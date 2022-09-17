Henigan leads Memphis over Arkansas State 44-32

Seth Henigan threw for three touchdowns and 360 yards and Memphis survived a wild fourth quarter to edge Arkansas State 44-32 on Saturday night.

The teams combined for 38 points in the fourth quarter, with Memphis (2-1) retaking its final lead after Jevyon Ducker raced up the middle 39 yards for a 37-32 edge with just over two minutes left.

The outcome was sealed after a snap got away from the Red Wolves for a 32-yard loss and a Memphis recovery at the Arkansas State 9 that led to a Brandon Thomas rushing TD. It was the Red Wolves’ first turnover this season.

Chris Howard had extended a Memphis lead to 31-25 with a 47-yard field goal with nine minutes left. But Johnnie Lang found found himself wide open coming out of the backfield and James Blackman hit him for a 27-yard score and a 32-31 Red Wolves lead with 4:22 remaining.

Joseph Scates completed a 51-yard pass play by spinning his way through several defenders inside the 10 and scoring to open the fourth quarter, building the Tigers' lead to 28-17. Brian Snead got the Red Wolves (1-2) within three less than two minutes later on a 7-yard run that he helped set up with a 29-yard rush.

Memphis led 21-17 at halftime after Henigan's 8-yard run late in the quarter.

Caden Prieskorn had two TD catches for Memphis, which outgained the Red Wolves 547-370.

Blackmon threw for 275 yards and two TDs for Arkansas State. Seydou Traore had 120 yards receiving with a TD and Snead ran for two scores.

Memphis won their fourth straight over Arkansas State in the teams’ 61st meeting.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .