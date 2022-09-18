Researchers at University College London Developed a Deep Learning-based Method to X-Ray Luggage to Detect Explosives

Read full article on original website
Hobbit-Like Human Species Approximately the Size of a 3-Year-Old Modern Child Discovered in 2004
On the tiny island of Flores, near Bali, Indonesia, scientists discovered the bones of a miniature human species that used to live there 18,000 years ago. This human species, named Homo floresiensis, are described as having a grapefruit-size brain and the size of a 3-year-old modern child.
Horrifying warning issued over Super AI that is ‘impossible to control’ – and could secretly plot to destroy humanity
IN THE Terminator films, a superintelligent AI called Skynet tries to wipe out humanity using nukes and an army of killer robots. And while a blood-thirsty bot may seem a far cry from reality, according to scientists, it's probably how we'll meet our end. According to a recent paper, it...
Scientists Discover Wildly Rare ‘Folded Diamond’ That Arrived on Earth From Outer Space
Diamonds are the hardest naturally occurring stone on the planet. However, now, girls’ best friend might see some serious competition. A new variety of diamond from outer space is challenging the hardness of the diamond found on earth. Identified by a unique hexagonal pattern, the “folded diamond,” or lonsdaleite, has been discovered by scientists in a Northwest region of Africa.
Software engineers from big tech firms like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta are paying at least $75,000 to get 3 inches taller, a leg-lengthening surgeon says
The surgeon breaks the patients' thigh bones and inserts nails that are extended with a magnetic remote control every day for three months, GQ said.
Scientists create matter from nothing in groundbreaking experiment
We’ve probably all heard the phrase you can’t make something from nothing. But in reality, the physics of our universe isn’t that cut and dry. In fact, scientists have spent decades trying to force matter from absolutely nothing. And now, they’ve managed to prove that a theory first shared 70 years ago was correct, and we really can create matter out of absolutely nothing.
Space station gets 3 new residents after Russian launch
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The International Space Station welcomed three new residents Wednesday following a smooth Russian launch. The Soyuz capsule rocketed into orbit from Kazakhstan and, just three hours later, pulled up at the space station. American Frank Rubio checked in for a six-month stay along with Russians Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin. Rubio, a doctor and former Army parachutist from Miami, rode up on the Soyuz under a new crew swap agreement between the two countries. The agreement was finalized in July despite tensions over Moscow’s war in Ukraine, a sign of continuing Russia-U.S. cooperation in space. Under this cash-free barter, Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina will fly SpaceX to the space station from Florida in less than two weeks. NASA and the Russian Space Agency want to keep exchanging seats like this to ensure a constant U.S. and Russian presence at the space station.
scitechdaily.com
Superconductor Breakthrough: Scientists Discover an Invisible Phenomenon
It may be possible to develop superconductors that operate at room temperature with further knowledge of the relationship between spin liquids and superconductivity, which would transform our daily lives. Superconductors offer enormous technical and economic promise for applications such as high-speed hovertrains, MRI machines, efficient power lines, quantum computing, and...
Dogs Buried Alive, Wine Vessels, a Dagger-Axe & a Gold Mask- Just A Few of 200+ Relics Discovered at Shang Dynasty Site
Recently, at the Shangdu site in Zhengzhou, more than 200 relics were discovered. Discoveries included several gold coverings and a large amount of gold." The site where the archaeological find occurred was discovered in 2021 and is "a Shang Dynasty noble burial area in the south of East Street, east of Zijingshan Road, and north of Shuyuan Street in Zhengzhou City." [i]
1,000-year-old stalagmites from a cave in India show the monsoon isn’t so reliable – they reveal a history of long, deadly droughts
In a remote cave in northeast India, rainwater has slowly dripped from the ceiling in the same spots for over 1,000 years. With each drop, minerals in the water accumulate on the floor below, slowly growing into calcium carbonate towers known as stalagmites. These stalagmites are more than geological wonders...
MedicalXpress
Molecular changes in the brain in aftermath of traumatic event may help explain long-term susceptibility or resilience
Social avoidance is a common symptom of PTSD, and scientists working to better understand why have laboratory evidence that while stress hormone levels consistently increase in the immediate aftermath of a traumatic event, there can be polar opposite consequences in parts of the brain down the line. In response to...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Uncover a “Missing Link” – Sea Secrets Surface in the Great Australian Bight
A new twist in marine upwellings at a well-known feeding ground. Oceanographers have learned more about the reasons for the year-round presence of marine predators in the eastern Great Australian Bight, including several whale species and white sharks that draw cage divers and Jaws-inspired filmmakers. In-depth subsurface phytoplankton layers deep...
