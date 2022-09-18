ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Lindor's slam caps comeback, Mets win 6th in row, beat Brews

MILWAUKEE -- — Francisco Lindor capped a stirring comeback and made sure the playoff-bound New York Mets maintained their narrow NL East lead. Lindor hit a two-out grand slam in the seventh inning to put New York ahead for good as the Mets rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-5 on Tuesday.
Los Angeles Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki set to retire at season's end after 16-year MLB career

Los Angeles Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki said Tuesday he plans to retire at season's end following a 16-year career. "I feel like it's time," Suzuki said, according to the Orange County Register. "I've had a great run, won a World Series, All-Star Game. Played 16 seasons. I've accomplished a lot of things I never would have dreamed of. I felt like it's time for the next chapter. My three kids, all they've known is baseball."
MLB

