to do it again – stay tuned, everybody. Stay tuned,” said Trump.

