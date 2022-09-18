Read full article on original website
John Stark
3d ago
and Mears, and everyone in his office and every judge that dealt with the suspect should also face murder charges as accessories since they failed to lock the POS up where he belonged.
Reply(1)
21
Melissa Carter
3d ago
Like usual, police didnt listen to this woman and the courts failed her by letting him be around. It aint right.
Reply(4)
12
Patrica Still
3d ago
My son was just murdered 9 months ago and robbed by a man he didn’t even know and the monster had warrants for his arrest when he murdered my son so he might as well of murdered me as well
Reply(3)
4
Related
Father of deadly shooting victim hopes to turn teens from gun violence
ANDERSON, Ind. — A teenager is going on trial for the murder of Andon Oliver. The victim’s father is watching the trial closely, and has taken on a role to help other youth avoid getting involved in gun violence. Andon was found shot and killed inside his car in January of 2021, court documents said […]
wrtv.com
Indy man guilty of murder after ambushing, shooting man in January 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been convicted of murder following the January 2022 homicide death of 29-year-old Marlin Kiser in the 12000 block of Aristocrat Drive North. Andre Johnson was convicted of murder and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon after a 2-day trial. On...
Court docs: robbery suspect shot in the face, didn’t get treatment until overdosed days later
A Muncie man was shot in the face during a reported exchange of gunfire after a robbery, court documents indicate.
Family of man killed by drunk driver says sentence doesn't provide justice
The man accused of hitting and killing two people while they were walking on Kentucky Avenue in July 2021 was sentenced to 12 years, with only four to be sentenced in prison.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man found guilty of murder in January shooting outside Indianapolis apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS — Andre Johnson was found guilty of the January murder of a man who was shot multiple times outside an apartment complex on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Johnson staked out 29-year-old Marlin Kiser's apartment complex in the 10200 block of Aristocrat North Drive, which is just north of East 42nd Street between North Mitthoeffer and North German Church roads, before ambushing him.
WISH-TV
Prosecutor: Man tracked down using GPS bracelet convicted of murder
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man tracked down using a GPS bracelet was convicted of murder Tuesday, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. On Jan. 30, 29-year-old Marlin Kiser was found dead next to a pickup truck in the 10200 block of Aristocrat Drive North shortly before 8:35 p.m. Kiser had multiple gunshot wounds.
Shooting leaves 2 injured, 1 in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are looking into a shooting that left two people injured Tuesday evening. Just before 5 p.m., IMPD officers responded to St. Vincent Hospital on West 86th Street on report of two people walking in with gunshot wounds. One of the two victims is listed in critical […]
WISH-TV
She told police her boyfriend would kill her; he’s now charged with her murder
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A year and a half ago, Krystal Walton called police. Walton, four months’ pregnant, said her boyfriend had choked her, threatened her life and told her she needed abort her child. “Ms. Walton does believe he will try to kill her and is concerned he...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Indy groups go door-to-door to help survivors of domestic violence
INDIANAPOLIS — Groups making up the Indianapolis gun violence reduction team and domestic violence team went door-to-door Tuesday providing resources to a far east side community. "It was our goal to hit every single townhouse here in Carriage House East, and we are about two-fourths of the way done,"...
Vigil honors slain mother, warns against domestic violence
INDIANAPOLIS — Dozens of balloons floated up from a Haughville parking lot where Krystal Walton was murdered Friday morning. “This is harder than anything,” said Krystal’s father Christopher. “Any strength that I had is gone and we all know why.” Krystal was shot to death as she dropped her seven-year-old daughter off at a church […]
Suspect in deadly daycare shooting previously charged for multiple felonies
INDIANAPOLIS — The suspect of the deadly shooting that left a mother dead after dropping her kids off at daycare, is not facing his first offense, however, one of many. Hours after the shooting, around 10:20 a.m., police encountered the suspected gunman near 10th and Delaware streets after someone saw a car matching the description […]
IMPD identifies suspect vehicle in July hit-and-run that killed pedestrian
INDIANAPOLIS — Police have identified a vehicle they believe may have been involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian in July. Detectives shared photos Tuesday of a black 2006-2012 Dodge Nitro that might be connected to the fatal crash on North Shadeland Avenue. IMPD officers were called to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Life of woman fatally shot at daycare honored during vigil
The family, friends and Co-workers of Krystal Walton came together on Sunday evening to honor her life.
Vigil held for mother killed in shooting outside day care on Indianapolis' near west side
INDIANAPOLIS — An unimaginable tragedy has shaken this community and devastated a family. "I love my mom. She was the best mom ever," said Krystal Walton's daughter, Emily. "She was a great mom. She was a very intricate part of our Charity community for the past five years," said Juaneka Thomas Ennis, executive director of Charity Cares.
Police investigate hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian on South Harding Street
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is looking for the vehicle that hit and killed a man on the city's southwest side late Tuesday. The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Harding Street (State Road 37) at Epler Avenue, which is just south of Interstate 465. Police said an off-duty civilian...
‘No dye packs. No GPS.’: Man on supervised release sentenced to 9.5 years in Indianapolis robbery spree
INDIANAPOLIS – The suspect in a series of robberies and attempted robberies around Indianapolis was a familiar face to federal prosecutors. Marvin Smith, 37, was on supervised release after being previously arrested and prosecuted in 2016 for a pair of pharmacy robberies. He got out of prison in January 2021 and stayed out of trouble […]
Court docs: Kokomo officer broke man’s nose in road rage fight, told colleague ‘no one could know about this’
KOKOMO, Ind. – A Kokomo police officer broke a man’s nose during a road rage confrontation that led to a battery charge, investigators say. Court documents revealed that Roy Smith told a colleague that “no one could know about this” when explaining what led to his injured wrist less than a month after the encounter. […]
Indiana woman accused of abandoning autistic son enters plea
CINCINNATI (AP) — An Indiana mother accused of having abandoned her 5-year-old autistic son on an Ohio street earlier this year has pleaded guilty to child endangerment. Heather Adkins, 33, of Shelbyville entered the plea last week in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court and is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 28. A kidnapping charge was dropped […]
Court docs: Bloomington parents kept teen isolated in ‘unacceptable’ living conditions
A concerned woman's plea for help resulted in two Bloomington residents facing neglect charges.
1 critically wounded on Washington St.
INDIANAPOLIS — An incident on the east side of Indianapolis Wednesday morning left one person in critical condition, according to IMPD. Police said it happened in the 6000 block of E. Washington Street, near the intersection with Arlington Avenue. IMPD said officers were originally called to the area in response to reports that a person […]
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 16