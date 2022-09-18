ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Honor Flight welcomes veterans home at PBIA

By Danielle Seat
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eC7k5_0i00DJHz00

For dozens of local veterans, Saturday evening was a homecoming they will never forget.

About 80 veterans touched down at Palm Beach International Airport (PBIA) after a trip to Washington D.C. with Honor Flight.

Veterans on the trip served in either World War II, the Korean War, or the Vietnam War.

The National Honor Flight Network gives veterans around the country an opportunity to take the trip to Washington, D.C. to visit memorials built in their honor.

Families said the flags, music and support at PBIA was long overdue.

"The Vietnam veterans did not get the welcome home like other veterans did," Heidi Condon said as she waited for her husband at PBIA.  "So, I’m really glad that he’s able to experience this. That’s got to be emotional for them. I’m tearing up just thinking about it."

WPTV

Organizers said the trip to D.C. to see memorials is special, but the welcome home party is equally as important.

"It’s so important to me and to our group to give them that, to really say thank you, honor them and say welcome home," coordinator of Operation Homecoming, Gail Hickman said.

Honor Flight will have their next trip in November.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach, FL
Government
State
Washington State
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
850wftl.com

Former church employees stole $1.5 million in donations from church

VERO BEACH, FL– — A former parishioner has turned herself in after she stole millions of dollars for the church she worked for. Authorities began investigating the possible misappropriation of funds at the Holy Cross Catholic Church after the Diocese of Palm Beach contacted them in December of 2021.
VERO BEACH, FL
earnthenecklace.com

Zach Covey Leaving CBS 12: Where Is the Florida Meteorologist Going?

Zach Covey has been bringing the weather forecasts to West Palm Beach for only a few years, but CBS 12 viewers are already attached to this charming meteorologist. Now the weather anchor is moving on to the next step of his career. Zach Covey announced he is leaving WPEC-TV in September 2022. His announcement naturally elicited questions from viewers. They especially want to know where he is going next and if his new job will also take him away from Florida. Here’s what Zach Covey said about leaving CBS 12.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Holy Cross Health Adds Two New Physicians

September 22, 2022 – Gastroenterologist Evgeny Idrisov, M.D. and Endocrinologist Maria del Mar Morales Hernandez M.D. have joined Holy Cross Medical Group, a multi-specialty physician employed group of more than 160 physicians providing services throughout Broward and Palm Beach counties. joins Holy Cross Health from the University of Oklahoma...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam Veterans#Honor Flight#Korean War#Pbia#Families
foodgressing.com

New Restaurants South Florida 2022 to Check Out

Looking for some new restaurants in South Florida? Here’s a look at some fresh openings and a few new spots to look forward to this Fall & Winter 2022 in South Florida. Bacon Bitch – West Palm (Fall 2022) Bacon Bitch, the innovative breakfast concept inspired by a...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Times

Smith-Gordon makes more history with FSU Law gift

West Palm Beach, Fla. – With her recent $200,000 donation to the Florida State University College of Law, West Palm Beach attorney Salesia V. Smith-Gordon, of the Law Ofﬁce of Salesia Smith-Gordon, has made history again. Smith-Gordon’s endowment gives her the distinction of the ﬁrst Black alumna of...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
floridianpress.com

DeSantis Takes Victory lap, Lands Endorsement from Key Democratic Elected Official

As the American electorate progresses deeper and deeper into election season, endorsements are becoming more and more apparent to Election Day hopefuls. However, major endorsements usually don't come from politicians across the aisle. Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has just secured one of those endorsements. While former President Donald Trump (R) won the state of Florida by about 3%, it was now-President Joe Biden (D) that claimed Palm Beach County by about 13 points in 2020.
FLORIDA STATE
traveltasteandtour.com

Martin County, FL

Tucked away along South Florida’s enchanting Atlantic Coast exists an idyllic slice of paradise called Martin County. A true hidden gem located along the Treasure Coast, it offers more than 22 miles of uncrowded beaches and over 100,000 sprawling acres of parks and conservation lands with plenty of room to stretch out and explore.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Man accused of defacing Parkland memorial faces judge

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man accused of a creepy crime faced a judge, Monday. Twenty-nine-year-old Robert Mondragon was in court after his arrest for allegedly defacing a monument in Parkland, earlier in September. Mondragon has been accused of leaving dead animals on multiple occasions at a memorial...
PARKLAND, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy