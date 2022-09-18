Read full article on original website
Related
Watches, Warnings End as Severe Weather Exits Chicago Area
A system with a history of producing severe thunderstorms crawled its way across the Chicago area on Tuesday afternoon, packing gusty winds and causing a series of watches and warnings bfore exiting the region. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across northern Illinois in a path that stretched from DeKalb County...
Fiona Strengthens Into Category 4 Storm, Heads to Bermuda
Hurricane Fiona strengthened into a Category 4 storm Wednesday after devastating Puerto Rico, then lashing the Dominican Republic and the Turks and Caicos Islands. It was forecast to squeeze past Bermuda later this week. The storm has been blamed for directly causing at least four deaths in its march through...
Hurricane Fiona Left Devastating Damage. Here's How You Can Help
As Hurricane Fiona continued its destructive path across the Caribbean on Tuesday, its victims were assessing the damage done to their homes and communities and turning to the American Red Cross and other agencies for help. The storm left many of Puerto Rico's 3 million people without drinking water or...
Illinois State Park Ranks Among Best Places to Spot Fall Colors
Brace yourselves, autumn lovers: You won't have to travel all too far and wide to catch prime views of fall foliage. Instead, you can head to an Illinois state park. Farmer's Almanac named Pere Marquette State Park in west central Illinois as the eighth best place in the U.S. to see crispy, warmed-toned leaves throughout the season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watch Regent Take Its Prototype Electric Seaglider Out for a Test Flight
Regent, a startup developing electric flying boats, has completed a series of test runs on the Narragansett Bay in Rhode Island to prove its unique vehicles can "float, foil and fly" as expected. The co-founder and CEO of Regent, Billy Thalheimer, said the company has already amassed a backlog of...
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued in Several Chicago-Area Counties
Several Chicago-area counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch as fierce winds and heavy downpours remain possible through Monday morning. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Grundy, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle and Will counties until 4 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Damaging winds and large hail are expected...
NBC Chicago
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: State of Pandemic, New COVID Variants, Booster Timing
Chicago-area health experts say the pandemic is far from over as fall and winter approaches. The comments come in response to a statement from President Joe Biden, and as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracks a number of variants gaining steam as BA.5 begins to decline. Here's what...
Illinois Officials Warn of Colorful ‘Rainbow Fentanyl' Reported in 18 States
Officials from the Drug Enforcement Administration and Illinois Department of Public Health are warning of fentanyl appearing in bright colors, sometimes resembling sidewalk chalk or candy. The fentanyl has been found by law enforcement officials in 18 different states, with the vibrantly colored synthetic opioid appearing in the form of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman Accused of Pushing 3-Year-Old Into Lake Michigan Near Navy Pier Charged: CPD
A woman accused of pushing a 3-year-old boy into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier now faces felony charges days after the incident, police said Wednesday. Victoria Moreno, 34, of Des Plaines, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery of a child under the age of 13, according to Chicago police.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Booster Shot Side Effects, Long COVID Symptoms
What should you expect for side effects with the new omicron-specific booster shots?. What we know so far as many begin to get the added dose of the COVID vaccine. Plus, many are looking to see how long their COVID symptoms could last. But what exactly is long COVID and what can you expect?
Boy Critically Injured After Falling Into Lake Michigan, Police Questioning Person of Interest
Police are questioning a person of interest after a boy fell into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier Monday, authorities said. At approximately 1 p.m., emergency personnel with the Chicago Fire Department were called to a portion of the lake in regard to a child in the water, according to a CFD spokesperson. The child, a 3-year-old boy, was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital while in cardiac arrest.
Winners of Illinois' $1.34B Mega Millions Jackpot Come Forward
The winners of the $1.34 billion Mega Millions lottery ticket, purchased at a suburban Chicago gas station, have come forward, Illinois Lottery officials confirmed Wednesday, just days before a critical claiming deadline arrived. "The prize was shared by two individuals, who agreed to split the prize if won – and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
You Might Be Owed a Property or Income Tax Rebate Check From Illinois. Here's How to Find Out
Have you looked in your mailbox or bank account recently? You might have a relief check in there from the state of Illinois. Earlier this month, Illinois began distributing income and property tax rebate checks to many eligible residents across the state. The program, part of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Illinois...
New York Attorney General Letitia James Says Trump Committed Crimes, Asks Federal Prosecutors and IRS to Investigate
NY AG Letitia James' office sent a criminal referral to U.S. prosecutors in Manhattan and the IRS regarding possible federal crimes uncovered during an investigation into President Donald Trump, his business and his family members. Those potential violations of federal law include bank fraud and making false statements to financial...
Illinois' $1.34 Billion Lottery Ticket Winner Has Less Than 10 Days Left to Make a Decision
According to Illinois Lottery officials, the winner of the July 29 $1.34 billion Mega Millions lottery ticket, purchased at a gas station in suburban Des Plaines, still hasn't come forward. "As far as the winner is concerned, we have not heard from the winner yet," Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays...
Not 1 But 2 Illinois Lottery Winners Claimed the $1.34B Mega Millions Prize
Not one but two winners came forward to finally claim the $1.34 billion Mega Millions lottery prize nearly two months after the highly-anticipated drawing led to a winning a ticket sold in Illinois. The winners of the jackpot purchased their ticket at a suburban Chicago gas station. “These winners are...
Lump Sum or Annuity? Here's What the Winners of the $1.34B Mega Millions Jackpot Chose
The winners of the $1.34 billion Mega Millions lottery ticket, purchased at a suburban Chicago gas station, had just days left to decide how they wanted to claim their prize when they came forward. And on Wednesday, they finally did. The Illinois Lottery announced early Wednesday morning that the massive...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
89K+
Followers
73K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0