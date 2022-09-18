Read full article on original website
Bedlam has become much deeper, 14-team league likely
Bedlam tension has risen from the grave and the possibilities of a 14-team league by July is very likely. Here's an update on the recent Big 12 logistic storylines. Bedlam will be dead by 2025, we’ve known that, but now there is a true rivalry between the schools because there is an expiration date.
Trojan Horse: What Arkansas-Pine Bluff had to say following the loss
Here is what Arkansas-Pine Bluff coach Doc Gamble and the Golden Lions had to say after their 63-7 loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday. "I thought we did more damage to ourselves than what they did. I thought man-to-man we were alright for a while, but you can't start out by shooting yourself in the foot. They bottled us up; I thought we had a good plan, but our focus wasn't so much with their defensive guys, but their offense and how explosive their offense is. We tried to slow the game down a little bit to limit.
WATCH: Oklahoma woman earns 3-chair turn on The Voice
An Oklahoma City woman is now in the spotlight after her performance on The Voice.
What kind o hornet is this? #811209
I found this hornet on my porch near chicken feed, it was dead. I took a picture of it and looks as though it is about 1.5 inches long. Never seen a hornet of this size in my area. Logan County Oklahoma. Expert Response. That is a cicada killer, a...
Stormy Night Across Oklahoma Prompts Several Tornado Warnings
A line of severe thunderstorms moved across central Oklahoma Saturday night prompting several tornado warnings throughout the evening, and a new severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of central Oklahoma overnight, until 4 a.m. There haven’t been any confirmed tornadoes from Saturday night’s storms, but there may have...
‘I was walking out of here no matter what,’ Woodward Senior walks out of hospital after suffering spinal cord injury at football practice
A Woodward High School senior walked out of the hospital on his own two feet, after suffering from a spinal cord injury at football practice.
‘No Questions Asked’: Pete’s Pantry Network provides free food and basic needs items to OSU students
The Pete’s Pantry Network is a student initiative that has the main goal of reducing food insecurity across Oklahoma State’s campus and provides free, non-perishable food items, canned food, clothing items and basic needs items. The pantry began as a pop-up pantry in 2019, inside the Student Government...
Spears School of Business partners with InterWorks for new tutoring initiative
Spears Assist, a new program powered by InterWorks, was created to offer support and tutoring to OSU students enrolled in three core analytics courses taken by all business students. A $200,000 donation from InterWorks, a global IT and data consultancy business, is making it possible for Spears School of Business...
Gift from late princess to create new Russian studies center at OU
The University of Oklahoma has received a $2 million gift, along with many items of significant historical value, from the estate of a Russian princess.
Three Oklahoma high school students killed in vehicle crash
Three northeastern Oklahoma high school students were killed when the vehicle they were in crashed into a tree Thursday, police said.
Deer to blame for several deadly motorcycle crashes in OK
In recent months, there have been multiple accidents, including several deadly crashes, involving deer across the state.
Body found near Canadian River in Pottawatomie County identified as 25-year-old Shawnee man
Newly filed court documents are shedding light on a homicide investigation after a man's body was found east of Shawnee.
Officials respond to overturned cattle truck in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials are responding to an overturned cattle truck in Oklahoma City. On Sunday morning, officials responded to the scene of an overturned cattle truck in Oklahoma City near Interstate 44 and Southwest 59th Street. Officials told KOCO 5 there are 105 cattle in the truck. Interstate...
John Stamos, Beach Boys head to OKC for charity concert for Regional Food Bank
OKLAHOMA CITY — John Stamos and The Beach Boys are heading to Oklahoma City for a charity concert for the Regional Food Bank. Stamos is coming to OKC to play with The Beach Boys on Saturday. KOCO 5 is one of the sponsors of the event. The concert will...
A Very Rare Calf Was Just Born at a Midwestern Zoo
Zoo births are almost always a reason for celebration. Even more so when they involve a young calf that is quite rare entering the world which is exactly what happened at a Midwestern zoo recently. The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden shared this announcement video on Facebook. It's a...
‘Shocked, sad, angry’; Law firm releases more new evidence in Glossip case
This week, a law firm released more new evidence that they say brings into question the guilt of Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip.
‘Scriptures are clear’: Christian community addresses border crisis
As the nation’s border crisis continues to escalate, many in the Christian faith, which often emphasizes caring for those in need, are grappling with how to respond.
Yukon woman bound over for trial in deadly crash
A Yukon woman who faces prison in connection with a deadly drunk driving crash has been bound over for trial. Cassandra Ann Bray, 41, was charged Feb. 22 in Canadian County District Court with first-degree manslaughter and DUI resulting in great bodily injury. Special Judge Khristan K. Strubhar has found...
Restaurant featuring New Mexican cuisine coming to Britton District
A new restaurant featuring authentic New Mexican cuisine will be opening its doors in the Britton District.
Police: Woman zip tied, robbed at gunpoint at OKC hotel
The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating an alleged armed robbery at a southwest Oklahoma City hotel.
