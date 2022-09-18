ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 0

Related
ocolly.com

Bedlam has become much deeper, 14-team league likely

Bedlam tension has risen from the grave and the possibilities of a 14-team league by July is very likely. Here's an update on the recent Big 12 logistic storylines. Bedlam will be dead by 2025, we’ve known that, but now there is a true rivalry between the schools because there is an expiration date.
STILLWATER, OK
ocolly.com

Trojan Horse: What Arkansas-Pine Bluff had to say following the loss

Here is what Arkansas-Pine Bluff coach Doc Gamble and the Golden Lions had to say after their 63-7 loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday. "I thought we did more damage to ourselves than what they did. I thought man-to-man we were alright for a while, but you can't start out by shooting yourself in the foot. They bottled us up; I thought we had a good plan, but our focus wasn't so much with their defensive guys, but their offense and how explosive their offense is. We tried to slow the game down a little bit to limit.
STILLWATER, OK
extension.org

What kind o hornet is this? #811209

I found this hornet on my porch near chicken feed, it was dead. I took a picture of it and looks as though it is about 1.5 inches long. Never seen a hornet of this size in my area. Logan County Oklahoma. Expert Response. That is a cicada killer, a...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stillwater, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Stillwater, OK
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Stillwater, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
State
Arkansas State
City
Stillwater, OK
blackchronicle.com

Stormy Night Across Oklahoma Prompts Several Tornado Warnings

A line of severe thunderstorms moved across central Oklahoma Saturday night prompting several tornado warnings throughout the evening, and a new severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of central Oklahoma overnight, until 4 a.m. There haven’t been any confirmed tornadoes from Saturday night’s storms, but there may have...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Golden Lions#American Football#College Football#Oklahoma State#Arkansas Pine Bluff#Osu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KOCO

Officials respond to overturned cattle truck in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials are responding to an overturned cattle truck in Oklahoma City. On Sunday morning, officials responded to the scene of an overturned cattle truck in Oklahoma City near Interstate 44 and Southwest 59th Street. Officials told KOCO 5 there are 105 cattle in the truck. Interstate...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
97ZOK

A Very Rare Calf Was Just Born at a Midwestern Zoo

Zoo births are almost always a reason for celebration. Even more so when they involve a young calf that is quite rare entering the world which is exactly what happened at a Midwestern zoo recently. The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden shared this announcement video on Facebook. It's a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Yukon woman bound over for trial in deadly crash

A Yukon woman who faces prison in connection with a deadly drunk driving crash has been bound over for trial. Cassandra Ann Bray, 41, was charged Feb. 22 in Canadian County District Court with first-degree manslaughter and DUI resulting in great bodily injury. Special Judge Khristan K. Strubhar has found...
YUKON, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy