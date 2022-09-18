Honor Flight welcomes veterans home at PBIA

For dozens of local veterans, Saturday evening was a homecoming they will never forget.

About 80 veterans touched down at Palm Beach International Airport (PBIA) after a trip to Washington D.C. with Honor Flight.

Veterans on the trip served in either World War II, the Korean War, or the Vietnam War.

The National Honor Flight Network gives veterans around the country an opportunity to take the trip to Washington, D.C. to visit memorials built in their honor.

Families said the flags, music and support at PBIA was long overdue.

"The Vietnam veterans did not get the welcome home like other veterans did," Heidi Condon said as she waited for her husband at PBIA. "So, I’m really glad that he’s able to experience this. That’s got to be emotional for them. I’m tearing up just thinking about it."

WPTV

Organizers said the trip to D.C. to see memorials is special, but the welcome home party is equally as important.

"It’s so important to me and to our group to give them that, to really say thank you, honor them and say welcome home," coordinator of Operation Homecoming, Gail Hickman said.

Honor Flight will have their next trip in November.