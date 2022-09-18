ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

Boston Police arrest 2, including teen, on gun charges during traffic stop after alleged fight

Boston police officers arrested and charged a 16-year-old boy and an adult male on firearm-related charges during a traffic stop in Dorchester on Sept. 19, the officers said. Although the arrest occurred in the area of Lithgow Street and Talbot Avenue, officers originally responded to the area of Bullard Street for reports of a large fight. When they arrived at the scene, they noticed a motor vehicle traveling at “a high rate of speed” leaving Bullard Street. According to the police, while fleeing the scene, the vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign. After the police proceeded to conduct a traffic stop.
CBS Boston

Mother, daughter arrested at South Boston school

BOSTON – A woman and her daughter were arrested Friday after police said they assaulted officers at Excel High School in South Boston after attempting to confront another student.Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the 31-year-old woman tried pushing her way into the school to confront a student who she believed had spit on her daughter. Hayden said school officials and police asked the woman to stop, but she refused and was arrested.The woman's daughter allegedly punched a responding officer. The mother is accused of kicking an officer while being placed in a police cruiser. The school was put on...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
liveboston617.org

Overnight Shooting in Milton Leaves One Victim Hospitalized

On Saturday, September 17, 2022, at approximately 23:35 hours, Fallon EMTs, Milton Police officers, and Milton Fire responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting on Blue Hill Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered that there were two separate locations with different pieces of evidence. Ballistic casings were...
liveboston617.org

Suspect in Custody Following BPD Response to Non-Fatal Shooting in the area of Huntington Avenue in Boston

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
WCVB

Two boys arrested for armed robbery at Jamaica Plain convenience store

BOSTON — Two teenage boys are facing multiple charges in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood. Boston police said the robbery at 71 Day St. happened at about 7:50 p.m. Friday. Responding officers spotted the two boys running from the store toward Round Hill Street and quickly apprehended them.
CBS Boston

Boston University investigates after 2 students say they were drugged off-campus

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVBOSTON - The Boston University Judicial Affairs office is investigating complaints of alleged drugging. It comes after Boston police have been warning city residents of an increase in drugged drinks locally. The school has notified police of two reports of incidents that happened off-campus. They both happened in different locations. The investigations are in their early stages, according to BU officials, who say they take misconduct allegations very seriously. One junior told WBZ she is always aware of her surroundings. "It just depends where you are." She continued, "If I am by myself, I...
