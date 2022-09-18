Dr. Kelvin Wymbs was named the interim superintendent of the Williamsburg County School District on Aug. 22, and he has been on the go ever since. One week after he was appointed, his predecessor as Williamsburg County superintendent and his mentor, Dr. Rose Wilder, died. The News caught up with Wymbs on Sept. 13 at Hemingway High School. He had much to say. …

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC ・ 8 HOURS AGO