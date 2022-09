ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's been a long time since the Tampa Bay Rays have gotten roughed up at home, but the big, bad Houston Astros did just that on Monday night. The Astros stifled Rays bats, and got some timely bloop hits in a 4-0 victory that clinched the American League West title for them with two-plus weeks to go in the regular season.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO