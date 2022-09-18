ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Watches, Warnings End as Severe Weather Exits Chicago Area

A system with a history of producing severe thunderstorms crawled its way across the Chicago area on Tuesday afternoon, packing gusty winds and causing a series of watches and warnings bfore exiting the region. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across northern Illinois in a path that stretched from DeKalb County...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Chicago

Fiona Strengthens Into Category 4 Storm, Heads to Bermuda

Hurricane Fiona strengthened into a Category 4 storm Wednesday after devastating Puerto Rico, then lashing the Dominican Republic and the Turks and Caicos Islands. It was forecast to squeeze past Bermuda later this week. The storm has been blamed for directly causing at least four deaths in its march through...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Chicago

Illinois State Park Ranks Among Best Places to Spot Fall Colors

Brace yourselves, autumn lovers: You won't have to travel all too far and wide to catch prime views of fall foliage. Instead, you can head to an Illinois state park. Farmer's Almanac named Pere Marquette State Park in west central Illinois as the eighth best place in the U.S. to see crispy, warmed-toned leaves throughout the season.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Government
City
Nome, AK
State
Alaska State
City
Bethel, AK
City
Golovin, AK
City
Hooper Bay, AK
Nome, AK
Government
NBC Chicago

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued in Several Chicago-Area Counties

Several Chicago-area counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch as fierce winds and heavy downpours remain possible through Monday morning. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Grundy, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle and Will counties until 4 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Damaging winds and large hail are expected...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Fairbanks#Sierra Nevada#High Water#Disaster Management#Widespread Flooding
NBC Chicago

Boy Critically Injured After Falling Into Lake Michigan, Police Questioning Person of Interest

Police are questioning a person of interest after a boy fell into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier Monday, authorities said. At approximately 1 p.m., emergency personnel with the Chicago Fire Department were called to a portion of the lake in regard to a child in the water, according to a CFD spokesperson. The child, a 3-year-old boy, was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital while in cardiac arrest.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
NBC Chicago

New York Attorney General Letitia James Says Trump Committed Crimes, Asks Federal Prosecutors and IRS to Investigate

NY AG Letitia James' office sent a criminal referral to U.S. prosecutors in Manhattan and the IRS regarding possible federal crimes uncovered during an investigation into President Donald Trump, his business and his family members. Those potential violations of federal law include bank fraud and making false statements to financial...
POTUS
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
89K+
Followers
73K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy