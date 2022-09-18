No.11 Tennessee is set to host No.20 Florida on Saturday at 3:30 pm ET. The Vols will look to improve to 4-0 on the season with a win over the Gators, and on Wednesday, Josh Heupel met with the media on the SEC Teleconference to discuss his team and more. The full transcript is below.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO