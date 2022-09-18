ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Stark
3d ago

and Mears, and everyone in his office and every judge that dealt with the suspect should also face murder charges as accessories since they failed to lock the POS up where he belonged.

Melissa Carter
3d ago

Like usual, police didnt listen to this woman and the courts failed her by letting him be around. It aint right.

Patrica Still
3d ago

My son was just murdered 9 months ago and robbed by a man he didn’t even know and the monster had warrants for his arrest when he murdered my son so he might as well of murdered me as well

Man found guilty of murder in January shooting outside Indianapolis apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — Andre Johnson was found guilty of the January murder of a man who was shot multiple times outside an apartment complex on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Johnson staked out 29-year-old Marlin Kiser's apartment complex in the 10200 block of Aristocrat North Drive, which is just north of East 42nd Street between North Mitthoeffer and North German Church roads, before ambushing him.
Prosecutor: Man tracked down using GPS bracelet convicted of murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man tracked down using a GPS bracelet was convicted of murder Tuesday, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. On Jan. 30, 29-year-old Marlin Kiser was found dead next to a pickup truck in the 10200 block of Aristocrat Drive North shortly before 8:35 p.m. Kiser had multiple gunshot wounds.
Shooting leaves 2 injured, 1 in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are looking into a shooting that left two people injured Tuesday evening. Just before 5 p.m., IMPD officers responded to St. Vincent Hospital on West 86th Street on report of two people walking in with gunshot wounds. One of the two victims is listed in critical […]
Vigil honors slain mother, warns against domestic violence

INDIANAPOLIS — Dozens of balloons floated up from a Haughville parking lot where Krystal Walton was murdered Friday morning. “This is harder than anything,” said Krystal’s father Christopher. “Any strength that I had is gone and we all know why.” Krystal was shot to death as she dropped her seven-year-old daughter off at a church […]
Indiana woman accused of abandoning autistic son enters plea

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Indiana mother accused of having abandoned her 5-year-old autistic son on an Ohio street earlier this year has pleaded guilty to child endangerment. Heather Adkins, 33, of Shelbyville entered the plea last week in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court and is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 28. A kidnapping charge was dropped […]
1 critically wounded on Washington St.

INDIANAPOLIS — An incident on the east side of Indianapolis Wednesday morning left one person in critical condition, according to IMPD. Police said it happened in the 6000 block of E. Washington Street, near the intersection with Arlington Avenue. IMPD said officers were originally called to the area in response to reports that a person […]