New classified space fighting center ready to fight ‘hostile extraterrestrials’ as well as ‘adversaries China & Russia’
A $100million, classified Space Warfighting Center will protect the US if the world ever encounters hostile aliens reflects as space becomes "a key warfighting domain," an expert in defense and UFOs said. The Aerospace Corporation, a national nonprofit, built a federally funded 90,000-square-foot facility in Colorado "to examine space warfighting...
Good News Network
Australia’s Ocean Kelp Forest is Growing at Light Speed–Rivaling the Mighty Amazon for Absorbing CO2
Great forests of ocean kelp were found in a recent study to be between 4 and 11-times more productive than the most productive crops grown today like wheat, corn, and rice. On land, the fastest growth rates occur in the tropics, but in the ocean the most productive ecosystems are found in the temperate zones where cool, nutrient-rich waters create forests of golden, bull, and bamboo kelp that can grow 100 feet tall (35 meters).
Earth harbours 20,000,000,000,000,000 ants – and they weigh more than wild birds and mammals combined
Have you ever wondered exactly how many ants live on Earth? Possibly not, but it’s certainly a question we’ve asked ourselves. Our research published today provides an approximate answer. We conservatively estimate our planet harbours about 20 quadrillion ants. That’s 20 thousand million millions, or in numerical form, 20,000,000,000,000,000 (20 with 15 zeroes). We further estimate the world’s ants collectively constitute about 12 million tonnes of dry carbon. This exceeds the mass of all the world’s wild birds and wild mammals combined. It’s also equal to about one-fifth of the total weight of humans. Eminent biologist Edward O. Wilson once said...
AeroVironment Introduces Puma VNS, a Visual-Based Navigation System That Enables GPS-Denied Navigation Across GPS-Contested Environments
ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today introduced Puma™ VNS, a visual-based navigation system for Puma 2 AE and Puma 3 AE small unmanned aircraft systems (SUAS) that will enable GPS-denied navigation across increasingly GPS-contested environments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005434/en/ Operators can deploy Puma AE small unmanned aircraft systems across GPS-contested environments with Puma VNS, which will automatically transition to and from GPS-denied navigation mode without any input from operator for seamless connectivity. (Image: AeroVironment, Inc.)
Rare 3,000-Year-Old Gold Mask Found in Chinese Royal Tombs
An estimated 3,000-year-old gold mask has been unearthed by archaeologists in central China. It is the first of its kind to be identified dating back to the Shang dynasty (1600–1046 B.C.E.). The mask was discovered among royal tombs in Shangcheng county in the Henan provincial capital of Zhengzhou, China’s National Cultural Heritage Administration announced Friday. Notably, it predates another gold mask found at the Sanxingdui archaeological site last fall. Sanxingdui in southwest China is considered to be one of the most important discoveries of the 20th century and is believed to be the center of the ancient Shu Kingdom, dating back roughly...
Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there
Astronomers now routinely discover planets orbiting stars outside of the solar system – they’re called exoplanets. But in summer 2022, teams working on NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite found a few particularly interesting planets orbiting in the habitable zones of their parent stars. One planet is 30% larger than Earth and orbits its star in less than three days. The other is 70% larger than the Earth and might host a deep ocean. These two exoplanets are super-Earths – more massive than the Earth but smaller than ice giants like Uranus and Neptune. I’m a professor of astronomy who studies galactic cores,...
Freethink
1.7 billion years ago, Earth had a natural nuclear reactor
If you were hunting for alien intelligence, looking for a surefire signature from across the Universe of their activity, you’d have a few options. You could look for an intelligent radio broadcast, like the type humans began emitting in the 20th century. You could look for examples of planet-wide modifications, like human civilization displays when you view Earth at a high-enough resolution. You could look for artificial illumination at night, like our cities, towns, and fisheries display, visible from space.
yankodesign.com
The screwdriver to rule them all comes in a shockingly compact body
Life would be so much simpler if we all followed certain standards like paper sizes, date formats, or screw head shapes. While a good majority of furniture and electronics do use a small subset of screws available in the world, you never know when you’ll actually come across one that your two or three screwdrivers can’t handle. There are, of course, a variety of screwdriver sets or universal tools with interchangeable bits to cover almost all those, but all of them take up precious space in your toolbox or bag. You can only do so much to get a true universal screwdriver you can easily carry even inside your pocket without compromising on quality. You might be shocked, then, to see this multi-functional screwdriver that can fit in the palm of your hand, proving its right to be called the ScrewDriverKing™.
EverydayHealth.com
Implanting a Patient’s Own Reprogrammed Stem Cells Shows Early Positive Results for Treating Dry AMD
Specially treated stem cells derived from a single individual have been successfully implanted into that same individual’s eyes in a first-of-its-kind clinical trial testing ways to treat advanced “dry” age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The therapy, currently in its first phase of testing to ensure that it’s safe...
