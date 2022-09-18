What makes him think that those who are involved in these shootings give a rat's rump about gun laws? The only thing that is going to deter them is the possibility of someone shooting back. In the hands of a criminal, a firearm is a weapon of dominance, to force compliance with his will. Only when he is confronted by someone who refuses to be dominated and has the means to back that up will he either back off, or not choose to try it to begin with.
New Haven will never see any change until a law and order Republican gets in as mayor and a Republican Governor will definitely help as well. That is why I am done with Democrats and starting to vote straight Republican. I bet anything if our state and cities turn Republican you will see real change in crime, jobs, and a better way of life. And by the way I’m 100% Puerto Rican…
