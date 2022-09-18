ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five things we think we learned from Ohio State football's win over Toledo

By Phil Harrison
 3 days ago
Well, that was fun. After hearing criticism from the national media about its offense, Ohio State put up a bushel of points, yards and highlights in a 77-21 beatdown of instate, MAC opponent Toledo.

Take that.

With so many big plays, there’s a lot to take from this game, and that’s exactly what we’re here for, to give you the analysis you didn’t even know you needed. In fact, after every Ohio State football game, we take what we saw on the field of play and try to pull out five things that we think we learned from the action.

So, yeah, here we are doing the same thing for the people with inquiring minds. Here are five things we think we learned from Ohio State’s impressive showing against the Toledo Rockets on Saturday night.

C.J. Stroud inserted himself back atop the Heisman race

I don’t care what anyone says about how many yards Stroud didn’t pile up in such an offensive output. He had almost 300 yards in the first half while still completing 90% of his passes. He finished with 367 yards and five touchdowns on 22-of-27 passing.

He left the game early but not before delivering several highlight-worthy passes off scrambles. While sitting in the pocket, he is accurate and on time more than almost anyone else in the country. Make him your Heisman favorite right now because if you watched the game, nobody is doing what he does, making the plays that he can.

Dallan Hayden has a chance to be really good at running back

Look, I know freshman Dallan Hayden got a lot of carries because TreVeyon Henderson left the game banged up, and then the game got out of hand. But, man, you have to like what you see from the young freshman.

OSU will go after more sought-after running backs in recruiting but could do a lot worse than Hayden in the future. He hits the hole fast, has some straight-line shiftiness (if that makes sense) and will bulk up as he gets into the weight room more. He had over 100 yards today and looked the part.

Can we say enough good things about the OSU wide receivers?

We say it every week, but Ohio State have an embarrassment of riches at wide receiver. Years from now, we are going to look back on this period and marvel at the amount of talent that ran through the tunnel at the position.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba wasn’t targeted much, but that didn’t matter because Julian Fleming and Marvin Harrison Jr flashed pretty remarkable highlights, catching two touchdowns a piece. We also saw Emeka Egbuka have a day, and even got a glimpse of the talent on the bench when Jayden Ballard took one to the house. What a room, and with all of them healthy, I don’t know how you stop it.

The secondary needs to clean things up

OK, maybe the plays were a bit flukey, but in a closer contest, the explosive moments given up in the passing game could make or break a season. As good as the Buckeyes have been against the run, the secondary has shown some concern when it comes to knocking down passes or limiting things in front.

It didn’t matter today, but it could when the heart of the schedule gets cookin’. I know you live with some of that with an aggressive defense, but the 1:1 play on the backside has to be better.

Ohio State is the class of the Big Ten

I know everyone wants to jump on what Michigan is doing, but Ohio State has more talent and more depth than any team in the league. The Wolverines have yet to put on the helmets against a team with a pulse, and the Buckeyes seem to be getting better and better.

We’ll know more about OSU next week against Wisconsin when it comes to another physical test, but this team looks able to beat teams in many different ways. The Big Ten title runs through Columbus this year.

Gallery

Best photos of Ohio State football's win over Toledo

Cleveland.com

Ohio State football’s most dangerous run-game weapon might never touch the ball

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the most crucial moment of the most critical drive of Ohio State football’s young season, Donovan Jackson announced his arrival. For much of the Sept. 3 season opener against Notre Dame, the Buckeye offense could not quite engage. As the sophomore left guard making his first career start settled in, so did a potentially dominant running game. Jackson started living in the second level, clearing out linebackers and safeties on the OSU run game’s victory-clinching march.
COLUMBUS, OH
