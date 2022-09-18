By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVBOSTON - The Boston University Judicial Affairs office is investigating complaints of alleged drugging. It comes after Boston police have been warning city residents of an increase in drugged drinks locally. The school has notified police of two reports of incidents that happened off-campus. They both happened in different locations. The investigations are in their early stages, according to BU officials, who say they take misconduct allegations very seriously. One junior told WBZ she is always aware of her surroundings. "It just depends where you are." She continued, "If I am by myself, I...

BOSTON, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO