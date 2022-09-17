ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Hale's 3 TDs lead Central Arkansas past Idaho State 31-16

Darius Hale ran for 114 yards and scored three times and Central Arkansas defeated Idaho State 31-16 on Saturday.

Hale scored on a 2-yard run, caught a 13-yard TD pass from Will McElvain, and scored again on a 1-yard run as the Bears (1-2) built a 28-3 lead. Corley Hooper returned a fumble 3 yards for Central Arkansas' other touchdown.

McElvain was 24-of-29 passing for 259 yards. J. David White caught seven passes for 103 yards.

Idaho State, held out of the end zone until the fourth quarter, got two late touchdown runs from Benjamin Omayebu. The Bengals' Hunter Hays completed 25 of 36 passes for 284 yards and was intercepted twice.

Central Arkansas had a slight advantage in total yards — 418-408 — but Idaho State (0-3) was hurt by three turnovers.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

