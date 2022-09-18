String of fires addressed by Newburgh Fire Department

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — If you live in or close to Warrick County, you may have noticed the recent uptick of fires lately. As a response, the Newburgh Volunteer Fire Department released a statement Saturday night giving more insight on the incidents and giving thanks where needed. Here’s what they said:

“Over the past week, our community has seen three major losses due to fires. Newburgh Fire Department responded to each of these Incidents and were able to contain each of these incidents to single building losses and zero loss of human life or injury. These incidents, all happening in a span of 72 hours of each other were all unrelated. After investigations, completed by our own trained fire investigators and the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s office, we can confirm that there were no malicious intents or suspicion of arson with any of these fires. The investigations will continue for each of these incidents and more information will be released if needed.

We would like to thank the following agencies for their help the past few days:

Ohio Township Fire Department

Chandler Volunteer Fire Department

Yankeetown Volunteer Fire Department

Ascension St. Vincent Warrick EMS

Newburgh Police Department

Warrick County Sheriff’s Office”

