Commentary: The Citadel marks a century along the Ashley, still intertwined with Charleston
In 1842, the governor of South Carolina authorized the establishment of a military academy in Charleston for deserving young men. This institution became The Citadel and has been an integral part of the Holy City ever since. It is said that The Citadel could not exist anywhere else, and we...
Fort Dorchester mourns loss of coach
The Fort Dorchester family is morning the loss of one of its most well-known and beloved coaches. Jonathan “Jack” Radcliffe passed away Sept. 15. Radcliffe took over as the head coach for the Fort Dorchester Baseball program in 1996, four years after the school opened. He remained the Patriots’ skipper until 2015.
Wilkerson hasn’t given up on his dream
After some time away from competitive track, Summerville’s Braylon Wilkerson is once again chasing his Olympic dream. Wilkerson is a Summerville High School graduate (2015) who earned all-region and all-state track honors three straight years and was a member of the Green Wave Basketball team. His track career continued at Coastal Carolina University and Long Island University where he became a Big South, Sunbelt, and five-time Northeast Conference Champion across multiple sprint events and relays.
Fore Paws Golf Tournament tees off Oct. 2
The Summerville Country Club will be the site for the 12th Annual Fore Paws Golf Tournament benefitting Lowcountry Animal Rescue with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Registration for the Sunday afternoon affair takes place at noon, as both teams and individual golfers are invited to compete, with fees ranging from $320 for a group of four to $80 for single entries.
1-on-1 with Dr. Kelvin Wymbs
Dr. Kelvin Wymbs was named the interim superintendent of the Williamsburg County School District on Aug. 22, and he has been on the go ever since. One week after he was appointed, his predecessor as Williamsburg County superintendent and his mentor, Dr. Rose Wilder, died. The News caught up with Wymbs on Sept. 13 at Hemingway High School. He had much to say. …
Goose Creek chapel to be transformed into art gallery
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime Goose Creek wedding chapel is being transformed into an art gallery. Several people were concerned a part of Goose Creek’s history might soon be gone after the property was put on the market. The chapel, which has served as a wedding venue, has held services for nearly 40 […]
New Charleston Restaurants (2022)
Last updated on: 9/19/22 – Most Recent Update in Red. It seems Charleston’s food and beverage offerings are never ending. When one restaurant closes, if feels like two others open. It’s nearly impossible to keep up with all the openings. To help you keep things straight, Holy...
McMillan Pazdan Smith’s Michelle Smyth Accepted into Leadership South Carolina
McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture is pleased to announce that Principal and Project Architect Michelle Smyth has been accepted into Leadership South Carolina class of 2023. The oldest state organization dedicated to leadership development, Leadership SC was established in 1979 by the Governor’s Office and the South Carolina business community. Only around 50 highly motivated candidates from hundreds of possible applications are selected every year for Leadership South Carolina’s nine-month core program.
Burgers in Charleston: Our food editor’s top picks
Among the many questions I am asked about dining in Charleston, one endures: Which restaurant serves the best burger?. Rarely keen on naming just one or two favorites, I decided to instead develop a list featuring my top 10 to 20 picks for burgers in Charleston. I mentioned this idea...
FIRST ALERT: Crashes on I-526 near Don Holt Bridge causing delays
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two crashes on I-526 are causing major delays Tuesday morning. The crashes, one eastbound and one westbound, are blocking the left lanes in each direction near the Don Holt bridge. The crashes have caused drive times between West Ashley and Mount Pleasant to reach more than...
Acclaimed pitmaster bringing burger and barbecue shop to Charleston this fall
Readers of The Post and Courier’s Food & Dining section have learned a lot about Charleston burgers in the last week. We provided details about Tully’s, the new burger-centric kitchen that has replaced The Royal American as Music Farm’s food vendor, and highlighted 18 of the top burgers in the Charleston area.
Editorial: A big conservation win for a part of SC that hasn't seen many
The rural lands around Yemassee, between Beaufort and Charleston, have not experienced the same development pressures as those two cities. But South Carolina’s coastal growth eventually promises to affect even these more remote inland areas, so it was good news that conservationists moved proactively to protect a vast swath of forests and farmland that was going up for sale.
Concert countdown: Here are 11 October shows not to miss in Charleston
Another month of stellar concerts in the Charleston area is about to begin as October looms on the horizon. Get your tickets now to snag seats at some premier performances from Luke Combs to Stevie Nicks. Here are my October picks, with more Halloween selections coming your way in a...
Foster family information session happening at Goose Creek Library
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berekely County Library System (BCLS) and Lutheran Services Carolinas are hosting an informational event for prospective foster families. The drop-in event will be at the Goose Creek Library on September 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Guests can ask questions about the...
Charleston corner stores offer convenience, connection and nostalgia
Remnants of yesteryear’s corner stores, once as ubiquitous as horse-drawn carriages or clotheslines, linger all over downtown Charleston. Stroll past 19 Elizabeth St. and you’ll spot the fading, chunky letters of “Smith’s Grocery Meats.” Drive around the peninsula and you’ll notice dozens of shops and office spaces with slanted, corner-facing entryways originally designed for corner stores.
Dorchester County obituaries for Sept. 6 - 12
BARRINGTON, Jeffory C., 73, of Ridgeville died Sept. 10. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home of Summerville. BEACH, Heyward J. Jr., 93, of Summerville died Sept. 4. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home. BONNETTE, Augustus Kennerley Jr., 77, of Summerville died Sept. 5. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home. BURKE, Elizabeth,...
Student struck by N. Charleston bus pushed classmate out of way before impact, school says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston High School student who was struck Tuesday morning by an out-of-control school bus is being hailed a hero. A Facebook post from North Charleston High School athletics states the 15-year-old student pushed a fellow student out of harm’s way just before the crash.
Police recover bullet casings after report of gunfire at West Ashley apartment
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police who investigated a report of shots fired at a West Ashley apartment complex say they did not find any shooting victims. However, officers found bullet casings behind one of the buildings at Palmilla Apartments, located in the 1300 block of Ashley River Road, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.
Portion of Dorchester Road closed after collision: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: Police say the road was reopened around noon. North Charleston Police say a portion of Dorchester Road is closed due to an accident Monday morning. The collision occurred sometime before 11:15 a.m. Police alerted to the public of the road closure at that...
